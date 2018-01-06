President Trump and Kim Jong Un on a news program broadcast at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea.

WASHINGTON — Holding a rare meeting with a high-ranking North Korea official, President Trump received a letter Friday from Kim Jong Un concerning the prospects of an historic summit meeting between the two nuclear-armed leaders.

Kim Yong Chol, a former North Korean spy chief who is now a top aide to Kim Jong Un, entered the White House in the early afternoon to hand-deliver the letter to Trump during a meeting with the U.S. president and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Participants made no public comments after the meeting that lasted around an hour and 20 minutes. Trump shook hands and posed for pictures outside the White House with members of the North Korean delegation.

"Our two countries face a pivotal moment in a relationship in which it could be nothing short of tragic to let this opportunity go to waste," Pompeo had told reporters after meetings on Thursday with a North Korean delegation.

The president's public schedule did not include a meeting with Kim Yong Chol, but the White House later said that the North Korean official would attend Trump's scheduled meeting with Pompeo in the Oval Office.

"A letter is going to be delivered to me from Kim Jong Un," Trump had told reporters on Thursday. "So I look forward to seeing what's in the letter."

Kim Yong Chol is the highest-ranking North Korean official to visit the White House in 18 years — and he needed a waiver to get into the country. The United States has sanctioned the former spy leader for his suspected role in the cyberattacks on American companies.

The last such meeting came in late 2000, when lame duck President Bill Clinton hosted an envoy who brought a letter from then-North Korea leader Kim Jong Il, the current leader's father. That session did not lead to a meeting between Clinton and the elder Kim.

The letter from the younger Kim arrived little more than a week after Trump issued his own letter to the North Korean leader canceling a summit that had been scheduled for June 12 in Singapore.

In that message, Trump hit Kim for "the tremendous anger and open hostility" of statements he made after the scheduling of the summit, including attacks on U.S. officials who called for verifiable denuclearization of North Korea.

Kim and aides have said they will never surrender their nuclear weapons programs, the key to any negotiations involving the United States and its allies.

Right after the cancellation, however, Trump began talking about rescheduling the summit, citing more civil statements from Kim and the North Korean government.

American and Korean diplomats have been meeting in the Demilitarized Zone between South and North Korea to discuss a possible summit agenda. The U.S. also dispatched an advance team to Singapore to make logistical preparations for a summit.

Kim, meanwhile, is having meetings of his own.

The North Korean leader welcomed Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to Pyongyang this week. Russia supports lifting economic sanctions on North Korea.

Kim has also spoken with China President Xi Jinping during the up-and-down discussions about a Trump meeting. Trump suggested that Xi is the one who told Kim to take a harder line after the June 12 meeting was announced.

The North Korean leader is expected to press for a lifting of economic sanctions, and perhaps new forms of economic assistance, in exchange for an agreement on his nuclear weapons programs.

Lisa Collins, a fellow with the Korea Chair at the Washington-based Center for Strategic and International Studies, said there is skepticism in the foreign policy community that Kim will dismantle all of his weapons programs, and that makes for a challenging set of negotiations.

"It all comes down to what the North Korean leader wants, which is difficult to answer unless you have a series of meetings," Collins said.

She added that the North Koreans "won't be giving up anything for free."

