Matthew Perry says he's spent the last three months in the hospital.

The "Friends" actor, 49, revealed the news on Twitter Friday, his first social media post since March.

"Three months in a hospital bed," he wrote. "Check."

The news comes only a month after his rep confirmed to People and E! News that he was recovering from surgery to repair a gastrointestinal perforation.

"He is grateful for the concern and asks for continued privacy as he heals," the statement read.

A gastrointestinal perforation is considered a medical emergency, according to the health organization Sepsis Alliance. It occurs when a hole forms "anywhere in your gastrointestinal (GI) tract, which runs from your throat to your rectum."

This can lead to infection and even death.

Perry has been open about his health struggles, including his addiction issues he battled while filming "Friends."

USA TODAY has reached out to Perry's rep for comment.

The stars of 'Friends' then and now
01 / 50
Happy birthday, Matt LeBlanc! The 'Friends' star turns 50 on July 25, 2017, so to celebrate, we've rounded up 50 before and after photos of him and the rest of his 'Friends' co-stars.
02 / 50
LeBlanc, who played Joey Tribbiani in the TV comedy series, was nominated for a Golden Globe for best performance by an actor for his work in 'Friends.' He attended the awards with his then-fiance, Melissa McKnight, on Jan. 19, 2003 in Beverly Hills.
03 / 50
We loved him and all his ladies man charm on 'Friends.' Here he is with guest star Brooke Shields on the set of the show.
04 / 50
He attended the Emmy Awards with his now ex-wife Melissa McKnight on Sept. 21, 2003 in Los Angeles.
05 / 50
He rocks shades nowadays too. Here he is at the Emmy Awards on Sept. 20, 2015 in Los Angeles.
06 / 50
On Jan. 12, 2012, he posed with his award in the at the Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills.
07 / 50
On Sept. 18, 2016, he presented an award during the Emmy with Julie Bowen.
08 / 50
He attended the Tribeca Film Festival on April 30, 2017 in New York, sporting a salt-and-pepper beard.
09 / 50
Jennifer Aniston played Rachel Green of the NBC show 'Friends.'
10 / 50
We loved her as Rachel, whose adventurous, fun-loving personality that always seemed to get her into trouble.
11 / 50
And we adored her iconic fashion and hair moments throughout the show and career. Here she is at the VH1 Fashion and Music Awards on June 22, 1995 sporting her famous bob.
12 / 50
And here she is with Brad Pitt at the Emmy Awards on Sept. 12, 1999 in Los Angeles. Remember when they were a couple?
13 / 50
Now she's with hubby Justin Theroux. Here, they're attending HBO's 'The Leftovers' season 3 premiere and after party on April 4, 2017 in Los Angeles.
14 / 50
Jennifer Aniston is plotting a return to TV in a series about morning TV that would co-star her 'Friends' sister Reese Witherspoon.
15 / 50
Here she is speaking at the Oscars on Feb. 26, 2017 in Los Angeles.
16 / 50
And here she is being her fun, fashion-forward self at the 'Office Christmas Party' premiere on Dec. 7, 2016 in Westwood, California.
17 / 50
David Schwimmer played Ross Geller on the show.
18 / 50
We loved his as Ross, who was the nerdy, lovable sister to Rachel's friend Monica...
19 / 50
And as the Rachel's eventual love interest.
20 / 50
When 'Friends' started in 1994, Schwimmer was 28 years old.
21 / 50
Now, at age 50, he is still part of the acting world. Here he is at the 'Six Degrees Of Separation' opening night on April 25, 2017 in New York.
22 / 50
Here he is looking more clean cut at the Golden Globe on Jan. 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills.
23 / 50
Here he is on 'American Crime Story: The People v. O.J. Simpson,' where he plays Robert Kardashian.
24 / 50
And sorry to the Ross and Rachel shippers, -- Schwimmer married Zoe Beckman in 2010. Here they are at the Emmy Awards on Sept. 18, 2016 in Los Angeles.
25 / 50
Courteney Cox played Ross's sister, Monica Geller on the show.
26 / 50
We loved Cox's Monica, who was a charming neat-freak.
27 / 50
Here she is with co-star Tom Selleck who played one of her love interests on the show.
28 / 50
Here she is with co-star Matthew Perry at the Emmy Awards on Sept. 10, 1995 in Pasadena, California
29 / 50
Now Cox, 53, is a mother to her daughter Coco. Here they are at the Rock Malibu Fundraiser on Sept. 15, 2013 in Malibu, California.
30 / 50
Here she was on April 20, 2015 with musician Johnny McDaid while attending the 'Just Before I Go' screening in Hollywood.
31 / 50
On March 24, 2016, she attended the UCLA Institute of the Environment and Sustainability celebration of the Champions Of Our Planet's Future in Beverly Hills.
32 / 50
She looked beautiful in black at the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Feb. 8, 2015.
33 / 50
Matthew Perry played Chandler Bing on the hit series.
34 / 50
We loved Bing's goofy, witty personality.
35 / 50
And the love her had for Cox's character Monica, of course.
36 / 50
Perry was 25 when the show first aired.
37 / 50
Now Perry is 47. Here he is arriving at a special screening of 'The Kennedys - After Camelot' on March 15, 2017 in Beverly Hills.
38 / 50
On May 7, 2017, he attended the Lucille Lortel Awards in New York.
39 / 50
Here his is with Thomas Lennon, speaking onstage during 'The Odd Couple' panel as part of the CBS/Showtime Television Critics Association press tour on Jan. 12, 2015 in Pasadena, California.
40 / 50
He attended the Tribeca Film Festival with Jennifer Morrison on April 26, 2017 in New York.
41 / 50
Last but not least, Lisa Kudrow played Phoebe Buffay.
42 / 50
We loved Phoebe's quirky personality and never-ending backstory.
43 / 50
Outside of 'Friends,' we also loved her as Romy in 'Romy and Michele's High School Reunion.'
44 / 50
Here she is with Chris Isaak presenting an award at the Grammy Awards on Feb. 28, 1996.
45 / 50
Here she is attending An Unforgettable Evening on Feb. 16, 2017 in Beverly Hills.
46 / 50
Here she is attending an event for the film 'Boss Baby' on March 6, 2017 in Los Angeles. Kudrow plays the voice of the mom in the film.
47 / 50
On June 8, 2017, Lisa Kudrow, 53, attended the AFI Life Achievement Award gala in Hollywood.
48 / 50
And here she is at the VH1 Awards on June 22, 1995.
49 / 50
Here's a group photo of the gang from 1994.
50 / 50
And here they are now! This is the 'Friends' cast (minus Matthew Perry) with director James Burrows in 2016 during the taping of 'Must See TV: An All-Star Tribute to James Burrows.'
