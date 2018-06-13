Director Tim Burton attends a press conference promoting his movie 'Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children' in Tokyo on January 31, 2017.

Your favorite big-eared elephant is back.

Dumbo is coming to life in a live-action remake, and the first teaser trailer is here.

In the teaser, out Wednesday, we see Tim Burton's dark and dreamy take on the Disney classic.

We also catch a glimpse of the star-studded cast.

Danny DeVito plays Max Medici, a circus owner who enlists former star Holt Farrier (Colin Farrell) and his children to watch over Dumbo, who is laughed out for his giant ears.

Once they discover the young elephant can fly, however, Dumbo's talents are taken to Dreamland, a entertainment venture run by entrepreneur V. A. Vandemere (Michael Keaton).

Dumbo is set to hit theaters on March 29, 2019.

Watch the full trailer in the clip above.

