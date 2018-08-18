If you happened to be outside overnight in East Tennessee, you might have spotted something fiery in the sky!

Dozens of people reported seeing a fireball gleaming in the sky all over the Southeast.

Lawrenceville resident Dan Kent said his Ring doorbell camera captured it on video around 1:18 a.m. In the video, you can see something circular and bright moving across the sky.

Kennesaw resident Barry Pender sent a similar video from the exact same time. He and other viewers also sent in video showing something similar and they weren't alone.

American Meteorological Society has a list of dozens of pending fireball reports from people in Georgia, Tennessee, North Carolina and Alabama from overnight on it's website. It's also not uncommon for a meteor to get many reports if they are high in the atmosphere.

AMS Certified Meteorologist James Spann tweeted a statement from Bill Cooke of the NASA Meteoroid Environment Office in Huntsville, saying all six NASA meteor cameras in region detected a fireball. Officials are still assessing the probability of the fireball producing meteorites on the ground.

Update from Bill Cooke, Lead, NASA Meteoroid Environment Office in Huntsville… concerning last nught’s fireball…. pic.twitter.com/ck60xioXrr — James Spann (@spann) August 17, 2018

Over the weekend, others took stunning photos of the Perseid meteor shower! Skywatchers could mainly see the show during Perseid's peak on the nights of Aug. 11-12 and Aug. 12-13.

According to the American Meteor Society, a meteor shower is a celestial event where meteors are observed to radiate from one point in the night sky. A fireball is another term for a very bright meteor.

