WASHINGTON — Meet now, deal later.

When President Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un finally sit down together next week in Singapore, the best they can probably hope for is a general statement pledging work on an overall agreement regarding North Korea's nuclear weapons.

Details to come — and there are a lot of them.

Dismantling North Korea's nuclear weapons program in the manner demanded by Trump and others would take years, analyst said, assuming Kim would ever agree to such a commitment.

Both leaders are under pressure to get something out of the summit that is drawing global media scrutiny, with Kim seeking ways to reduce economic sanctions on his impoverished country.

That process could also get quite complex, and take years to unwind.

"I'm expecting a broad agreement with the devil in the details to follow," said Patrick Cronin, senior director with the Asia-Pacific Security Program at the Center for a New American Security.

"It's all very hard," he said. "The summit in many ways is the easy part."

The White House did announce a specific time for the Trump-Kim meeting: 9 a.m. on June 12 in Singapore (9 p.m. on June 11, prime time in the United States).

When it comes to the specifics of that meeting, Trump (and Kim) are getting plenty of advice, most of which links the issues of denuclearization and sanctions relief.

Senate Democrats sent Trump a letter Monday demanding a series of nuclear concessions from North Korea before they would support a removal of economic sanctions.

The demand list begins by calling on Kim to "dismantle and remove every single one of North Korea’s nuclear, chemical, and biological weapons."

The Senate Democrats also called on North Korea to end production and enrichment of uranium and plutonium for military purposes, destroy test sites, eliminate ballistic missile programs, and submit to "robust compliance inspections."

"Any deal that explicitly or implicitly gives North Korea sanctions relief for anything other than the verifiable performance of its obligations to dismantle its nuclear and missile arsenal is a bad deal," the letter said.

Even if Kim accepts those demands — a big if — they could not be carried out overnight.

Most of North Korea's nuclear weapons program remains shrouded in secrecy. There are estimates that Kim's government has as many 60 warheads, with nuclear and missile sites scattered across mountainous regions of the isolated country sometimes described as the Hermit Kingdom.

Finding, dismantling, and verifying compliance of those facilities is no easy task, analysts said.

"One summit is not going to solve the decades-old North Korean nuclear problem," said Daryl Kimball, executive director of the non-partisan Arms Control Association, adding that the focus should be on starting the process.

"Complete denuclearization," he said, "is a years-long process."

Little time to prepare

The on-again, off-again nature of the summit schedule — Trump canceled the meeting May 24, only to re-instate it eight days layer — gave organizers less time to prepare. Officials are working on logistics like hotel rooms, meeting spaces, and security arrangements as much as the summit agenda.

While an advance team works in Singapore, diplomats discussed the summit agenda at meetings in the Demilitarized Zone between North and South Korea, said White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders.

Many analysts are skeptical that Kim will ever commit to denuclearization, because he sees nuclear weapons as a guarantee of security for his regime.

In the past, North Koreans have said denuclearization should include cutbacks on the U.S.-led defense umbrella that protects South Korea. The North Koreans have violated previous agreements in developing its nuclear arsenal.

These are among the reasons that Trump and his aides have played down expectations.

Starting a process

After telling reporters Friday that the meeting is back on, Trump said, "we're not going to go in and sign something on June 12th, and we never were ... We're going to start a process."

That process could include non-nuclear, non-economic issues, including the relationship between North and South Korea.

Given the possibility that South Korean Prime Minister Moon Jae-in may also be in Singapore, Trump and Kim may discuss the possibility of a peace treaty between North and South Korea that would formally the end the war from the early 1950s.

Trump is also hearing about North Korea from other world leaders, including a phone conversation Monday with British Prime Minister Theresa May. She provided "full support" for Trump as he pursues "an agreement that brings about the complete, verifiable and irreversible denuclearization and the removal of the North Korean ballistic missile capability," said a statement from Downing Street.

A key player in the region, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, is scheduled to speak with Trump about the summit during a Thursday meeting at the White House.

Trump and leaders from from top seven industrialized nations plan to discuss North Korea at this weekend's G-7 summit in Canada.

Sanders said Trump is also receiving daily briefings from his national security team.

"We feel like things are continuing to move forward," Sanders said, "and good progress has been made, and we're continuing to prepare for the president's summit."

