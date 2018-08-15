WASHINGTON – Striking at one of his fiercest critics over Russia, President Trump revoked the security clearance of former CIA Director John Brennan and said Wednesday he continues to review the clearances of other Barack Obama administration officials.

"Mr. Brennan has recently leveraged his status as a former high-ranking official with access to highly sensitive information to make a series of unfounded and outrageous allegations, wild outbursts on the Internet and television about this administration," Trump said in a statement read by White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders.

As critics accused Trump of seeking to silence opponents, the president added names to a list of other Obama-era officials whose security clearances are under review, including FBI and Justice Department officials.

, a Barack Obama appointee who has criticized Trump over the Russia investigation.

Trump also said he continues to review the security clearances of other Obama-era officials, a list to which he has added the names of former FBI officials who were involved in the investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

In a written statement read by press secretary Sarah Sanders on Wednesday, Trump said Brennan has engaged in "erratic" behavior and lodged unfair allegations; Brennan and his supporters said Trump's security review was politically motivated and designed to target his freedom of speech.

"Any benefits that senior officials might glean from consultations with Mr. Brennan are now outweighed by the risk posed by his erratic conduct and behavior," Sanders said.

“John Brennan is panicking. He has disgraced himself, he has disgraced the Country, he has disgraced the entire Intelligence Community. He is the one man who is largely responsible for the destruction of American’s faith in the Intelligence Community and in some people at the.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 21, 2018

Critics of the president called the security review nothing less than the compilation of a Trump blacklist.

"This has zero to do with national security," tweeted Michael Bromwich, an attorney for former Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe, whose security clearance is one of those under review. "This is an Official Enemies List. The offense: exercising 1st Amendment rights."

Clapper, in an interview on CNN, said he would continue to speak out even if he loses his security clearance. If the White House is saying "the only way I can speak is to be in an adulation mode of this President, I'm sorry, I don't think I could sign up for that," Clapper told CNN.

Brennan has been among Trump's most acerbic critics.

After Trump's July 16 news conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin – one in which Trump appeared to accept Putin's denials of election interference over the conclusions of the U.S. intelligence community – Brennan described the U.S. president's performance as "nothing short of treasonous."

In an appearance Tuesday on MSNBC, Brennan called Trump "dangerous to our nation."

Trump announced last month he was reviewing the security clearances of a number of ex-Obama officials, including Brennan as well as former FBI director director James Comey, former national intelligence director James Clapper, former CIA director Michael Hayden, former national security adviser Susan Rice and former deputy FBI director Andrew McCabe.

In making his announcement about Brennan, Trump added two new names to the list, former FBI officials Peter Strzok and Lisa Page.

Strzok is the FBI official fired last week in part because of anti-Trump text messages he sent to Page.

Also on the list: Current Justice Department official Bruce Ohr.

As Sanders noted, former leaders of U.S. intelligence and law enforcement agencies have been allowed to maintain access to classified information, both as a professional courtesy and so that they can consult with successors on certain national security issues.

"Neither of these justifications supports Mr. Brennan's continued access to classified information," Sanders said in reading Trump's statement.

Any benefit of consulting with Brennan is "outweighed by the risks posed by his erratic conduct and behavior," the Trump statement said. "That conduct and behavior has tested and far exceeded the limits of any professional courtesy that may have been due to him."

