Joseph James DeAngelo, 72, who authorities suspect is the so-called Golden State Killer responsible for at least a dozen murders and 50 rapes in the 1970s and 80s, is pictured in Sacramento County Superior Court in Sacramento, Calif.

Newly unsealed search warrants and arrest documents show how investigators were able to piece together their case against Joseph James DeAngelo before he was arrested as the suspected Golden State Killer serial killer.

Authorities tracking DeAngelo followed him April 18 to a Hobby Lobby store about a week before his arrest. When he was shopping in the Roseville, California, craft store, investigators wiped the door handle of the vehicle to obtain his DNA, which they say matched that of the killer.

Authorities had zeroed in on DeAngelo, a former police officer, after using a genealogy website. They compiled a family tree, limited it to those in the right age range and who lived in the right regions during the crimes. DeAngelo, who lived in the Sacramento suburb of Citrus Heights when he was arrested, is accused in 12 killings, more than 50 rapes and the ransacking of more than 100 homes across California in the 1970s and 1980s.

The DNA obtained from his vehicle helped tie the case together. One day before his arrest, investigators who had staked out his home collected pieces of his trash, including a piece of tissue, for more DNA.

Investigators say it matched DNA left at one of the decades-old crime scenes.

The 171 pages released in arrest affidavits and search warrants provide a grisly timeline of his suspected crimes, statements from victims and composite sketches, including one side by side with a photo of DeAngelo when he was working as an officer for the Auburn Police Department. Auburn is about 30 miles northeast of Sacramento.

Authorities also listed items stolen during his suspected crimes, including jewelry, photos, keys, a hairbrush and clothing such as a woman's bathrobe.

Investigators raided DeAngelo's home, but the results of the search were not made public in the batch of documents. So it's unclear whether any of the items or evidence of the crimes was recovered.

DeAngelo has appeared in front of a judge twice since his arrest, but he hasn't entered a plea.

