WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump said Thursday he had "a long and very good conversation" with Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping but declined to comment in detail about the brewing trade war between the two countries.

"We talked about many subjects, with a heavy emphasis on Trade," Trump tweeted.

Discussions are "moving along nicely" and will continue at a Group of 20 nations summit next month in Argentina, Trump said, adding that he and Xi also discussed North Korea.

Just had a long and very good conversation with President Xi Jinping of China. We talked about many subjects, with a heavy emphasis on Trade. Those discussions are moving along nicely with meetings being scheduled at the G-20 in Argentina. Also had good discussion on North Korea! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 1, 2018

The United States and China have hit each other with tariffs on trade exports, but aides are also negotiating new agreements on what the U.S. calls unfair trade practices by the Chinese.

China denies they engage in unfair practices.

After the phone call, Xi said he and Trump hope to expand trade cooperation, Reuters reported, quoting CCTV state-run television.

“The two countries’ trade teams should strengthen contact and conduct consultations on issues of concern to both sides, and promote a plan that both can accept to reach a consensus on the China-U.S. trade issue,” Xi said.

Xi also confirmed he is willing to meet with Trump at the G-20 summit late next month in Buenos Aries.

The markets spiked up Thursday upon news of a possible thaw in U.S.-Chinese relations. Investors have been nervous about the economy impact of a trade war, including higher prices and less trade.

Trump economic adviser Larry Kudlow said the administration will hold off on further tariffs on China, and may be scale back existing ones, if talks on a new trade relationship are successful.

Kudlow declined to detail the Trump-Xi phone discussion, but said there was "a very positive tone" between the two leaders.

"It's always better to talk than not to talk," Kudlow said.

