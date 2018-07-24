LOS ANGELES — Facebook is throwing a video party. Starting today. For everyone.

The social network is launching a new way to have groups of people who may be scattered across the country of globe watch videos together in real time, and comment on them. Unlike many Facebook launches, this will be available to all members today, as long as they are part of a group. It will roll out to other parts of Facebook within a few weeks, the company says.

Facebook began testing the feature with select members in January.

Viewing video together is something “people do in real life,” says Fidji Simo, Facebook’s vice president of product. “They watch together. We see this as another way to connect people.”

Any kind of videos on Facebook can be viewed--from live broadcasts to funny viral cat videos, says Simo.

Here’s how it works: a member of a group can search for a video on Facebook, invite others to join the viewing party, and a chat window around the video will appear. The group members can discuss the video as it plays, via text.

Facebook has many groups on the social network devoted to many different subjects, from travel and mothering, to computers, video games and TV fandom.

In the tests, Facebook found users hosting Q&As around hobbies like cooking and crafting, home improvement and makeup tutorials.

Simo says the communal aspect of viewing makes Facebook users more engaged, nothing that a group with less than 10 people hosted a Watch Party that pulled in more than 500 comments.

Facebook notes that possible watch parties could be viewing a loved one’s graduation videos with out of town family members or sharing a vacation video.

