The FDA has expanded a voluntary recall for Dr. King's homeopathic health products for kids, adults and pets out of concerns for contaminated water.

Homeopathic drug maker King Bio is recalling all products for children, adults and pets that use water over concerns of possible purity issues.

This is the third expanded product recall for the Asheville, N.C., company, which makes products such as Dr. King’s Children’s Cough Relief, Dr. King’s Children’s Ear Relief Formula and Dr. King’s Cold Sore treatment.

Last month, King Bio recalled Aquaflora Candida HP9, Lymph Detox, and Baby Teething liquids for possible microbial contamination, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

Then last week, the company expanded that to 32 more products including Dr. King’s Baby Colic Relief and Dr. King’s Natural Medicine Children's Cough Relief, the FDA says.

The FDA, which recently inspected and collected samples at King Bio’s facility, contacted the company earlier this week to recommend recalling all products that include water. That includes Natural Pet Pharmaceuticals and Natural Veterinary products for pets.

Among the several microbial contaminants found in some of King Bios' products is a strain of bacteria called Burkholderia cepacia, which could lead to increased risk of serious infection and illness in infants, children, pregnant women and those with compromised immune systems, as well as pets.

“In recent years, we’ve seen a large uptick in products labeled as homeopathic that are being marketed for a wide array of diseases and conditions, from the common cold to cancer," said FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb in a statement accompanying the recall notice. "In addition to our concerns with contamination, some homeopathic products may not deliver any benefit and have the potential to cause harm. That’s why we’ve taken steps in the last year to advance a new regulatory approach to prioritize additional enforcement and regulatory actions against certain homeopathic products."

There have been no reports of illness or injury due to any products at this point, company founder Frank King said in a statement on the company's website.

"We chose to issue the recall out of an abundance of caution," he said. "King Bio is notifying its distributors and customers by letter and is arranging for return and/or replacement of all recalled products."

A complete list of products is available on the company's website.

