Ap Yellowstone Grizzlies A File Usa Wy
A grizzly bear cub forages for food a few miles from the north entrance to Yellowstone National Park in Gardiner, Montana, on Sept. 25, 2013.
Alan Rogers /The Casper Star-Tribune via AP

It's Fat Bear Week, and it's your last chance to determine which bear is packing on the pounds.

Tuesday marks the conclusion of Fat Bear Week, a faceoff organized by southwest Alaska's Katmai National Park & Preserve. The park is asking its social media followers to vote on which bears are the fattest and therefore the most ready for hibernation. (It's like the opposite of being beach-ready.)

Katmai's Facebook page has featured a daily photo poll to determine which "gluttonous giant sits atop the brown bear oligarchy of obesity." The public voted via Facebook likes and two bears have emerged from the brackets: 409 Beadnose and the appropriately named 747. The winner will be announced at noon EDT.

Although the contest is all in good fun and obesity is normally viewed as a problem, bulking up is a serious health necessity for bears preparing for hibernation.

A bear can lose up to one-third of its body mass during their winter slumber, according to the park's website.

How do bears go from slim to super-sized so quickly during Fat Bear Week? Much like humans, it's all in their diet.

Sockeye salmon, which contain about 4,000 calories per fish, is a favorite among bears at the park – and a bear can eat upwards of two dozen per day during peak season, according to the park.

