Dozens of angry protesters were arrested outside the Capitol Hill offices of multiple senators Monday as opposition to Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh grew stronger and more vocal.

Protesters carrying signs and chanting slogans filled hallways outside the offices of Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., and other lawmakers. Many wore black t-shirts emblazoned with "Be a hero."

Eva Malecki, communications director for Capitol Police, confirmed the arrests were made at the Dirksen Senate Office Building but would not say how many.

The protests come hours after a second woman accused Kavanaugh of sexual assault in the 1980s. Deborah Ramirez, 53, told The New Yorker magazine that Kavanaugh, 53, exposed himself to her while playing a drinking game at a party during their freshman year at Yale University.

Democrats are demanding a delay in the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing set for Thursday where Kavanaugh and another accuser are scheduled to testify. Christine Blasey Ford says Kavanaugh assaulted her at a party while both were high school students in Washington, D.C.

Kavanaugh has denied the allegations.

US Capitol Police prepare to arrest demonstrators as they protest against the nomination of Judge Brett Kavanaugh to be a Supreme Court Justice outside of the office of US Senator Susan Collins, Republican of Maine, on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, September 24, 2018

