Homicide detectives in New York are investigating human remains found in a Long Island basement, and the homeowner thinks they may belong to his long-lost father, police said Thursday.

Michael Carroll, 57, and his two adult sons were excavating the basement of their Lake Grove, New York, house when the sons uncovered skeletal remains, police said.

Carroll told police that his father, George Carroll, went missing in 1961, and the family long believed their father was buried in the basement, Detective Lt. Kevin Beyrer told reporters.

"It was just always a family legend or lore that the father was buried in the basement since 1961," Beyrer told reporters, adding that the family said they never got a clear answer as to what happened to George Carroll.

An anthropologist will now examine the remains, police said.

The Carroll family bought the house in the 1950s, and Michael and his three siblings lived there with their parents, police said. Mother Dorothy Carroll died in the 1990s, police said.

Michael Carroll, who now owns the home, says his mother told him and his siblings that their father "went out and just never came back," Newsday reported.

The family had hired a radar company to scan the ground below the basement, and the sons began excavating based on those results, Beyrer told reporters.

"Sometimes your premonitions tell you things," Carroll told the New York Post. "I believe it's my dad."

A voicemail that USA TODAY left at a phone number listed for Carroll's address was not immediately returned Thursday evening.

