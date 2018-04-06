Trump to host 'different type of ceremony' after axing Eagles' visit

Less than 24 hours before he was to welcome the Super Bowl champions Philadelphia Eagles to the White House, President Trump canceled the invitation, citing the team's stance on the national anthem. Trump's decision, which one NFL player deemed as "cowardly," comes after NFL owners adopted a new anthem policy that will allow for players who do not wish to stand for the anthem to remain in the tunnel. Fewer than 10 Eagles players were planning to attend Tuesday's event, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer. Instead, Trump will now host "a different type of ceremony" featuring the U.S. Marine Band and U.S. Army Chorus that will "honor our great country, pay tribute to the heroes who fight to protect it, and loudly and proudly play the National Anthem."

Primaries will shape battleground for fall midterms

The battle for control of Congress will come into sharper focus after Tuesday, when voters across eight states choose nominees in an array of hotly contested primaries. Democrats hope to nominate strong candidates in up to 16 competitive House races, but may of them are crowded and unpredictable. In California, for example, the state’s open primary system lets the top two vote-getters advance regardless of party affiliation. Democrats fear their oversupply of candidates could result in two Republicans snagging the general election slots on the ballot.

Robert F. Kennedy's assassination, and the lost day after

The assassination 50 years ago of Robert F. Kennedy produced heartbreaking images and moments: Kennedy lying wounded on the floor of a Los Angeles hotel; his brother Ted’s eulogy at St. Patrick’s Cathedral; the huge trackside crowds as a train carried the body from New York to Washington. But the interval between RFK’s shooting on June 5, 1968, and his death a day later is all but forgotten. Unlike his brother John F. Kennedy and Martin Luther King who died almost immediately, Robert Kennedy lingered for almost 26 hours. USA TODAY's Rick Hampson takes a look at how Americans remember — or misremember — that terrible time of limbo.

Judge who sentenced rapist Brock Turner faces voters' verdict

Santa Clara County Superior Court Judge Aaron Persky sparked national outrage when he sentenced former Stanford University swimmer Brock Turner to only six months in jail after Turner was convicted of sexual assault. Persky will learn Tuesday whether he becomes the first California jurist recalled from the bench in 86 years. Persky, himself a former Stanford athlete, was quietly "re-elected" to a six-year term without a vote days after Turner's hearing. A recall effort was quickly initiated, and a Change.org petition drew more than 1.3 million supporters.

Sweet! Starbucks adds Serious Strawberry Frappuccino to the menu

The warm weather is here to stay, and so is a new Starbucks drink. Just in time for summer, the Serious Strawberry Frappuccino debuts on Tuesday and will join the coffee chain's permanent lineup. It's made from strawberry puree and the same base as the Strawberries and Crème Frappuccino, then topped with more strawberry puree and vanilla whipped cream. A 16-ounce drink costs $4.95-$5.45, depending on the location. In other food news, Red Robin is offering teachers and other school staff a free burger and fries, while Chipotle's "Code Burrito" promotion gives nurses a BOGO burrito deal.

