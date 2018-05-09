U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren has sailed through the primaries unopposed, letting her focus on the general election in November.

The Democrat has been mentioned as a possible presidential contender in 2020. Warren repeatedly has said she's focused on her re-election bid, but she did release a decade's worth of tax returns last month — a move seen as positioning herself for a possible White House run. Warren regularly spars with President Donald Trump, who has refused to release his own returns.

Three Republicans were vying Tuesday for the chance to challenge Warren in November. Polls have closed in the Massachusetts primary election.

They include state Rep. Geoff Diehl; business executive John Kingston; and Beth Lindstrom, a Cabinet official under Republican Gov. Mitt Romney.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com