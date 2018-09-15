Drew Barrymore attends Beautycon Festival LA 2018 at Los Angeles Convention Center on July 14, 2018.

Drew Barrymore is opening up about her childhood drug abuse.

During an appearance on Norm Macdonald's new Netflix show Friday, the actress, 43, answered a question about whether or not she misses cocaine, a drug she began using at 12 years old as a budding child star.

“No. Oh, God. I mean, it’s been a very long time, but no,” she told Macdonald. “Nothing would make me have a panic attack and seem like a bigger nightmare.”

Barrymore also said she "never did hallucinogenics," saying "that’s like a water bucket being thrown in your face but for hours.”

She added that she doesn't lead a militant life, but would not return to the drug.

“I drink, I enjoy my life and get out of my own head,” Barrymore explained. “It’s not that I’m this militant person of clarity and presence but (cocaine) literally seems like my worst nightmare right now.”

