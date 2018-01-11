Earth's oceans are absorbing 60 percent more heat than had been thought, a study found, which could lead to the planet warming faster than anticipated.

A study published online Wednesday in the journal Nature by researchers at Princeton University and the University of California-San Diego found oceans took up more than 13 zettajoules of heat energy each year between 1991 and 2016.

A zettajoule is one sextillion (a 1 followed by 21 zeroes) joules, which is the standard unit of energy.

The amount of energy absorbed by the ocean is 60 percent higher than the figure used in the most recent report on climate change from the United Nations' Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), researchers said.

It's also 150 times more energy than what humans produce as electricity every year.

"If the ocean warms more than we thought, which is what we find in that study, the earth warms more than we thought," said study lead author Laure Resplandy, a Princeton geoscientist, in an interview with USA TODAY.

The study suggests Earth's oceans might be more sensitive to emissions from fossil fuels than first thought. In a statement, Resplandy said that to slow warming, emissions of carbon dioxide must be reduced by 25 percent from previous estimates.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, more than 90 percent of the warming that's happened on Earth over the last 50 years takes place in the ocean.

Last month, the IPCC, the world's top climate change group, released a report that said "unprecedented" changes in society are required in order to avoid the worst impacts from global warming. The changes include reducing fossil fuel use while quickly adopting more sources of clean energy.

