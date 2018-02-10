Gty 1048248602 E Rye Ent Hum Ace Gbr En
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge during a visit to Sayers Croft Forest School and Wildlife Garden on Oct. 02, 2018 in London.
Duchess Kate is back at work after her six-month maternity leave.

The royal, who gave birth to third child Prince Louis on April 23, made her return appearance during a visit to Sayers Croft Forest School and Wildlife Garden in London Tuesday.

Sayers Croft is an outdoor learning center that focuses on educating children and the local community on the environment. 

The duchess opted for a more laid-back look for the visit, sporting brown pants, a forest green sweater and matching jacket.

She also wore leather boots by Penelope Chilvers, a favorite of hers. She wore the same pair during her trip to Bhutan with husband Prince William in April 2016.

This isn't the first time Kate has been spotted since giving birth. She was photographed at the royal wedding in May, as well as Prince Louis' christening and Wimbledon in July, but it does mark her first official royal engagement since Louis' birth.

Kate, 36, allowed herself a longer maternity break this time around. Following the July 22, 2013, birth of Prince George, now 5, she was back at work by the end of August. She took more time following the May 2, 2015,  birth of Princess Charlotte, now 3, returning to work that September.

Duchess Kate: Style Diary
Duchess Kate visited the Lawn Tennis Association at the National Tennis Centre in London on Oct. 31, 2017, learn about its activities and objectives and to play tennis with kids.
Duchess Kate comes from a tennis-loving family. She took part in a "Tennis for Kids" session during a visit at the Lawn Tennis Association in London on Oct. 31, 2017.
She high-fives a boy during the "Tennis for Kids' session. Kate wore a black tennis jacket by the British tennis brand PlayBrave, according to the blogs that follow her fashion.
Kate holds tennis racket close to her heart at a "Tennis for Kids" session during her visit to the National Tennis Centre in London on Oct. 31, 2017. She is the patron of the Lawn Tennis Association, the governing body of lawn tennis in Britain.
Duchess Kate popped in a cerulean blazer at the Coach Core graduation ceremony which took place at the London Stadium on Oct. 18, 2017.
Her Philosophy Di Lorenzo Serafini jacket served as a pop of color for her otherwise monochromatic ensemble of black turtleneck, skinny jeans and velvet boots. It was reminiscent of a similar look for a visit to a Royal Air Force base earlier this year. Only then, the blazer was red.
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, (C) laughs as she meets a person in a Paddington Bear outfit along with her husband Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, (R) as they attend a charities forum event at Paddington train station in London on October 16, 2017. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry joined children from the charities they support on board Belmond British Pullman train at Paddington Station. The event was hosted by STUDIOCANAL, with support from BAFTA through its BAFTA Kids programme, and before embarking Their Royal Highnesses met the cast and crew from the forthcoming film Paddington 2. / AFP PHOTO / Chris J RatcliffeCHRIS J RATCLIFFE/AFP/Getty Images ORIG FILE ID: AFP_TF664
LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 16: Paddington Bear greets Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge at the Charities Forum Event on board the Belmond Britigh Pullman train at Paddington Station on October 16, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 775057627 ORIG FILE ID: 861890682
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, (C) dances with a person in a Paddington Bear outfit by her husband Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge as they attend a charities forum event at Paddington train station in London on October 16, 2017. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry joined children from the charities they support on board Belmond British Pullman train at Paddington Station. The event was hosted by STUDIOCANAL, with support from BAFTA through its BAFTA Kids programme, and before embarking Their Royal Highnesses met the cast and crew from the forthcoming film Paddington 2. / AFP PHOTO / Chris J RatcliffeCHRIS J RATCLIFFE/AFP/Getty Images ORIG FILE ID: AFP_TF6RN
Duchess Kate, who has been suffering from hyperemesis gravidarum while expecting her third child, appeared at a reception at Buckingham Palace to celebrate World Mental Health Day in cornflower blue on Oct. 10, 2017.
For the occasion, Kate donned a tea-length, lace number by Temperley London with trendy bell sleeves. She finished her look with black accessories that coordinated with the dress' buttons and velvet necktie.
The duchess wore Prada: Duchess Kate of Cambridge joined Prince William and Prince Harry on Aug. 31, 2017, to tour the memorial White Garden at Kensington Palace, dedicated to their late mother, Princess Diana, on the eve of the 20th anniversary of her death. Kate wore a green poppy-peppered dress by Prada that Diana herself would have loved in the 1980s.
What's a little rain? Duchess Kate sported an umbrella and a wide smile to tour the memorial White Garden dedicated to Princess Diana with husband Prince William and his brother Prince Harry on Aug. 30, 2017, a day before the 20th anniversary of her death.
The famous Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace was transformed into a White Garden planted with some of Princess Diana's favorite white blossoms.
The famous Sunken Garden of Kensington Palace has been transformed into a White Garden with some of Princess Diana's favorite flowers in white.
With her husband, Prince William, left, Duchess Kate spoke with Commonwealth War Graves Commission Director General Victoria Wallace during a visit to the Commonwealth War Graves Bedford House on the outskirts of Ypres on July 31, 2017.
She paired a wool coatdress embellished with lace applique from Catherine Walker & Co with blush pumps.
She accessorized with a pale pink hat and red poppy pin.
On July 30, 2017, Kate and William watched as poppies fell from the roof of the Menin Gate for the official commemorations marking the 100th anniversary of the Battle of Passchendaele in Ypres, Belgium.
She recycled the Alexander McQueen coat that she wore to Princess Charlotte's christening in 2015, updating the look with another fascinator from her collection.
epa06100985 Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge arrives for a visit to the Maritime Museum in Hamburg, Germany, 21 July 2017. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are on a first official visit to Germany. EPA/FOCKE STRANGMANN
HAMBURG, GERMANY - JULY 21: Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge visit the Maritime Museum to celebrate the joint UK-German year of science, which for 2017 is focused on oceans, during an official visit to Poland and Germany on July 21, 2017 in Hamburg, Germany. (Photo by Chris Jackson - Pool/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 775005882 ORIG FILE ID: 820084292
Duchess Kate chose a maxi-dress by a German designer, Markus Lupfer, featuring a dramatic bird pattern on a teal background, for the reception at the Claerchens Ballhaus dance hall in Berlin, on their second day in Germany. It was her third change of clothes of an eventful day.
Kate had a new look (for her) at the garden party: An off-the-shoulders maxi-dress in tomato red by Alexander McQueen, plus high-heeled Prada sandals and bare red-polished toes.
The royal family arrive hand-in-hand at Berlin Tegel Airport during an official visit to Germany on July 19, 2017 in Berlin.
Duchess Kate and her royal brood landed at Warsaw's airport in Poland on July 17, 2017.
She wore a two-piece, white suit by Alexander McQueen for the occasion.
Duchess Kate and Prince William sat in the royal box for the men's singles final match on the last day of Wimbledon 2017, July 16, 2017.
Duchess Kate's arrival in the royal box at Wimbledon on July 16, 2017, gives onlookers a good look at her Catherine Walker white floral dress, with the little black bow on her left lapel, plus a white bag.
The Duchess of Cambridge makes a speech during the reopening of Hintze Hall at the Natural History Museum in London, Thursday July 13, 2017. Princess Kate the Duchess of Cambridge attended as patron of the Natural History Museum to officially unveil the gigantic skeleton of a blue whale suspended in its main entrance, drawing attention to vanishing species in an environment under strain. (Yui Mok/Pool via AP) ORG XMIT: LON151
The Duchess of Cambridge makes a speech during the reopening of Hintze Hall at the Natural History Museum in London, Thursday July 13, 2017. Princess Kate the Duchess of Cambridge attended as patron of the Natural History Museum to officially unveil the gigantic skeleton of a blue whale suspended in its main entrance, drawing attention to vanishing species in an environment under strain. (Yui Mok/Pool via AP) ORG XMIT: LON149
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - JULY 12: (EMBARGOED FOR PUBLICATION IN UK NEWSPAPERS UNTIL 48 HOURS AFTER CREATE DATE AND TIME) Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attend a State Banquet at Buckingham Palace on day 1 of the Spanish State Visit on July 12, 2017 in London, England. This is the first state visit by the current King Felipe and Queen Letizia, the last being in 1986 with King Juan Carlos and Queen Sofia. (Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images) Licensed for 1-time use on for Pricness Kate blog post on 7/13/17. Additional use requires re-licensing ORG XMIT: 775003348 [Via MerlinFTP Drop]
Duchess Kate turned up in the royal box for one of her favorite sporting events, Wimbledon tennis. She attended day one of the championship at The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 3, 2017 in London.
Kate attended day one of the Wimbledon Championships at The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 3, 2017 in London, wearing a black-and-white polka dot Dolce & Gabbana dress with strappy black heels and a white bag.
A patron of the club, Kate met ball boys and girls while at the event. She paired her fun, youthful look with what seems to be a shorter haircut and large, soft curls.
Duchess Kate attends Royal Ascot 2017 at Ascot Racecourse on June 20, 2017 in Ascot, England.
Duchess Kate lit up the first day of Royal Ascot in a white lace dress by Alexander McQueen and matching hat. Royal Ascot, which kicked off June 20, is the the biggest event in British horse racing, beloved especially by Queen Elizabeth II.
Kate and William, dressed in the customary morning suit and top hat, stroll through the parade circle.
William and Kate were on hand in the winner's circle to award prizes to the winner of the King's Stand Stakes.
William and Kate helped Puerto Rican-born American jockey John Velazquez celebrate his win in the King's Stand Stakes horse race on on Lady Aurelia.
William and Kate were paired with his uncle, Prince Edward, and his wife, Sophie, the Countess of Wessex for the carriage ride to the Ascot parade ring.
Kate wore a pink Alexander McQueen with paper-bag waist for Trooping the Colour festivities marking the official birthday of Queen Elizabeth on June 17.
Princess Charlotte was also decked out in pink like her mom.
Kate appeared to be more impressed by the Royal Air Force's flyover than her kids, Princess Charlotte and Prince George.
Duchess Kate visted the 1851 Trust roadshow at Docklands Sailing and Watersports Centre on June 16, 2017 in London. She is patron of the 1851 Trust.
Duchess Kate was appropriately nautical for the Docklands Sailing and Watersports Centre in London, in a white top and jacket over J Crew cropped sailor pants in navy, and J Crew heels in tweed.
Kate met with kids during a lesson focused on plastic in the sea at the charity's final Land Rover BAR Roadshow at the Docklands Sailing and Watersports Centre in London, June 16, 2017. The roadshow uses the inspiration of Sir Ben Ainslies British Americas Cup challenge to inspire both primary and secondary school pupils into science, technology, engineering and math.
Duchess Kate talked with hospital staff at King's College Hospital and sat down with Clinical Director and Consultant in Emergency Medicine, Dr Malcolm Tunnicliff, in London, Monday June 12, 2017, to meet those affected by the attacks in London Bridge and Borough Market on June 3.
Duchess Kate arrived at Kings College Hospital in a textured navy skirt suit to meet staff and patients who were affected by the terrorist attacks in London Bridge and Borough Market on June 12, 2017 in London.
Duchess Kate tried the tomatoes at the 'BBC Radio 2: Chris Evans Taste Garden' during her visit to the Chelsea Flower Show in London, on May 22, 2017.
Duchess Kate wore an appropriate dress - dark green with white flowers by Rochas -to the Chelsea Flower Show on May 22, 2017 in London.The prestigious garden extravaganza has been held annually since 1913 in the Royal Hospital Chelsea grounds.
Bring out the hats - it's the start of royal garden party season in London. Duchess Kate was among the royals, led by Queen Elizabeth II, to appear among thousands of guests in the back garden of Buckingham Palace on May 16, 2017.
Duchess Kate, in ice blue Christopher Kane, and Prince William, in morning coat and top hat, stand with the queen, her daughter, Princess Anne the Princess Royal, her husband, Prince Philip Duke of Edinburgh, and her granddaughter, Princess Beatrice of York, as the national anthem plays at a garden party at Buckingham Palace.
Mingling and showing off a fetching hat is what royals do at garden parties. Duchess Kate chose a Lock & Co. hat in the same icy blue color of her Christopher Kane coatdress.
Duchess Kate of Cambridge went to Luxembourg for the day on May 11, 2017, to represent Britain in the commemoration of the 150th anniversary of the 1867 Treaty of London (which settled the status of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg), and celebrate ties between the tiny duchy and the U.K. She was scheduled to visit a modern art museum, tour a cycling festival, take in the local scenery and meet with the local royals, Grand Duke Henri and Grand Duchess Maria Teresa and their family at the Grand Ducal Palace.
The visit to Luxembourg was Duchess Kate's second solo overseas engagement, and she chose a pale blue Emilia Wickstead coat dress for the occasion.
Luxembourg's royals were front and center during the Duchess of Cambridge's visit. Prince Guillaume (R), the heir to the duchy, and his wife, Princess Stephanie, flank Kate as they take part in the commemoration of the 150th anniversary of the 1867 Treaty of London in Luxembourg, on May 11, 2017. Luxembourg's Prime Minister Xavier Bettel is at far left.
The Luxembourg visit included a stop at the Grand Duke Jean Museum of Modern Art to view exhibitions by British artists Sir Tony Cragg and Darren Almond. Kate's university degree is in art history.
The Duchess of Cambridge views a cake with a cycling design as she tours a cycling-themed festival and unveiled a mural of British cyclist Tom Simpson and Luxembourgish cycling legend Charly Gaul at Place de Clairfontaine in Luxembourg.
Duchess Kate ventured to Farms for City Children on May 3, 2017 in Arlingham, Gloucestershire. The charity gives children living in the UK a chance to reside and work on a farm for a week. She was beaming as she fed a lamb.
She was the epitome of casual chic in knee-high boots and a stone-colored jacket.
The 2017 London Marathon on April 23 saw all three young royals cheering on the runners, helping to hand out water during the race.
The three young royals, dressed in casual running gear, were front and center during the 2017 London Marathon because their mental health-awareness charity, Heads Together, was the charity of the year for the marathon.
William, Kate and Harry talked about the importance of mental health counseling and conversations in a film shot in the garden of Kensington Palace in London, April 19, 2017, and released on social media. The film is part of their Heads Together campaign's film series aimed at helping to de-stigmatize talking about mental health awareness.
Duchess Kate made several appearances in the week leading up to the 2017 London Marathon, including on April 19 when she hosted a reception for runners from Team Heads Together at Kensington Palace. She wore one of her favorite casual looks, leggings and a striped top.
She spoke with runners from Team Heads Together. The young royals' charity, aimed at de-stigmatizing talking about mental health, was the charity of the year for the marathon.
Britain's Kate Duchess of Cambridge, smiles as she tours a radio studio during a visit to open the Global Academy in Hayes, London, in support of the Heads Together, mental health charity campaign. Thursday April 20, 2017. (Dominic Lipinski/Pool via AP) ORG XMIT: LON121
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Britain's Prince Harry and Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge arrive to open the Global Academy in Hayes, London on April 20, 2017, in support of the Heads Together campaign. / AFP PHOTO / POOL / Dominic LipinskiDOMINIC LIPINSKI/AFP/Getty Images ORIG FILE ID: AFP_NP2GV
Duchess Kate and Prince William joined most of the royal family, led by Queen Elizabeth II, at Easter services at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on April 16, 2017 in Windsor.
For Easter, Kate wore a cream Catherine Walker coat topped with a pillbox hat trimmed with a large bow at the back.
Duchess Kate attended a Service of Hope at Westminster Abbey in London on April 5, 2017, held for the four victims of the terror attack on March 22. Prince William and Prince Harry also attended.
For the service, Kate donned a chevron printed coat by Missoni with sheer tights and black, pointed pumps. She topped her look off with a charcoal fascinator.
Duchess Kate had a a theater night in London on April 4, 2017. She attended the opening night of the musical '42nd Street,' a revival of the 1980 Broadway show. The event was a fundraiser for the East Anglia Children's Hospice, for which she is the royal patron.
Duchess Kate looked smashing for the theater in a red honeycomb-textured tulle tea-length gown by Marchesa Notte.
Art lover and royal patron Duchess Kate attended the 2017 Portrait Gala at the National Portrait Gallery in London on March 28, 2017. The 2017 Gala is fundraising for Coming Home, a project to make it possible for portraits of iconic individuals to return to places that are special to them for a loan period of over three years. Kate toured some of the newest exhibits at the gallery.
Kate wore a striking green lace gown by Temperley London to the gala at the National Portrait Gallery, where she is the royal patron.
Duchess Kate met artist Gillian Wearing and gallery director Nicholas Cullinan during the 2017 Portrait Gala, at the National Portrait Gallery in London on March 28, 2017.
Kate, whose university degree is in art history, really looks when she goes to an art museum. Here, she inspects portrait sculptures by artist Gillian Wearing.
Kate got up close to view some of the art by Gillian Wearing at the National Portrait Gallery in London on March 28, 2017. .
In addition to the engagement at the National Portrait Gallery, there was other news about Duchess Kate on March 28: Kensington Palace announced she would visit, at the request of the foreign office, Luxembourg on May 11 for the commemoration of the 1867 Treaty of London confirming Luxembourg’s independence. It's only her second solo foreign engagement and is considered part of the royal family's "Brexit" tour of Europe as Britain gets ready to initiate divorce proceedings from the European Union.
Despite a shocking terror attack in the heart of central London, Duchess Kate carried on with her scheduled engagement the next day, March 23, 2017, when she visited the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists to attend the launch of maternal mental-health films produced by one of her charities.
For the Royal College visit, Kate brought back a red-and-white gingham skirt suit from Eponine London, a bespoke brand named after designer Jet Shenkman's children's favorite 'Les Miserables' character.
Duchess Kate kept up the fashion diplomacy, sporting Chanel Saturday during her weekend trip the world's fashion capital of Paris. Her coat appeared to be from the French fashion house's pre-spring 2017 collection.
Her burgundy handbag was also Chanel. The fashion detectives at Kate's Closet identified it as their calfskin flap bag with enamel handle. The quilted purse is from their fall/winter 2016 collection.
The double-C logo could also be spotted at Kate's waist, on her calfskin and gold metal leather belt.
Kate's icy silver gown for Friday's gala at the British embassy came from one of her other favorite designers, Jenny Packham.
For a pre-dinner reception at the British embassy Friday night, she chose a black lace midi dress from Alexander McQueen, the same house that designed her wedding dress.
Kate paired her Alexander McQueen dress with black suede Gianvito Rossi D'orsay pumps with ankle straps.
Duchess Kate stepped out in her go-to hue of forest green for St. Patrick's Day as she and Prince William distributed shamrocks to the Irish Guards March 17 in London.
Kate and Prince William, who holds the rank of colonel in the Irish Guards, arrive at the 2017 St. Patrick's Day Parade at the Cavalry Barracks in Hounslow, London.
Kate's green ensemble popped against the Irish Guards' red uniforms. Here, she's seen attaching a sprig of shamrocks to a coat worn by Irish wolfhound Domhnall, the regimental mascot of the Irish Guards.
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge smiles as she attends a Service of Commemoration and Drumhead Service on Horse Guards Parade in central London on March 9, 2017, which honours the service and duty of both the UK Armed Forces and civilians in the Gulf region, Iraq and Afghanistan, and those who supported them back home, from 1990-2015. After the Drumhead Service, The Queen will officially unveil The Iraq and Afghanistan memorial. / AFP PHOTO / Justin TALLISJUSTIN TALLIS/AFP/Getty Images ORIG FILE ID: AFP_MI5AH
epa05820172 Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge (R) receives flowers from a child during a visit to the Ronald McDonald House Evelina London charity in London, Britain, 28 February 2017. EPA/ANDY RAIN ORG XMIT: ARA1
LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 28: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge departs following visit to Ronald McDonald House Evelina London on February 28, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 700003981 ORIG FILE ID: 646163704
Duchess Kate appears to have a halo, a trick of back lighting at a reception to launch the UK-India Year of Culture 2017 on Feb. 27, 2017 at Buckingham Palace.
Queen Elizabeth II led the royals, including Duchess Kate and Prince William, in launching the UK-India Year of Culture 2017, celebrating deep cultural ties and the 70th anniversary of India’s independence at events and exhibitions in both countries.
For the UK-India reception, Kate wore a long-sleeve, pleated Rhona dress in platinum by Erdem, with matching platinum pumps, according to the blogs that track her fashion.
The pictures always show their faces but these show the feet of Duchess Kate, in platinum pumps, and Prince William and one of the guests the UK-India Year of Culture 2017 reception.
As usual, lots of flowers for Duchess Kate on her visit to an Action for Children project caring for disadvantaged children in Torfaen, south Wales, on Feb. 22, 2017. This was her first engagement since becoming royal patron in December.
Kate chose her burgundy suit with the flirty skirt hem by Paule Ka, with black boots and turtleneck. She's worn the French designer's outfits before, and may do so when she and Prince William pay an official visit to Paris in March.
Duchess Kate is always game for a game on her engagements. She had a go at playing pool during her visit to a child and adolescent mental health project in Wales.
With a nod to Valentine's Day, Duchess Kate suited up in a red, double-breasted blazer, skinny black pants and tall black riding boots for a visit to Royal Air Force Wittering on Tuesday, Feb. 14.
Her outfit was elegant, but practical. For one thing, there was no danger of skirts being blown around while standing on runways. Plus, those low-heeled boots are a lot more amenable to climbing in and out of small planes than her customary pumps.
Despite the bitter cold, Duchess Kate went bare-shoulders in a glamorous Alexander McQueen gown at the British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA) at Royal Albert Hall on Feb. 12, 2017 in London. Her chestnut locks were swept back in a low chignon and some pretty pink statement earrings, possibly diamonds, dangled from her ears.
Prince William, the president of BAFTA, looked almost as spiffy as his wife in his tuxedo but all eyes were on her off-the-shoulder black McQueen gown with a lavender floral print and a tiered skirt.
Duchess Kate glowed in mulberry when she attended a conference of health writers in London with Prince William on Feb. 6, 2017.
Continuing to mark Children's Mental Health Week, Duchess Kate and Prince William attended a conference of health writers in London on Feb. 6, where William gave a speech urging that mental health issues be treated with the same respect as physical health issues.
Continuing to mark Children's Mental Health Week, Duchess Kate and Prince William attended a conference of health writers in London on Feb. 6, where William gave a speech urging that mental health issues be treated with the same respect as physical health issues.
Duchess Kate attends the Place2Be Big Assembly With Heads Together for Children's Mental Health Week at Mitchell Brook Primary School on Feb. 6, 2017 in London.
Prince William and Duchess Kate at Mitchell Brook Primary School in London, as part of their Heads Together children's mental health-awareness campaign.
Duchess Kate wore a familiar outfit, a fire-engine red skirt suit by Luisa Spagnoli, with a black belt and shoes.
The young royals showed off their sporty sides on Feb. 5 during a training event for the 2017 Virgin Money London Marathon to promote their mental health awareness charity Heads Together, at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in London.
Prince Harry, Duchess Kate and Prince William look down the track as they prepare to race each other in a relay to promote their mental health awareness charity Heads Together.
Surprise! Prince Harry won the relay. But those young royals are competitive.
As usual, Duchess Kate stood out in a bright red quilted ski jacket by Perfect Moment, according to the blogs that track her fashion.
Duchess Kate wears a green jacket and matching pencil skirt by Hobbs during her visit to East Anglia's Children's Hospices on Jan. 24, 2017 in Quidenham, Norfolk. The princess was also updated on the organization's nook appeal, which she helped launch in 2014.
Upon arrival, Kate was greeted by numerous children and their families. She even received a bouquet of flowers from one young girl.
Duchess Kate also tapped into her creative side in the organization's Art Therapy room.
Duchess Kate arrives at the Institute of Contemporary Art in London on Jan. 17, 2017, to help the mental health destigmatization campaign launched with Prince William and Prince Harry. The trio gave speeches but lots of eyes were on Kate's extra-voluminous hair style.
Prince William, Duchess Kate of Cambridge and Prince Harry at event to promote their mental health destigmatization campaign at the Institute for Contemporary Arts in London, on Jan. 17, 2017.
Kate was wearing a striking Erdem dress for the Heads Together event, a black textured matelassé frock with a dense floral pattern.
Duchess Kate, fresh off the holidays and her 35th birthday, went back to work Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017. She stepped out in a royal blue, 1950s-inspired coat by British label Eponine for a visit to the Anna Freud Center for Children and Families.
Kate accessorized her blue Eponine coat with a navy-blue suede clutch and stilettos (and her sapphire engagement ring).
Will and Kate joined the queen and royal family, plus Kate's parents, sister and brother, in walking to church from Sandringham for Sunday services on Jan. 8, 2017. Kate chose her Sportsmax olive green coat topped with a cozy warm grey fur hat.
Duchess Kate and Princess Charlotte on Christmas Day 2016 at St Mark's Church in Englefield, England, near her parents' home. She's wearing her Hobbs coat, only this time with a matching faux fur collar.
LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 19: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attends a Christmas party for volunteers at The Mix youth service on December 19, 2016 in London, England. The Mix youth service works with Their Royal Highnesses' Heads Together Campaign. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 686497047 ORIG FILE ID: 630245422
epa05682170 (L-R) Prince Harry, Catherine the Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William the Duke of Cambridge arrive for a meeting of Heads Together Christmas? at the Harrow Club in west London, Britain, 19 December 2016. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry are spearheading the Heads Together campaign to end stigma around mental health. EPA/ANDY RAIN ORG XMIT: ARA2
The royal family gathered to pose before the annual Diplomatic Reception at Buckingham Palace on Dec. 8, 2016. The dress code is white tie and tiaras and the royal men who are members of the Order of the Garter wear their garters. (L-R) Camilla Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Charles, Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip, Prince William, and Duchess Kate of Cambridge. She recycled the sparkling cap-sleeve Jenny Packham scarlet gown she wore to the Chinese state banquet last year, plus the Papyrus Tiara and the Queen's Chandelier earrings.
Will and Kate attended the memorial service for the late Duke of Westminster, a close friend of the royal family, in Chester Cathedral in Chester, England, on Nov. 28, 2016. Naturally, Kate was in black, in an Alexander McQueen double-breasted wool coat with velvet trim.
The Duke of Westminster, the late Gerald Grosvenor, is survived by one son and three daughters, one of whom, Lady Tamara van Cutsem, is married to one of Prince William's closest friends. The duke died of a heart attack in August 2016. he was 64.
Duchess Kate made two public appearances on Nov. 22, 2016, the second one to give a speech at an awards event celebrating the ambassadors of positive mental health in schools, at Mansion House in London.
Kate's dress for the Place2Be Wellbeing in Schools Awards was the Preen Finella midi-dress in black with an asymmetrical neckline and a crystal-embellished belt at the waist. If it looks familiar, that's because she wore a scarlet version of the same dress during her recent tour of western Canada.
Kate, once nervous at delivering speeches, has become a pro, praising the work being done to "end the stigma" surrounding mental-health issues.
Duchess Kate went to the Natural History Museum (she's the royal patron) in London on Nov. 22, 2016, to attend a children's tea party to celebrate Dippy the Diplodocus, the dino skeleton set to about tour the UK to inspire kids' interest in natural history. Here, she makes a dinosaur egg with pupils from Oakington Manor Primary School.
Duchess Kate wore a turquoise-patterned LK Bennett tea dress to the Natural History Museum in London for her tea party with kids on Nov. 22, 2016.
Kate cuts a dino-shaped cake with kids from Oakington Manor Primary School at the Natural History Museum's tea party for 'Dippy' the diplodocus skeleton.
Kate and kids examine a replica diplodocus fossil at the Natural History Museum in London.
Kate at the annual Remembrance Sunday Service at the Cenotaph on Whitehall on Nov. 13, 2016 in London, to honor British war dead. She and other royal women watched the ceremony from the balcony of the Foreign Office.
Will and Kate arrive at Royal Albert Hall for the annual Royal Festival of Remembrance in London on Nov.12, 2016, to mark anniversaries of the Battle of the Somme, the Battle of Jutland, the Gulf War and the first flight of the Supermarine Spitfire.
As befits the occasion, Kate wore black coats for the Remembrance events this year, including this Temperley London Callas coat, and pinned red poppies to her lapels.
As part of her anti-addiction activisites, Kate visited the Nelson Trust Women's Centre in Gloucester, on Nov. 4, 2016. The center helps women recover from addiction and trauma.
Kate's outfit for the Gloucester trip included familiar favorites, including a sky-blue Mulberry Paddington coat and a Dolce & Gabbana skirt and black turtleneck.
You can see Kate's Dolce & Gabbana boucle wool skirt, with buttons contrast button fastenings and a yarn fringe detail, better in this picture as she unveils a plaque at the Nelson center. She's also got on a poppy pin, as so many do during November, in memory of British war dead.
Kate is good with babies. She makes a face when she meets 4-month-old Gabriel as she talks to his mother, Hlengiwe Sithole, during a visit to the Nelson Trust Women's Centre.
As patron of Action on Addiction, Duchess Kate checked out highlights of the Recovery Street Film Festival on Nov. 3, 2016 in London.
Kate attended the premier of 'A Street Cat Named Bob" to benefit Action on Addiction, and got to meet the star, Bob the ginger cat, before the film rolled.
Kate attended the premier in a white crochet maxi-dress by London label Self-Portrait, with a billowing pleated skirt that showed lots of leg.
Duchess Kate, Prince William and other royals met British Olympic and Paralympic athletes at a reception hosted by Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace on Oct. 18, 2016.
Kate, speaking to gold medal-winning swimmer Ellie Simmonds, wore an ankle-length dress with a pattern of huge red poppies by Alexander McQueen to the reception for Olympic athletes at Buckingham Palace.
Will and Kate spent a day in Manchester, England, on Oct. 14, carrying out several engagements related to their charities and interests.
Kate wore a checked plaid Erdem coat in black, navy and pink tones, with blue suede pumps.
Kate was delighted to meet young fans who sported her face on a mask, on walkabout at the National Football Museum in Manchester.
Kids have fun with royal masks while waiting for the Cambridges to arrive.
Kate watches as Will tries out a BAC 'Mono' Car during their visit to the National Graphene Institute at the University of Manchester.
Duchess Kate went to the Netherlands on Oct. 11, 2016, in her first solo overseas engagement. She visited The Hague to see an exhibit of Vermeer from British collections at the Mauritshuis Gallery, met with Dutch King Willem-Alexander, and planned meetings with charities about the young royals' ongoing mental health awareness campaign.
Kate chose a pale blue skirt suit by Catherine Walker for the visit to the Netherlands, which included a stop in Rotterdam.
King Willem-Alexander's wife, Queen Maxima, was in her home country of Argentina. The meeting of the future British queen and the Dutch king was the first between senior members of the two royal families in three years, as Kate joins in royal diplomacy in the wake of Britain's coming exit from the European Union.
Vermeer's 'Girl With a Pearl Earring' attracks Kate's notice at the Mauritshuis exhibit of 'At Home in Holland: Vermeer and his Contemporaries from the British Royal Collection' on Oct. 11, 2016 in The Hague, Netherlands.
Duchess Kate, along with Prince William and Prince Harry, are making a big push to de-stigmatize mental-mental health issues as part of their joint charity effort, Heads Together. They attended World Mental Health Day celebration at the London Eye on Oct. 10, 2016 in London.
Kate was in Kate Spade at the London Eye, in a cabbage-rose-patterned frock with a bow-tie collar and a rose-mauve color that might have looked dowdy on a shorter, plumper woman.
The young royals are not afraid of heights. They happily piled into a pod of the London Eye overlooking the Thames with members of their mental health charity, Heads Together, to mark World Mental Health Day.
Duchess Kate and Prince William visited Steward's Academy on Sept. 16, 2016 in Harlow, England, as part of their Heads Together campaign to promote children's mental health.
Kate chose a pretty blue polka-dot dress by a new designer, Altuzarra. The dress featured an edgy side split that exposed some of her thigh.
The second day of Will and Kate's trip to Cornwall and the nearby islands of Scilly started out delayed due to blustery weather making helicopter travel dicey. But the weather eventually cooperated and the two were off to St. Martins, one of the islands, with Kate looking very Hollywood in her sunglasses.
Not many royals wear pants on an official engagement but Kate always looks chic even in casual clothes, like these $30 Gap capris in a pretty blue and white pattern, topped with her Smythe navy blazer and the nude wedgies she wore the day before. They were on a tour of the island of St. Martins on Sept. 2, 2016.
After visiting Tresco Abbey Garden on Isles of Scilly, Will and Kate traveled by boat to St Martins.
On St. Martins, they met residents and vacationers, and received gifts of flowers from cute babies.
A highlight of their trip was a visit to the Eden Project in Cornwall, including posing in the Rainforest Biome created there.
Too bad they didn't bring the dinosaur-loving Prince George. Kate and Will are delighted to be introduced to a muttaburrasaurus baby dinosaur puppet in the Rainforest Biome.
Of course they sampled the local thirst-quencher, sipping from cups of Baobab, a mango-tasting tropical drink from Malawi, during their visit to the Eden Project.
On St. Martins they visited Scilly Flowers, a flowers-by-post business on the island.
The Cambridges wave as they head back to their roomy helicopter after visiting St Martins.
Duchess Kate can pull a pint like the best publican. Kate and Prince William are in Cornwall and nearby islands for two days of engagements to inspect local industries and charitable projects. Here, they sampled cider at Healey's Cornish Cider Farm near Truro on Sept. 1, 2016. / AFP PHOTO / POOL / Arthur EdwardsARTHUR EDWARDS/AFP/Getty Images ORIG FILE ID: AFP_FS5CK
Kate wore a pretty pale pink dress by Lela Rose paired with nude wedges for the first day of the Cambridge Cornwall engagements, which included a visit to the local cathedral in Truro..
The royal children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, were not on the trip but Kate got to coo over a baby during a walkabout near Nansledan, aimed at providing future business and housing for locals.
The Cambridges are still a romantic couple, cuddling a little during a visit to Towan Beach near Newquay in Cornwall.
Americans may know Cornwall best from 'Doc Martin' and 'Poldark' on public TV. Duchess Kate was delighted to visit the Wave Project on Newquay's Towan Beach, a charity that uses surfing to reduce anxiety in children and improve their mental health. wellbeing on September 1, 2016 in Newquay, United Kingdom. Their Royal Highnesses watched children from the project and their surf-mentors take part in a number of surfing activities, and met a selection of the charity's volunteers, staff and supporters on the beach.
Duchess Kate looked ravishing in a red L.K. Bennett dress as she visited a mental health hotline on Aug. 25, 2016in London.
Prince William and Duchess Kate were in Luton in Bedfordshire, England, on Aug. 24 for a day of engagements focused on young people and mental health, including a therapeutic program called Youthscape.
Kate wore a favorite dress, the L.K Bennett Lasa frock, a white sheath with a flattering blue poppy print, last seen during the Cambridge 2014 tour of Australia.
They eat cake. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge sampled some cake during their visit to Youthscape, where they urged supporting young people's mental health and emotional well-being across faith groups.
Besides her L.K. Bennett pumps, Kate also wore sapphire and diamond earrings.
The royal couple posed in front a banner for Youthscape during their visit on Aug. 24, 2016.
Prince William and Duchess Kate are keen sailors so their visit to The America's Cup World Series on July 24, 2016 in Portsmouth was a treat.
Kate gets a personalized windbreaker at the America's Cup World Series in Portsmouth.
Kate is the patron of the 1851 Trust, which seeks to inspire a new generation through sailing and the marine industry. It's backed by Ben Ainslie Racing, the team hoping to win the America’s Cup for Britain. Both wore the official gear of Land Rover BAR team.
The young royals had a windy, wet ride on a boat to watch the America's Cup World Series Race on the Solent, the home of the British team for the America's Cup.
A good time was had by both young royals.
Good thing Duchess Kate was a big fan of tennis before she married Prince William, because Wimbledon and royals are closely associated. Will and Kate were there for the final match between Andy Murray of Britain and Milos Raonic of Canada on July 10, 2016 in London.
Kate showed off another new dress by a favorite designer, the Obsession dress by Alexander McQueen, which features a quirky pattern on white of colorful butterflies, lipsticks and skulls.
Even before she married royalty, Kate and her Middleton family were regulars at Wimbledon, and Kate has repeatedly demonstrated her enthusiasm during play.
It's all about George. Duchess Kate and Prince William took their soon-to-be 3-year-old with them on a visit to a huge military airshow at an RAF base in Fairford, England, on July 8, 2016 - the little prince's first official engagement in the U.K. Usually, all eyes are on Kate but on this day George was the star as he explored the flying machines at The Royal International Air Tattoo at RAF Fairford.
Kate wore a favorite, her Stella McCartney Ridley crepe dress in royal blue.
Kate teamed her dress with another favorite, a navy Smythe blazer, and nude L.K. Bennett pumps. George wore blue shorts, white polo shirt and canvas shoes.
The Middleton family's love of Wimbledon continues. Duchess Kate attended day 10 on July 7, 2016, and looked delighted throughout as she sat in the royal box for the semi-final match between Venus Williams and Angelique Kerber of Germany.
Kate recycled the yellow-and-white color-block Roksanda Ilincic dress she wore in 2014 during the Cambridge tour of Australia. At the time, she told a woman in the crowd that Prince William thought she "looked like a banana" in the dress.
Kate smiled as Serena Williams faced Elena Vesnina of Russia during the semi-final matches on day ten at Wimbledon on July 7, 2016.
Kate met Oracene Price, U.S. tennis coach and mother of Venus and Serena Williams at Wimbledon.
New dress alert for Duchess Kate: Her white, off-the-shoulder midi dress is by London-based Brazilian-born Barbara Casasola and made from figure-hugging stretch jersey and with sheer mesh inserts. She paired them with blush-colored sky-high heeled sandals.
The art-loving duchess presented the Art Fund Museum of the Year prize at a dinner at the Natural History Museum on July 6, 2016 in London. The prize is awarded annually to one museum demonstrating exceptional imagination, innovation and achievement. ORG XMIT: 649591375 ORIG FILE ID: 545218676
Peek-a-boo. Duchess Kate stands before art photographs at a reception ahead of presenting the Art Fund Museum of the Year prize at a dinner at the Natural History Museum on July 6, 2016 in London. She mingled with representatives of the five museums up for the prize, including the Victoria & Albert Museum, named for the royal ancestors of husband Prince William.
Duchess Kate, Prince William, Prince Harry, Prince Charles and his wife Camilla Duchess of Cornwall joined European leaders for the 100th anniversary of the Battle of the Somme at the Thiepval Memorial to the Missing, on July 1, 2016, in Thiepval, France. Some 70,000 British and Commonwealth soldiers with no known grave are buried there.
Kate's dress for the solemn occasion was a new knee-length frock of beige lace over black underlay with a Peter Pan collar, three-quarter length sleeves and peplum waist. She wore a hat she's worn before, by Sylvia Fletcher for Lock & Co.
It rained in France for the Somme commemoration, so the young royals sheltered under clear umbrellas at the Thiepval Memorial in Thiepval, France.
Only days after the British voted to exit the European Union, formed in part to avoid future world wars, European leaders joined European royals to mark the centenary of the Battle of the Somme. French President Francois Hollande and outgoing Prime Minister David Cameron lined up with Prince William, Duchess Kate of Cambridge and Prince Harry to attend a service during the ceremonies on July 1, 2016 in Thiepval, France.
Duchess Kate, Prince William and Prince Harry attended the Battle of the Somme Centenary commemorations at the Thiepval Memorial, where 70,000 British and Commonwealth soldiers are commemorated, on June 30, 2016 in Albert, France. After a tour of the battlefield, one of the deadliest of WWI, the young royals attended an evening vigil at the memorial.
Kate wore a black-and-grey-patterned coat topped with a black pillbox hat.
The young royals peer from a rampart overlooking the field at the Thiepval Memorial.
This is one of the views they saw, an overlook of the the Thiepval Memorial , where 70,000 British and Commonwealth soldiers fought at the Battle of the Somme, one of the deadliest chapters of WWI.
Kate and Will attended a gala dinner for East Anglia's Children's Hospices' nook appeal at Houghton Hall on June 22, 2016 in King's Lynn, England.
For this gala, Kate recycled a Jenny Packham gown, a blush sequined dress featuring Swarovski crystal embellishments, that she last wore to another gala at Kensington Palace in June 2011.
Prince William and Duchess of Cambridge at second day of Royal Ascot on June 15, 2016.
Kate chose her white cotton lace Dolce & Gabbana midi dress with a Jane Taylor hat for Royal Ascot.
Prince William and Duchess Kate arrived by carriage for Royal Ascot.
Duchess Kate and Prince William went to Belfast on June 14, 2016 to attend the annual garden party hosted by the Secretary of State for Northern Ireland at Hillsborough Castle.
For the garden party, Kate chose a gold brocade coat by Day Birger Et Mikkelsen, topped with a hat by Lock & Co.
Kate planted a tree during the garden party, watched by Prince William and Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Theresa Villiers at Hillsborough Castle.
Here's a rare shot of Prince William and Duchess Kate holding hands at the annual garden party hosted by the Secretary of State for Northern Ireland at Hillsborough Castle in Belfast.
Duchess Kate seems to be taking to annual royal rituals with delight. On Sunday, she joined the family for The Patron's Lunch, a massive picnic for 10,000 on The Mall to mark the Queen's 90th birthday, on June 12, 2016 in London.
Kate chose a striking Roksandra color-block day dress of robin's egg-blue with coral.
(Prince William, Duchess Kate and Prince Harry traveled down The Mall in a car behind the queen and Prince Philip during the Patron's Lunch, as thousands of guests from the queen's charities lined the streets to cheer and wave flags.
Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, followed by Prince William and Duchess Kate and Prince Harry, wave to thousands of cheering fans on The Mal.
The picture of a happy family. Duchess Kate, Prince William and their two children, Princess Charlotte and Prince George, were part of the royal mob on the balcony of Buckingham Palace on June 11 for the traditional end of the Trooping the Colour parade. The two royal children managed to steal the spotlight even from great-granny Queen Elizabeth II, in neon green.
For the Trooping the Colour ceremonies, Kate was clad in the cream coatdress she wore to Princess Charlotte's christening in July 2015, with a striking Philip Treacy hate.
During the Trooping the Colour parade pageant on June 11, Duchess Kate rode in a carriage with her stepmother-in-law, Duchess Camilla of Cornwall. This year the annual ceremony was special to mark the Queen's official 90th birthday.
Duchess Kate at lunch reception following National Service of Thanksgiving as part of the 90th birthday celebrations for the queen at the Guildhall in London on June 10, 2016.
Kate wore an ice blue coat dress with lace embellishment by Catherine Walker for the Thanksgiving service, which took place at St. Paul's Cathedral in London.
Kate walks to her seat at St Paul's Cathedral the Thanksgiving service.
Kate hosted SportsAid's 40th anniversary dinner in London on June 9, 2016, at Kensington Palace. As the royal patron of SportsAid, she met young athletes who will be competing in the Rio 2016 Olympics at a pre-dinner reception.
For the SportsAid event, Kate chose a royal blue gown by Roland Mouret, featuring cutouts and a silhouette flattering to her slim figure.
Duchess Kate and Prince William joined the queen and other senior royals to greet guests at a garden party at Buckingham Palace on May 24, 2016 in London.
Prince William was resplendent in top hat and tails for his first palace garden party.
Kate chose to recycle a creamy Alexander McQueen dress that she last wore for Princess Charlotte's christening in July 2015.
The garden party followed by a day Will and Kate's appearance at the world famous Chelsea Flower Show in London, on May 23, 2016. This year's theme focuses on health and happiness in the garden. Kate chose her grass-green coat dress by Catherine Walker for show.
Duchess Kate, a keen sailor and patron of the 1851 Trust, visited Portsmouth to help launch the Trust's two sailing project aimed at inspiring young people in sport, education and technology, on May 20, 2016. .
Kate chose an outfit of Alexander McQueen separates with a nautical theme, an outfit she's worn three times before, for her visit to Land Rover BAR yacht team training for the 2017 America's Cup.
Kate donned a helmet as she boarded a a racing catamaran at Land Rover BAR on May 20, 2016 in Portsmouth, England.
Dressed in wet weather gear, Kate gets help adjusting her safety helmet from Ben Ainslie, head of the British America's Cup team, before a trial runat Ainslie's sailing base in Portsmouth where Ainslie runs programs for young people to take up the sport.
Kate boards the Land Rover BAR training boat on May 20, 2016 in Portsmouth.
Kate joins the Land Rover BAR team, who are training for the 2017 America's Cup, on board their training boat as they run a circuit on the Solent on May 20, 2016 off Portsmouth.
Duchess Kate, husband Prince William and brother-in-law Prince Harry launched an ambitious project, Heads Together, aimed at destigmatizing mental illness, at Olympic Park in London, on May 16, 2016.
The Heads Together campaign is being spearheaded by the young royals' charitable foundation. Harry has just returned from another successful Invictus Games, in Orlando, and all three were at Windsor Castle on Sunday to help granny Queen Elizabeth II celebrate her 90th birthday with a horse-show extravaganza.
Kate chose a white blouse by Goat and a midi-skirt with a geometric pattern by Banana Republic for the Heads Together launch.
Kate delighted onlookers, especially the photographers, when she boxed with former boxer Duke McKenzie during the launch of Heads Together, the young royals' ambitious effort to end stigma on mental health, at the Olympic Park in London.
Kate sat next to Prince Philip during the final night of the queen's 90th birthday celebrations at Windsor on May 15, 2016. She had on a new white lace dress by Dolce & Gabbana under a bright red cape-like coat by Zara to ward off the evening chill.
Kate was spotted chatting and joking with Prince Philip, who reacted with many in the crowd at the queen's birthday horse show when the gun salute went off.
A busy May 4, 2016, for Duchess Kate, with three engagements culminating in a visit to the National Portrait Gallery in London, to view the 'Vogue 100: A Century of Style' exhibition.
Among the pictures she saw at the 'Vogue 100: A Century Of Style' show at the National Portrait Gallery were her own. She appears on the cover of the centenary issue in June 2016.
It was Kate's third engagement of the day and her second outfit. She wore a pink peplum dress by Alexander McQueen, first seen on her in 2014 during her tour of Australia.
Kate has been patron of the National Portrait Gallery since her marriage and is also an avid photographer, especially of her children. The exhibit showcases the range of photography commissioned by British 'Vogue' since it was founded in 1916.
Earlier on May 4, Duchess Kate channels another royal, Queen Daenerys Targaryen of 'Game of Thrones,' as she inspects a dragon sculpture Wednesday. It was part of a new children's exhibit called Magic Garden at Britain's Hampton Court Palace.
Kate goes in for a closer look at the Dragon's Nest sculpture at the Magic Garden opening.
Fashion police quickly spotted a Michael Kors coat that the duchess has worn on previous occasions.
Kate communes with a young child at the Magic Garden event.
Kate shows her appreciation for the mad baking skills that went into this Magic Garden cake.
Duchess Kate's Wednesday schedule also included a luncheon at London's Anna Freud Centre. She is a patron of the organization, which is dedicated to children's mental health concerns.
The Anna Freud Centre event allowed her a chance to catch up with family friend Michael Samuel, whose wife Julia was a friend of Princess Diana and is a godmother to Prince George.
President Obama and first lady Michelle Obama joined Will and Kate and Harry for dinner at the Cambridge apartment at Kensington Palace on April 22, 2016. Although most of the attention rightly wnt to little Prince George, who got to stay up late and meet the Obamas in his bathrobe, the dinner was also historic because it was the first time the young royals hosted a visiting head of state on their own, just a few hours after granny Queen Elizabeth II hosted them for lunch at Windsor Castle. For this, Kate a cinched-waist midi-dress in a blue and purple-pink silk print by one of her favorite designers, L.K. Bennett. Mrs. O went with a nude midi-dress with a lace skirt and a cashmere sweater top, plus matching duster.
Prince William, Duchess Kate and Prince Harry launched their new charity campaign called Heads Together which aims to destigmatize talking about mental health. She will focus on children, William will focus on young men an dsuicidem and Harry will focus on veterans. The latest effort by their joint charitable foundation has been named the 2017 Virgin Money London Marathon Charity of the Year. The trio posed at Kensington Palace on April 21, 2016 in London. Kate was casual for the announcement event in a JCrew striped sweater.
Kate's clothes during her tour of India and Bhutan are a subject for appraisal all their own but on the last day, April 16, 2016, at the Taj Mahal in Agra, she wore an India-inspired blue-and-white embroidered dress by Indian designer Naeem Khan. It reflected the care that she and her team employed in choosing outfits for the tour that acknowledged the hosts, the culture, the activities and the weather during the week they spent in the region.
Will and Kate hosted a reception at Kensington Palace on April 6, 2016, ahead of their tour to India and Bhutan, starting April 10.
As the royal patron of East Anglia's Children's Hospices (EACH), Kate was the obvious choice to official open the charity's new thrift shop in Holt, near her Norfolk home, on March 18, 2016. EACH supports families and cares for children and young people with life-threatening conditions across Cambridgeshire, Essex, Norfolk and Suffolk, England.
Kate turned out with the rest of the royal family, led by Queen Elizabeth II, for the annual Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey in London, March 14, 2016. The service is the largest annual inter-faith gathering in the U.K.
Kate and Will visited a mentoring program, XLP at London Wall, which supports youths in deprived neighborhoods facing emotional, behavioral and relational challenges, on March 11, 2016. Once again, her glossy locks impressed.
Will and Kate have joined forces to highlight mental health, especially youth suicide, the subject of their engagements on March 10, 2016 in London.
The tradition of royal ski trips continues. Only now, Will and Kate have managed to pull off a private (meaning secret) trip with their kids, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, in the French Alps the first week of March 2016. They brought along one photographer to snap a few photos of them playing in the snow, and introducing the royal children to their first snow experience, on March 3, then released them after their return on March 7.
The Duchess of Cambridge, of Countess of Stathearn as she is known in Scotland, visited three school-based mental-health charity projects in Edinburgh on Feb. 24, 2016. She had on a forest green Max Mara coat when she arrived at St Catherine's Primary School to see the children's mental health charity Place2Be.
She was dressed simply in a houndstooth kilt and a black turtleneck underneath her green coat.
Kate joined Will in their former Wales home on Anglesey to mark the end of the RAF Search and Rescue Force, which has been privatized. Will used to be a helicopter pilot for the RAF. The couple traveled to RAF Valley on Feb. 18, 2016.
Kate was guest editor for a day on the Huffington Post UK website at Kensington Palace, Feb. 17, 2016, with a focus on child mental health issues.
She's back. Kate's first engagement of 2016 was to attend a church service at St Clement Danes in London on Feb. 7, to mark the 75th anniversary of RAF Air Cadets as the new patron, or Honorary Air Commandant.
Duchess Kate of Cambridge is back to work after a few months off for maternity leave following the birth and christening of her second baby, Princess Charlotte of Cambridge. She is as slender as ever and just as stylish, as these pictures show.
Duchess Kate and Prince William attended the Diplomatic Reception at Buckingham Palace on Dec. 8, 2015, the annual white-tie event hosted by the queen. Photographers snapped her as she flashed by in a Bentley but it was enough to see she was wearing the diamond-and-pearl Cambridge Lover's Knot tiara and diamond chandelier earrings. It was only her fourth time in a tiara, but this one is special as it was often worn by Will's mother, the late Princess Diana (although she complained it was too heavy and gave her headaches.) The tiara belongs to the queen, who inherited it from her grandmother, Queen Mary, who designed it, based on one owned by her grandmother, in the early 20th century. No word yet on who Kate was wearing for the reception but the gown looked lacy and white.
A little over a month after Charlotte's birth in May, Kate appeared with the royal family on the balcony of Buckingham Palace for the annual Trooping The Colour ceremony on June 13, 2015. She wore an ice blue-and-ivory floral silk coatdress by Catherine Walker, topped with an ivory round hat with a curled feather, according to the blogs that track her style.
For Princess Charlotte's christening on July 5, 2015, the family walked to the church at Sandringham in front of crowds of fans and media. Kate wore wore a creamy white coat dress, custom-made by the Alexander McQueen label, with a wide flaring collar neckline and a matching hat.
A few days after the Trooping ceremony, she went to Wimbledon, a favorite pasttime, on July 8, 2015. She wore a midi-length dress in cardinal red by L.K. Bennett.
Later in July, she and Prince William went to Portsmouth to visit the headquarters of Britain's team for the America's Cup World Series event. Both royals wore navy blue Ben Ainslie Racing pullovers by sailing outfitter Henri Lloyd, and Kate's skinny jeans showed off her figure.
She was out of sight for all of August but in mid-September she was back to her royal duties, visiting the Anna Freud Centre in London on September 17, 2015, to highlight her patronage of a charity that treats children and young people with mental health problems. It was her first solo engagement since the birth of Charlotte, and she showed off her new side bangs for the occasion.
She wore a checked shirt dress by Ralph Lauren for the visit to the Anna Freud Centre.
For the first time ever, a young royal paid a visit to a women's prison in near Woking, England, on Sept. 25, 2015. It was part of her patronage of anti-addiction efforts, especially those aimed at helping prisoners addicted to drugs and alcohol.
She met with inmates, such as Isha Walker, in the Rehabilitation of Addicted Prisoners Trust (RAPT) program, during her visit.
Her visit to the prison was not announced in advance but it was covered by the media nonetheless. She wore a winter-white tweed dress, with a peplum waist, by London-based label The Fold, according to the blogs that track her fashion.
She turned up with Prince William and Prince Harry for the opening ceremony of the Rugby World Cup 2016 at Twickenham Stadium on September 18, 2015 in London. She stood out in an electric blue Emile coat by Reiss.
She really stood out in the crowd in her blue Reiss coat.
Along with Prince William and Prince Harry, she attended the England v Wales match during the Rugby World Cup 2015 on September 26, 2015 at Twickenham Stadium, London. It was hard to see what she was wearing but it was probably casual.
Kate actually wore slacks to the Wales v England match, a pair of Zara’s black-and-white floral print pants with a black top and a bright red scarf. Notice that Harry looks glum.
Will and Kate showed at the match that more than four years after their wedding, and a dozen years since they met, the royal couple are still as close as ever.
Both Will and Kate have made mental health issues a focus of their patronage, so they both appeared at an event in London to mark World Mental Health Day on October 10, 2015. They met with young people to talk about their battles with the stigma against mental-health disorders, especially for children.
For this engagement, Kate chose her Tory Burch Paulina knit dress, a frock she made famous in New Zealand in 2014 when she wore it to Prince George's first-ever public appearance during a playdate with Kiwi kiddies in Wellington.
Kate usually dives right in at her engagements. In this case, she sat down to talk with young people dealing with mental-health issues, during the event and now volunteer with the anti-stigma campaign Time to Change or Mind, at Harrow College in Middlesex, England.
After the mental-health engagement, the couple watched the Australia v Wales match during the Rugby World Cup 2015 at Twickenham Stadium in London. Kate wore her Reiss Delaney flared coat over a black turtleneck sweater and a dark-red scarf thrown around her neck.
Kate showed her passion for rugby during the match, cheering, leaping to her feet, covering her face, peeking through her fingers, as the play progressed.
Naturally, Will and Kate cheered for Wales during the match with Australia, but the Aussies won 15-6.
Kate's first royal state banquet, for China on Oct. 20, 2015, at Buckingham Palace, saw her in a Jenny Packham bespoke gown and the Lotus Flower Tiara and diamond earrings borrowed from the queen.
Kate sat in a place of honor at the royal banquet, next to guest-of-honor Chinese President Xi Jinping, here exchanging toasts. Her gown featured a simple neckline, cap sleeves, a full skirt and a cinched waist in a scarlet color to match the Chinese flag.
Kate's place at the horseshoe-shaped table was second only to the queen's in terms of royal women.
A royal state banquet is a sight to behold, and it happens about twice a year under Queen Elizabeth II. It takes place in the palace banquet hall, and includes about 170 guests - the great and good from the royal family, politics and government and business. The menu for this dinner feature venison from the queen's Balmoral estate.
On the second day of the China state visit, Will and Kate joined Chinese President Xi Jinping and wife his wife Peng Liyuan at Lancaster House in London, for a creative-industry event celebrating cultural collaborations between the U.K. and China, on Oct. 21, 2015.
For the Lancaster House event, Kate chose couture over High Street fashion, with a plum-colored lace dress by Dolce & Gabbana, with matching suede pumps.
Chinese President Xi Jinping with Duchess Kate at a BAFTA presentation at Lancaster House in London, Oct. 21, 2015.
Kate and the first lady of China, Peng Liyuan, appeared to get on at 'Creative Collaborations: UK & China' event at Lancaster House.
Kate and Will spent a day, Oct. 23, 2015, in Dundee, Scotland (where they are the Earl and Countess of Strathearn). Their engagements focused on mental-health awareness and anti-bullying. As usual huge crowds greeted them rapturously.
Kate wisely chose an outfit by Scottish designer Christopher Kane, featuring a royal-blue houndstooth slim coat over a houndstooth mini kilt, with black turtleneck and black suede boots.
The couple also visited Royal Research Ship Discovery. The ship, which was built in Dundee, carried British explorers Scott and Shackleton on their first Antarctic expedition in the early 20th century and is now a tourist attraction.
Scores of flags were waving when they arrived at Discovery Point in Dundee on Oct. 23, 2015, their first visit ever to the Scottish seaside city.
At a charity event for kids at BAFTA on Oct. 26, Kate wore a Tabitha Webb frock in a space-inspired pattern of blue, white and black. Here she participates in welly wanging: throwing a kiddie Wellington rain boot as far as possible. It's a Brit thing.
By evening on oct. 26, she had changed into a Jenny Packham gown for the royal premiere of the new Bond film, 'Spectre' at the Royal Albert Hall in London. Her dress was pale blue, see-through, with a full skirt and cinched at the waist with a glittery crystal-covered belt.
Kate's dress was partly open in the back, showing that she wasn't wearing a bra. Her new up-do is likely to inspire lots of copycats. Here she talks to 'Spectre' director Sam Mendes.
After a night out at the movies, Kate was back to her charity work, visiting a early-intervention program for disadvantaged children on Oct. 27, 2015, in Islington, London. This time she wore a gray sweater day dress with a swingy pleated skirt and black floral embellishment spilling down the front.
The sweater dress, which she last wore in 2012, is by Orla Kiely and is memorable feature is the floral embellishments on the neck and front.
In the evening, Kate joined the 100 Women In Hedge Funds gala charity dinner in another winning gown, by Erdem. The dinner, at the Victoria and Albert Museum in London, was in aid of Kate's patronage, The Art Room.
Kate's Erdem gown at the hedge fund gala was a stunning tiered floral silk in striking colors of cobalt, claret and cream, Fitted in the bodice, it flared into a full peplum skirt.
Kate arrives at Royal Albert Hall for the Annual Festival of Remembrance, in London, Nov. 7, 2015. The solemn occasion called for black; Kate chose a Dolce&Gabbana black lace frock, accessorized with the usual red poppy.
The Annual Festival of Remembrance, marking the anniversary of the end of WWI, brings out a clutch of royals, starting with Queen Elizabeth II.
On Nov. 8, she attended the annual Remembrance Sunday Service at the Cenotaph in Whitehall, watching from the Foreign Office balcony with other royal women as the queen and male royals lay wreaths at the Cenotaph. This was Kate's fifth year attending the solemn ceremony as a member of the royal family.
She stood next to Queen Maxima of the Netherlands during the Nov. 8 ceremony. According to the blogs that track her fashion, Kate wore an Alexander McQueen double-breasted wool coat trimmed with velvet, topped with a fascinator.
Responding to tragedy, Will and Kate signed book of condolences after the terror attacks in Paris, at the French Embassy on Nov. 17, 2015 in London.
The couple spoke to French Ambassador Sylvie Bermann before signing the book of condolences. Kate chose a a black suit in a Swiss dot pattern that she last wore publicly to sign a book of condolence for Nelson Mandela in 2013.
Later on Nov. 17, she carried out a scheduled engagement at the Fostering Network's Fostering Excellence Awards in London, England. She met the winners at a special tea party, and presented the Fostering Achievement Award to three young people.