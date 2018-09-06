Eunice Gayson, the first James Bond girl, has died. She was 90.

The news was announced via Gayson's Twitter account along with a photo of the English actress.

"We are very sad to learn that our dear Eunice passed away on June 8th. An amazing lady who left a lasting impression on everyone she met. She will be very much missed," the statement read.

The death was confirmed in statements from Bond producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli.

“We are so sad to learn that Eunice Gayson, our very first 'Bond girl' who played Sylvia Trench in DR. NO and FROM RUSSIA WITH LOVE has passed away. Our sincere thoughts are with her family," the statement read.

Gayson is best known for her role as Sylvia Trench, James Bond's girlfriend in the first two Bond films.

She also was part of the now famous scene where James Bond (played by Sean Connery) introduces himself.

"I admire your courage, Miss, er... ?," Connery says in the film to Gayson.

"Trench, Sylvia Trench," she replies. "I admire your luck, Mr... ?"

"Bond, James Bond," he says.

Her acting career spanned more than 20 years and included other projects such as 1949's Melody in the Dark and 1958's The Revenge of Frankenstein.

