Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., wants to be laid to rest next to a friend from the Navy, Chuck Larson, at the U.S. Naval Academy Cemetery in Maryland. He will not be buried near his father and grandfather at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia.

WASHINGTON -- The sadness accompanying the death of Sen. John McCain wasn't contained to party lines.

A showing of support and condolences poured out by both Republicans and Democrats Saturday evening as the nation grasped with the news of the respect Arizona senator's passing.

Here is how leaders in Washington reacted to McCain's death.

Sen. Mitch McConnell, R- Ky: "Today is a deeply sad day for the Senate and for our nation. Elaine and I join all Americans in mourning the passing of our dear friend and colleague Senator John McCain.

In an era filled with cynicism about national unity and public service, John McCain’s life shone as a bright example. He showed us that boundless patriotism and self-sacrifice are not outdated concepts or clichés, but the building blocks of an extraordinary American life.

It’s an understatement to say the Senate will not be the same without our friend John. I will treasure the many memories we’ve shared together through the years."

Rep. Paul Ryan, R-WI: "This is a sad day for the United States. Our country has lost a decorated war hero and statesman. John McCain was a giant of our time—not just for the things he achieved, but for who he was and what he fought for all his life. John put principle before politics. He put country before self. He was one of the most courageous men of the century. He will always be listed among freedom’s most gallant and faithful servants. Our hearts are with his wife, Cindy, his children, and his grandchildren. This Congress, this country mourn with them."

President Donald Trump: "My deepest sympathies and respect go out to the family of Senator John McCain. Our hearts and prayers are with you!"

Former President Barack Obama: "John McCain and I were members of different generations, came from completely different backgrounds, and competed at the highest level of politics. But we shared, for all our differences, a fidelity to something higher – the ideals for which generations of Americans and immigrants alike have fought, marched, and sacrificed. We saw our political battles, even, as a privilege, something noble, an opportunity to serve as stewards of those high ideals at home, and to advance them around the world. We saw this country as a place where anything is possible – and citizenship as our patriotic obligation to ensure it forever remains that way.

Few of us have been tested the way John once was, or required to show the kind of courage that he did. But all of us can aspire to the courage to put the greater good above our own. At John’s best, he showed us what that means. And for that, we are all in his debt. Michelle and I send our most heartfelt condolences to Cindy and their family."

Former Vice President Joe Biden: "John McCain’s life is proof that some truths are timeless. Character. Courage. Integrity. Honor. A life lived embodying those truths casts a long, long shadow. John McCain will cast a long shadow. His impact on America hasn’t ended. Not even close. It will go on for many years to come.

As a POW, John endured the worst of what human beings can do to one another. In politics, he fell short of his greatest ambition. At the end of his life he faced a cruel and relentless disease. And yet through it all he never lost sight of what he believed most: Country First. And the spirit that drove him was never extinguished: we are here to commit ourselves to something bigger than ourselves.

John was many things – a proud graduate of the Naval Academy, a Senate colleague, a political opponent. But, to me, more than anything, John was a friend."

Former President George W. Bush: "Some lives are so vivid, it is difficult to imagine them ended. Some voices are so vibrant, it is hard to think of them stilled. John McCain was a man of deep conviction and a patriot of the highest order. He was a public servant in the finest traditions of our country. And to me, he was a friend whom I'll deeply miss. Laura and I send our heartfelt sympathies to Cindy and the entire McCain family, and our thanks to God for the life of John McCain."

Sen. Chuck Schumer, D- NY: "As you go through life, you meet few truly great people. John McCain was one of them. His dedication to his country and the military were unsurpassed, and maybe most of all, he was a truth teller - never afraid to speak truth to power in an era where that has become all too rare. The Senate, the United States, and the world are lesser places without John McCain. Nothing will overcome the loss of Senator McCain, but so that generations remember him I will be introducing a resolution to rename the Russell building after him."

Sen. John Cornyn, R-Tx.: Today the nation lost a proud veteran, seasoned lawmaker, and beloved father. A true maverick and highly-effective statesman, John McCain’s career spanned the globe and was the envy of many. The firmness of his character, and unyielding love for this country, were unmatched.

As we mourn the loss of John McCain, we’re called to be stronger patriots and better citizens. We send our condolences to his four children, his wife Cindy, and the entire McCain family. It’s hard to lose him, but I know the legacy he leaves will long remain.”

Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-CA: "The nation is in tears. Today, with the passing of John McCain, Congress and America have lost a leader and public servant of deep patriotism, outstanding bravery and undaunted spirit. Compelled by his unshakeable faith and deep love of country, he dedicated his life to defending both America and the American idea – fighting tirelessly to ensure that our nation always remains a land of justice, freedom and hope.

Over the course of John McCain’s years of distinguished service, whether as a naval officer, Member of Congress, U.S. Senator or presidential candidate, we all saw firsthand his integrity, humility, courage and grace. He never forgot the great duty he felt to care for our nation’s heroes, dedicating his spirit and energy to ensuring that no man or woman in uniform was left behind on the battlefield or once they returned home."

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C. : "America and Freedom have lost one of her greatest champions. ….And I’ve lost one of my dearest friends and mentor."

Sen. David Perdue, R-GA: "American patriot is the first thing that comes to mind when you think of John McCain. He dedicated his life to serving the country he loved so much and for that we will be eternally grateful. His wit, wisdom, and leadership will be missed in the United States Senate – especially on the Armed Services Committee. Bonnie and I send our heartfelt prayers to Cindy, their children, and the entire McCain family during this very difficult time."

Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D-Mi: John McCain was a true American hero. He served our country bravely on the battlefield and in public service. His independent spirit and his dedication to doing what is right will be greatly missed. My prayers are with Cindy and the McCain family during this very difficult time.”

Sen. Tammy Duckworth, R-AZ: "My heart is heavy today as I join countless Americans across our country in mourning the loss of one of our nation’s greatest leaders and statesmen, one of my personal heroes, Senator John McCain. Throughout his life – as a Naval Aviator, a Prisoner of War who endured years of torture, a Congressman, and a six-term Senator – John repeatedly showed how anything is possible when armed with determination, a deep sense of patriotism and an unbreakable will.

I will forever treasure the privilege of working with John McCain in the Senate—even if it was only for a short time—and I will be forever grateful for the sacrifices he made in service to the greatest country the world has ever known. I hope the heights he reached and the life he led can be a lesson to us all about the power of perseverance and the ability of every American to overcome any challenge and make our country a better place."

Sen. Joe Donnelly, D-IN: "I deeply mourn the loss of my dear friend and mentor, John McCain, an American hero of the truest kind. His example will always inspire me. I will remember John as representing the very best of what makes America the greatest nation in the world. May God bless his family, friends, and our nation just as John blessed us with his life."

Sen. Lamar Alexander, R-TN: "There is usually one United States Senator who stands above the rest and for the last several years that has been John McCain. His character, courage and devotion to our country have been an example for all of us. Honey and I send our prayers to Cindy and the entire McCain family."

Rep. Bill Pascrell, D-NJ: "We have lost a true American patriot. We will miss him and I send my condolences to his family and to his colleagues in the United States Senate. With great courage, John McCain protected the institution of the Senate at a time when our institutions are under duress. I will never forget Senate McCain standing in defense of Barack Obama from scurrilous attacks during the 2008 campaign. His response to vicious slanders against his opponent were not the answers of a cynical political, but of a human being. To me, this was his personification: scrupulously honest and true. I was honored to work closely with Senator McCain to pass legislation to aid our firefighters. I saw up close that here was a special man. Senator McCain served his country for virtually his entire life, right until the end. God bless you, Senator McCain. And thank you"

Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel: "We mourn the passing of a true American patriot, Senator John McCain," said Chairwoman McDaniel. "Senator McCain dedicated his life to serving his country, both during his time in Congress and in combat in the U.S. Navy. He was an advocate for American leadership in the world and a tireless champion of our nation’s troops and veterans. We at the RNC are praying for the entire McCain family at this difficult time."

Attorney General Jeff Sessions: "For John McCain his country was his life. He was tireless in its service. Courage, determination and relentless drive made him a great leader.

To me, having served with him in the Senate for 20 years, his support for President Bush’s surge in Iraq at a time when things had been going badly and public support had eroded, was one of the most dramatic, important, patriotic and selfless actions I had the honor to witness in that body. His presidential aspirations were entirely set aside. He totally deployed his considerable strength and energy to what he believed was best for his country--and in service to those then fighting valiantly for the mission the nation had given them. It was a very contentious debate. His personal dedication and leadership moved a very uncertain decision to a favorable outcome.

His ferocious tenacity for his country was unmatched. America has lost one of its greatest patriots."

