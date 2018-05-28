President Trump, left, Maj. Gen. Michael L. Howard, commanding general of Joint Force Headquarters-Nationa­l Capital Region and the Military District of Washington, center, and Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis pray during a Memorial Day wreath laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery on May 28, 2018, in Arlington, Va.

Trump participates in Memorial Day wreath-laying ceremony

President Trump, during a Memorial Day ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery, paid tribute to America's military veterans and their sacrifices, saying they "marched into hell so that America could know the blessings of peace." Trump, marking his second Memorial Day as commander-in-chief, called fallen servicemembers "America's greatest heroes — the men and women who laid down their lives for our freedom."

"These are some of our Marines buried here," said U.S. Marine Sergeant Major Darrell Carver of the 6th Marine Regiment as he walks among the graves of U.S. soldiers, most of them killed in the World War I Battle of Belleau Wood, during a ceremony to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the battle on Memorial Day at the Aisne-Marne American Cemetery on May 27, 2018 near Chateau-Thierry, France. Nearly 100 years before U.S. soldiers, including Marines from the 6th Regiment, repelled repeated assaults from a German advance at Belleau Wood only 60 miles from Paris. The U.S. suffered approximately 10,000 casualties in the month-long battle, including nearly 2,000 dead. Today the Battle of Belleau Wood is central to the lore of U.S. Marines.

Alberto makes landfall; three states brace for storm emergency

Three states rolled out emergency plans Monday as subtropical Storm Alberto made landfall with driving rain and high winds that ended Memorial Day festivities early and sent National Guardsmen into waterlogged communities. Florida Gov. Rick Scott declared emergencies for all 67 counties in his state and Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant authorized the use of the National Guard, his office said. Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey issued a state of emergency for 40 counties, CNN reported, adding that Ivey activated the state's emergency operations center while the Alabama National Guard activated its high water evacuation teams. As Alberto’s center moves farther inland, the storm is expected to steadily weaken.

This image obtained from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows Subtropical Storm Alberto in the Caribbean on May 25, 2018, giving an early kickoff to the Atlantic hurricane season one week ahead of schedule. Alberto formed about 55 miles south of Cozumel, off of Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula, the Miami-based National Hurricane Center reported.

Maryland man missing after Ellicott City devastated by rampaging flood

Rescue personnel in Ellicott City, Md., were searching Monday for a man missing after rampaging waters roared like a river through the quaint, historic downtown, swallowing cars and flooding stores and homes. The town was pounded by almost eight inches of rain Sunday. When the flash flooding receded, first responders walked through the ravaged downtown area. "There are no words to describe the devastation," Howard County Executive Allan Kittleman said.

Rescue personnel examine damage on Main Street after a flash flood rushed through the historic town of Ellicott City, Md. on May 27, 2018. The National Weather Service stated as much as 9.5 inches of rain fell in the area.

Warriors, Cavs headed back to the NBA Finals for fourth straight time

The Golden State Warriors are headed back to the NBA Finals for a fourth consecutive time after defeating the Houston Rockets 101-92 in Game 7 of the Western Conference Finals. While it wasn't easy, — the defending NBA champs trailed by as many as 15 points in the first half — two-time MVP Stephen Curry led the comeback charge by scoring 14 points in the third quarter. Next up? The Cleveland Cavaliers, who relied on LeBron James' heroics in his side's 87-79 Game 7 Eastern Conference Finals victory that left the NBA world in awe.

France rewards migrant hero who saved dangling child

President Emmanuel Macron on Monday lauded as a hero a migrant from Mali who scaled an apartment building to save a young child dangling from a balcony, and rewarded him with French nationality and a job as a firefighter. “Bravo,” Macron said to 22-year-old Mamoudou Gassama during a one-on-one meeting in a gilded room of the presidential Elysee Palace that ended with Gassama receiving a gold medal from the French state for “courage and devotion.” Gassama’s feat went viral on social media, where he was dubbed “Spiderman."

South Korean president on secret North Korea meeting: 'Like a normal routine between friends'

South Korean President Moon Jae-in said Sunday that Kim Jong Un expressed a firm commitment to complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and that the North Korean leader still wants to meet with President Trump. Moon briefed reporters on his surprise Saturday meeting with Kim, which took place on the North Korean side of the Panmunjom border village inside the Demilitarized Zone that divides the peninsula. Meanwhile, Trump said Saturday night that talks on salvaging the summit meeting were "going along very well."

This picture taken on May 26, 2018 and released by the Blue House via Dong-A Ilbo shows South Korea's President Moon Jae-in, right, hugging North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un after their second summit at the north side of the truce village of Panmunjom in the Demilitarized Zone. South Korea said President Moon Jae-in met with North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un on May 26 inside the Demilitarised Zone dividing the two nations, a day after US President Donald Trump threatened to abandon a summit with Pyongyang.

George H.W. Bush hospitalized in Maine

Former president George H.W. Bush was hospitalized in Maine on Sunday, according to his spokesman Jim McGrath. The former commander-in-chief was taken to Southern Maine Health Care after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue, McGrath tweeted. Bush will likely remain in the hospital for a few days for observation. McGrath tweeted that Bush, the nation's 41st president, was "awake and alert, and not in any discomfort."

Will Power captures Indy 500 victory

Will Power etched his name in history when he took the checkered flag to win the 102nd running of the Indianapolis 500 on Sunday. The Australian, one of the best IndyCar drivers of his generation, added his first career Indy 500 win to his 2014 season championship. While Power celebrated, the iconic Memorial Day weekend race produced heartbreak for others. Danica Patrick crashed in her final professional auto race, as did Helio Castroneves, the Brazilian star and former Dancing with the Stars champion who was attempting to win his fourth Indy 500 and tie the all-time record.

Irish voters overwhelmingly repeal decades-old ban on abortion

Irish voters overwhelmingly backed a repeal of Ireland's constitutional ban on abortion in a sweeping cultural change representing a move away from the nation's conservative Catholic roots. The final tally showed 66.4% supported the repeal out of 2.1 million votes cast Friday. Prime Minister Leo Varadkar called the result the culmination of a “quiet revolution.”

