USA TODAY delivers news you can use. Yet stories always exist that you don’t really use for investing – except as contrarian indicators.

For instance, there are events that investors are overly afraid of and hence are bullish indicators. I scan media globally for such key contrarian words.

When the term "contagion" appears frequently in the media, it's always a "buy" sign for stocks. I'll lay it out for you.

Turkey fears

September saw most media freaking out about Turkey’s economic implosion as Tayyip Erdogan, the country's dictator (technically president) strangled Turkey’s entire marketplace. Perhaps you noticed that flap.What knee-knockers fretted over, and still do, is that as that nation's outsize debt becomes virtually worthless, losses may ripple outward, toppling major European banks that own it, and with them the world’s economy and markets. In reality, Turkey is tiny in global trade.

I’ve studied use of the word contagion for decades. It’s applied when financial folk and journalists express heavy fear about financial flows they don’t understand. When they understand things correctly, they express them more definitively and specifically.

Basic rule: The fear expressed in "contagion” is pre-priced into markets before you read or hear the word. So buy the fear. Contagion is currently expressed about Argentina, Brazil, Italy, Venezuela, even China — all buy signs.

China fears

Always buy China fears. China is symbolic for us — the big place far away we don’t fully fathom.

Every few years we tremble over Chinese disaster myths. When they thrive it scares us for fear of America being overtaken. When they struggle it scares us for fear China’s mass may hobble the global economy. For most of us, it’s beyond calibrating. I love China. Yes there are negatives; always are. But we get low-end and commodity products from them cheaply. Most of their high-end products just play catch up via copy-catting, and can’t really compete globally.

Their social media (basically WeChat) can’t compete. Their ride-sharing giant, Didi, can’t compete. Their semiconductor industry is peanuts outside China. They copy-cat plenty of stuff — like Japan did 40 to 60 years ago as it ascended. But they don’t innovate. We fear them like we feared Japan. And for some similar reasons. But we shouldn’t — also for similar reasons.

Whenever Chinese fears float, like now after their stock market plunged 20 percent in recent months, global stocks do well — like now. Buy the fears.

Impeachment fears

Always buy impeachment talk. The more the merrier.

Markets price the uncertainty of what might happen in advance — but then soon rise either way. Think Nixon in late 1974 or Clinton in 1997-98, which were great times to buy stocks. I’m pretty sure Donald Trump remains president through 2020, maybe longer. But, who knows? Maybe I’m wrong. If he is removed markets will be stronger — one less uncertainty. If he isn’t removed, the fear fades as 2020 nears. Either is bullish. Markets pre-price our worries and fears — above our hopes.

Here is a short list of other “tells” reflecting pre-priced fears — phrases whose usage is always a bullish sign for stocks:

Valuations are too high (see my Oct. 22, 2017, column):

Rising Interest rates (fill in the blank)

Russia is (fill in the blank)

U.S. debt problems

Higher oil prices

Tariffs (see my Aug. 5, 2018, column):

The dollar is dangerous (see my Sept. 17, 2017, column)

This bull market will die someday. But it won’t be these things that kill it. I hope to help you with that shift when the time comes. Until then, these sentimental “tells” help you see the fears that propel this bull market to climb its wall of worry.

Ken Fisher is the founder and executive chairman of Fisher Investments, author of 11 books, four of which were New York Times bestsellers, and is No. 200 on the Forbes 400 list of richest Americans. Follow him on Twitter @KennethLFisher

The views and opinions expressed in this column are the author’s and do not necessarily reflect those of USA TODAY.

