FBI Director Christopher Wray visited the Louisville FBI field office to share remarks and take a few questions. June 6, 2018

Sam Upshaw Jr./Courier Journal

LOUISVILLE — FBI Director Christopher Wray told officials and agency partners Wednesday in Louisville that recent criticisms from Washington, D.C., were distracting and irrelevant to their mission.

"The things that make a difference are the lives of the people we are trying to protect," Wray said. "Not whether or not somebody is scoring points on television or the internet."

While Wray did not specifically mention President Donald Trump, a vocal critic of the FBI's investigation into Russian influence in the 2016 election, the timing of his remarks falls as conservatives and the White House critique the agency.

Trump tweeted late Tuesday about a conspiracy theory that FBI agents Peter Strzok and Lisa Page — who had an affair during the 2016 campaign and openly criticized Trump in acquired text messages — also knew about counterintelligence measures against his campaign.

"Wow, Strzok-Page, the incompetent & corrupt FBI lovers, have texts referring to a counter-intelligence operation into the Trump Campaign dating way back to December 2015," Trump tweeted. "SPYGATE is in full force! Is the Mainstream Media interested yet? Big stuff!"

Wow, Strzok-Page, the incompetent & corrupt FBI lovers, have texts referring to a counter-intelligence operation into the Trump Campaign dating way back to December, 2015. SPYGATE is in full force! Is the Mainstream Media interested yet? Big stuff! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 6, 2018

So far, only conservative media blogs have reported allegations that a counterintelligence operation was mentioned in the series of text messages between Strzork and Page.

Top Republicans, including House Speaker Paul Ryan, said Wednesday that there was "no evidence" to support that the FBI spied on Trump's campaign.

Wray was appointed by Trump several weeks after he fired former director James Comey last August.

Since becoming FBI director, Wray said he wanted to visit the 56 FBI field offices across the country to talk with law enforcement, but the "occasional distraction inside the beltway" has made it difficult at times. On Wednesday, he spoke with local officials and the media during a press conference at the FBI office in eastern Louisville.

"My message to our agents and partners is to stay focused on the work and on the mission," Wray added.

Trump has been at odds with the FBI since special counsel Robert Muller began investigating Russian meddling in the 2016 election. Trump has called Mueller's probe a "witch hunt" and has accused the FBI of being biased against him.

Wray said he hopes agents are not dissuaded from the national criticism and focus on their roles within the agency.

"I think as long as people stay focused on that, that stuff endures in the long run," Wray said. "This other stuff is fleeting in my view and is largely noise."

