Great leaf peeping on public lands
In the mid-1800s, artists and painters of the Hudson River School flocked to Mount Desert Island in Maine and glorified its natural beauty with their brushstrokes -- inspiring patrons and friends to explore the area. Undaunted by crude accommodations and simple food, they sought out local fishermen and farmers to put them up for a modest fee. As more people came to savor the fresh salt air, beautiful scenery and relaxed pace, the fame and popularity of this gorgeous coastline grew. After years of preservation efforts, this lovely landscape became Acadia National Park in 1929. It’s especially gorgeous in the fall.
Bering Land Bridge National Preserve in Alaska erupts with color during the short fall season. You can find more than gorgeous views and amazing wildlife here, though. Field research continues to uncover evidence of prehistoric animals and the first people to settle the continent.
A rolling carpet of autumn color covers the landscape along the Blue Ridge Parkway in North Carolina. From mountaintop to valley bottom, the gorgeous colors of nature are calling you to explore this amazing place.
National wildlife refuges are America’s best-kept secret -- offering unparalleled opportunities to experience the great outdoors and providing vital habitat for thousands of species of animals and plants, both abundant and rare. With at least one national wildlife refuge in every state and territory (plus an hour’s drive of most major metropolitan areas), there’s a wildlife refuge nearby waiting to be explored. Photo of a cottonwood and sandhill cranes at Bosque del Apache National Wildlife Refuge in New Mexico.
Running 184 miles from Washington, D.C., to Cumberland, Maryland, the Chesapeake & Ohio Canal National Historical Park offers as much adventure as you can handle. Hiking and biking on the towpath are favorite activities for locals and visitors alike. With so much history and nature to experience, you should visit this fall to enjoy the autumn colors.
A vital wetland in the Mississippi River watershed, Dale Bumpers White River National Wildlife Refuge in Arkansas is a haven for a variety of native wildlife and migratory birds. Its fertile forests and some three hundred lakes are interlaced with streams, swamps and bayous. The refuge also shows off some pretty fall colors.
Fall is short-lived in Alaska’s Denali National Park and Preserve, but it’s full of vibrant colors. In early September the short scrubs that cover the tundra turn bright red, followed by golden aspens at higher elevations.
Grand Teton National Park is a must-see in the fall! Aspen tree leaves blaze mostly yellow and orange (and occasionally red) shades during autumn, creating a dramatic contrasting with the towering Teton Range in the background.
This picture from Great Sand Dunes National Park and Preserve in Colorado has everything! Fall colors, massive sand dunes and snow capped mountains showcase this marvel of the West. Visiting here is an experience unlike anywhere else. Did you know you can sled down the dunes?
A spectacular natural oasis within the limits of New York City, Jamaica Bay Wildlife Refuge offers great opportunities for recreation, bird watching and enjoying gorgeous sunrises over the water. Part of Gateway National Recreation Area, it’s the only wildlife refuge in the national park system.
Fall paints the landscape golden yellow at Lake Clark National Park & Preserve in Alaska. Pictured here is an awesome autumn shot of Tanalian Falls.
Fall colors are in full swing at Moosehorn National Wildlife Refuge. The refuge -- located in southeast Maine near the Canadian border -- protects a wilderness of lakes, bogs, forests and more. Wildlife like moose, deer and songbirds thrive in the refuge’s diverse and picturesque habitats.
A visit to North Cascades National Park is definitely worth the trek to northern Washington. Here larch trees turn a beautiful soft shade of gold, and when the sun shines through them, it’s a magical moment.
Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore in Michigan is truly a mosaic of natural and cultural wonders. Along its 42 miles of Lake Superior shoreline are over 15 miles of towering sandstone cliffs, more than 12 miles of beautiful beaches and nearly five miles of enormous sand dunes. And there are waterfalls, lighthouses, lakes, streams and forest to enjoy -- no matter the season. Photo of Sable Falls surrounded by autumn foliage.
Named for the world-renowned environmentalist, Rachel Carson National Wildlife Refuge in Maine is a great place to find peace and connect with nature on a quiet stroll, catching glimpses of bird and bunnies in the woods and on the beach. Open in all seasons, the refuge is always welcoming -- but it’s especially amazing in the fall.
Located just northeast of Denver, the Rocky Mountain Arsenal National Wildlife Refuge is a 15,000-acre expanse of prairie, wetland and woodland habitat. The land has a unique story -- it has survived the test of time and transitioned from farmland to war-time manufacturing site to wildlife sanctuary today. It may be one of the finest conservation success stories in history and a place where wildlife thrives. It’s the perfect place to relax by the water’s edge and enjoy the gorgeous fall colors.
Fall can come and go in the blink of an eye at Rocky Mountain National Park in Colorado. This stunning picture captures the beauty of the park in autumn, but snow is already beginning to fall in the upper elevations. Soon, most of the park will be covered in a blanket of white.
In the fall, public lands across the country transform into a tapestry of red, orange and gold. Where is your favorite place to go leaf-peeping? Here’s a breathtaking shot from Shenandoah National Park in Virginia.
The majestic South Fork of the Snake River flows 66 miles across southeastern Idaho, through high mountain valleys, rugged canyons and broad flood plains to its confluence with the Henry's Fork near Menan Buttes. The South Fork is home to 126 bird species, moose, deer and an impressive array of other wildlife. Plus, it's a great place to see fall colors in full bloom!
Wrangell-St. Elias National Park & Preserve in Alaska is the largest national park in the U.S. Four mountain ranges run through it, with nine of the 16 highest peaks in the country. Its Malaspina glacier is bigger than the state of Rhode Island, and a diverse array of wildlife thrives in habitats from the mountains to the coast. By early September, the park loses over five minutes of sunlight each day. Enjoy the fall colors -- they don’t last long.
Yosemite National Park is a popular tourist destination. In the fall, crowds start to thin, and visitors can enjoy the park at more of a relaxed pace. A view of Yosemite Valley from the Merced River.
Fall is a great time to visit Zion National Park in Utah. The crowds get smaller and the temperatures cool. Along the Virgin River, cottonwoods turn golden yellow and bigtooth maples add splashes of scarlet to the canyons and trails. These streaks of color enhance the already magnificent landscape.
Autumn is the perfect time to visit many of America's amazing public lands and see fall colors. At Great Smoky Mountains National Park, the trees burst with beautiful oranges, reds and yellows.
As the weather begins to get colder and the leaves brighten, public lands around the U.S. light up with color, from Alaska to Maine, from mountains to deserts. But with limited times to see fall at its brightest, you'll need to plan your trips now, before the summer ends. 

Scroll through the gallery above for pictures provided by the U.S. Department of the Interior for ideas of where to go, and find more on their instagram feed. Then be sure to bring a camera, because America's forests will light up with color in the next few months.

At Arches National Park in Utah, campers can connect with the past. While settling in for the night, watch our galaxy overhead as stars uncloak one by one. In a short time, the night sky fills with thousands of glittering jewels -- too many to count. Arches National Park’s work as a Dark Sky Park has helped promote the natural beauty of the sky and its struggle against light pollution.
Called “The Badlands” by nineteenth-century French trappers because of the difficult terrain to cross, Badlands National Park is anything but “bad.” The park offers views that can stretch over 50 miles and the isolation required to see some killer night skies. On any given night, visitors can see more than 7,500 stars.
The Cadiz Dunes are some of the most remote landscape in California. Encompassing over 19,000 acres of the Cadiz Dune system, these public lands give you plenty of space to find the perfect spot to watch the stars.
Canyonlands National Park offers stunning landscapes, along with deep geological and cultural history. This Utah park showcases the incredible effects of the long-term erosion of a landscape made of sedimentary rock. Camp at Island in the Sky to see some of these breathtaking views and a couple thousand stars throughout the night.
Crater Lake National Park in Oregon contains a unique lake surrounded by distinct volcanic formations. No matter the time of year, Crater Lake will offer up stunning night sky views like this snow-covered shot.
Come to Denali National Park from autumn to early spring to get breathtaking views of the aurora borealis. While the aurora occurs year-round, it is only visible in the park for about seven months when the night sky is dark enough. It’s a view you won’t want to miss.
Almost 70 miles west of Florida’s Key West lies the remote Dry Tortugas National Park consisting of seven islands. Accessible only by boat or seaplane, this park’s views are worth the extra travel time. Dry Tortugas’s majestic Fort Jefferson, beautiful blue waters and surrounding coral reefs make it an amazing gem in the Gulf of Mexico.
The Flaming Gorge Reservoir resides on the border between Utah and Wyoming and provides vital water storage and hydropower generation. The reservoir’s dam stands an impressive 502 feet tall but is hard to compare to the beauty and grace of Green River’s sharp cliffs.
Glacier National Park is one of our finest parks for stargazing, so much so that it was named an International Dark Sky Park. If you’re lucky, you might even be able to catch the aurora borealis.
History stretches back over 10,000 years at Hovenweep National Monument to when nomadic Paleoindians passed through while hunting. The name “Hovenweep” is a Paiute/Ute word meaning “Deserted Valley,” which was adopted in 1874 by pioneer photographer William Henry Jackson. The structures at Hovenweep seen in the photo date back as far as 1200 A.D., allowing visitors to travel back to see what humans saw from these observatories hundreds of years ago.
Joshua Tree National Park is marked by two desert ecosystems coming together -- the Mojave and the Colorado. The conjoining of ecosystems gives this California park a wide diversity of wildlife and plants, including the famous Joshua Tree, which looks like it was happily plucked straight out of a Dr. Seuss book. Check out this fantastic park for a one-of-a-kind vegetation and great night skies.
Lassen National Park in California is marked by volcanic geology, including fumaroles (volcanic vents), boiling pools and steaming grounds galore. Attend an astronomy program to get a closer view of stars with binoculars or even witness the rings of Saturn through a telescope.
The Snake River winds through Morley Nelson Snake River Birds of Prey National Conservation Areas in Idaho. This land is home to the greatest concentration of nesting birds of prey in North America. Some 800 pairs of eagles, hawks and falcons come each spring to mate and raise their young. It’s an amazing sight to see young birds learn to fly and hunt along the Snake River.
Mount Rainier National Park’s majestic peak towers over 14,000 feet tall and contains 25 named glaciers. During the summer months this Washington park turns into a rainbow of colors, filled with valleys overflowing with colorful wildflowers. Pictured here, the Milky Way erupts from the mountain. If you look closely, you can see the climbers getting an early start reaching to summit.
. Natural Bridges National Monument in Utah contains three beautiful natural bridges named Kachina, Owachomo and Sipapu honoring the Native Americans who once made this area their home. Centuries ago, intermittent streams cut through sandstone to form these three bridges. Today, trails wind through the park’s deep canyons, cottonwood groves and pass all three bridges in one stunning hike.
Part of Owyhee Canyonlands Wilderness, Pole Creek Wilderness in Idaho has stunning mountains, hoodoos, natural arches and river canyons galore. Those looking to escape hectic urban life will not be disappointed. Step back into history and experience the wild west at the the Owyhee Canyonlands.
An icon of the great American west, the saguaro overwhelms the landscape of Arizona’s Saguaro National Park. The saguaro is one of America’s rarest plants --it only grows in the Sonoran Desert. No trip to Saguaro National Park is complete without catching a glimpse of these desert symbols.
Shenandoah National Park in Virginia lies just a mere 75 miles from the city lights of Washington, D.C. but it’s dark skies seem light years away. In this photo, the Milky Way shines over the Blue Ridge Mountains with the Perseid Meteor Shower visible.
Sherburne National Wildlife Refuge contains a mix of Minnesota’s tallgrass prairie, wetlands and “Big Woods.” This wildlife refuge is an important habitat for bird species, including Sandhill Cranes and red-headed woodpeckers. The aurora borealis isn’t often seen in Minnesota, but when conditions are just right, it can make for a beautiful experience.
A hiker captured this photo of the Milky Way on the trail to the highest peak in Great Smoky Mountains National Park, Clingmans Dome. This peak in Tennessee hugs the border of North Carolina, stretching 6,643 feet up to offer 360 degree views of the Smokies.
Closely associated with Alaskan nights, the Northern Lights snake through the skies above White Mountains National Recreation Area. Aside from camping, this area’s more than 240 miles of maintained winter trails offers great winter recreation opportunities -- from cross-country skiing and snowshoeing to dog sledding and snowmobiling. No matter your activity, you can find breathtaking views, and on a clear night, northern lights illuminating the skies.
Old Faithful’s multiple daily eruptions draw massive crowds at Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming. The huge spurts of water can expel between 3,700-8,400 gallons in the span of a few minutes with water temperatures reaching over 200 degrees Fahrenheit. This natural phenomenon makes for a great show, especially with Yellowstone’s beautiful night sky as the backdrop.
The Milky Way dominates the sky above Zion National Park’s towering sandstone cliffs. These colorful 2,000-foot cliffs were sculpted over 250 million years ago from sand dunes of a desert. Today, this Utah park’s diverse topography and ecosystems allow more than 1,000 species of plants, 207 species of bird and 67 species of mammals to flourish here.
