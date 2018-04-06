Start the week off by saving money on the things you want.

Breville / eufy

Happy Monday! Instead of focusing on the fact that you're the further from the weekend you'll be all week, how about a little distraction? Today, Amazon has some pretty noteworthy deals on products we love. You could get a new, slim robot vacuum to help you with chores or a Fitbit that will encourage you to get more active. There's also a sale on our favorite smart oven, and KitchenAid's got great savings on their quintessential stand mixer in six uncommon colors. Even the Echo Show is down to its lowest price right now.

1. Under $200: One of our favorite robot vacuums is even better

The newest RoboVac from eufy is their slimmest ever.

Eufy

Eufy has a new robot vacuum, and this is the sleekest one yet. It's under 3 inches tall, but has even more powerful suction than earlier models. We've tested a lot of Eufy robot vacuums, and they always perform well in our robot vacuum obstacle course (yes it's a real thing), so while we're still in process of testing the 11S, we're confident it's a solid piece of machinery. Right now, you can save 15% on this vacuum, which has a list price of $220.

Get the eufy Boost IQ RoboVac 11S for $186.99 (Save $33)

2. Under $150: The best fitness tracker is 20% off

This fitness tracker is the best of the bunch.

Reviewed / Jackson Ruckar

Just in time for Father's Day, Fitbit is running a sale on Amazon for the Charge 2 fitness tracker, the Ionic smartwatch, and their Flyer wireless headphones. While we haven't yet tested Fitbit's headphones or smart watch, we have pitted the Charge 2 against all the other leading fitness trackers and it's the best of the bunch by far. Right now, you can save 20% on the Charge 2 and start tracking your steps, calories burned, and heart rate.

Get the Fitbit Charge 2 Fitness Tracker for $119.95 (Save $30)

3. Under $250: The ever-popular KitchenAid stand mixer in fabulous colors

Colors (clockwise from top left): Almond cream, cobalt blue, tangerine, pistachio, persimmon, and majestic yellow.

KitchenAid

The KitchenAid stand mixer has been the #1 gift on wedding registries across the country for years. It's often just pricey enough that you don't want to buy it yourself, making it perfect to ask your wealthy relatives to buy it for you. But right now, you can get the 5-quart Artisan Stand Mixer for $210 in six colors that rarely go on sale. It's typically $250-$300 or more, and when it does go on sale, it's in colors like black and red. Today, you can choose from almond cream, cobalt blue, tangerine, pistachio, persimmon, and majestic yellow.

Get the KitchenAid Artisan Series 5-Qt. Stand Mixer for $209.99 (Save $40)

4. Under $150: A smart oven at its lowest price of the year

Cook smarter, not harder.

Breville

If you want to replace your tired, old toaster oven, the Breville Smart Oven is our top choice. However, $270 for a toaster is a heck of a lot. Right now, the Compact version of the best toaster oven we've ever tested is on sale for $129, down from its usual $180. This oven has eight preset programs (toast, bake, bagel, roast, broil, pizza, cookies, and reheat) to make food prep that much easier. Its smart feature is the Element IQ technology that distributes heat according to what you're cooking.

Get the Breville BOV650XL Compact Smart Oven $128.64 (Save $50)

5. Under $150: The Echo Show is at an all-time low

Enjoy visual and audible updates with the Echo Show.

Amazon

If you've wanted to grow your Echo collection, the Show is a great choice. It's especially useful in the kitchen, as it can display recipes and videos. Plus you can make video calls to other Echo Show and Spot users, watch videos, and enjoy all sorts of fun skills. Right now, the Show is on sale for $150, matching the lowest price we've ever seen for this smart display.

Get the Amazon Echo Show for $149.99 (Save $80)

