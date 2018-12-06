Video of a man being ejected from a car after crashing into a Florida toll plaza

Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles

A man who drove his car into a toll plaza earlier this month reportedly survived, according to Fox News.

The violence crash, which was caught on surveillance video, shows a car driving straight into a toll booth and ejecting a passenger who flies into another toll lane. The car then catches on fire.

Florida Highway Patrol reported the crash occurred at 7:15 a.m. at a toll plaza on the Florida Turnpike south of Orlando. The cause of the crash was a fatigued driver, according to police.

The driver, Steven Dos Santos, 23, and his five passengers were treated and released by a near-by hospital, according to Fox News.

The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles later posted the graphic video on Facebook as an example of the importance of not driving while tired or drowsy. The department suggested drivers who feel fatigued should pull over somewhere safe to rest.

