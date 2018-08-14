Ap White House Tapes Things To Know A File Ent Usa Dc
President Donald Trump and then-aide Omarosa Manigault Newman in happier times.
President Donald Trump on Tuesday called Omarosa Manigault Newman a "dog" on Twitter, prompting outrage by critics who said the comment was a racially charged attack on the former aide, who is a black woman. 

The comment came amid the revelation of a new tape featuring a discussion among Trump campaign aides that suggested he had used a racial slur to describe black people. It also came amid back-and-forth attacks between Trump and Manigault Newman, who has written a book, "Unhinged," about her tenure that is highly critical of the president.

The Trump campaign said Tuesday that it filed arbitration against Manigault Newman for violating a confidentiality agreement she signed in 2016.

"When you give a crazed, crying lowlife a break, and give her a job at the White House, I guess it just didn’t work out," the president tweeted about Manigault Newman. "Good work by General Kelly for quickly firing that dog!"

The reference is to White House chief of staff (and retired general) John Kelly, who fired Manigault Newman last year.

Trump's attack stirred an immediate backlash from both sides of the aisle.

"This kind of language is unbecoming of a President of the United States," Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Ariz., said on Twitter. "There is no excuse for it, and Republicans should not be okay with it."

“How dare he? How dare he call anyone a dog,” Rep. Frederica Wilson, a Democratic lawmaker and a black woman, said on CNN. “We already have racism raining down all over America.”

White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said Trump does not regret the tweet, and is "certainly voicing his frustration" at what he sees as a dishonest book. Sanders said the president feels like he has to respond because the media is providing "a large platform" for Manigault Newman.

Sanders said the "dog" comment has "nothing to do withe race," but rather Manigault Newman's "lack of integrity." She said Trump has attacked critics of all races and genders.

"He always fights fire with fire," Sanders said.

Sanders said she has never heard Trump use the "n" word, as Manigault Newman accused him of doing during an outtake on The Apprentice.

Asked if she could guarantee that Americans would never hear Trump on a tape using the racial slur, Sanders said, "I can't guarantee anything, but I can tell you that the President addressed this question directly.  I can tell you that I've never heard it." 

Talk show host Montel Williams was among those expressing dismay over Trump's comments.

"The President of the United States called a black woman a “dog” on twitter this morning. I grew up during Jim Crow - I heard him clearly," he said. "(For the record I find Omarosa beneath contempt.)"

Washington Post columnist Eugene Robinson accused the president of being racist in his remarks.

"The president of the United States just referred to the former highest-ranking (and only) African American woman in his administration as a 'crazed, crying lowlife' and 'that dog!'" he wrote. "He's hanging a 'Whites Only' sign on the GOP."

The offices of House Speaker Paul Ryan and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell both declined to comment.

Trump has been accused in other instances of using racially charged insults. He has repeatedly referred to Rep. Maxine Waters, a black woman, as "low IQ." In announcing his presidential bid in 2015, he called Mexican immigrants "rapists" and "criminals."

It's far from the first time the president has called someone a "dog," and the word isn't limited to women or people of color. In 2012, he commented on actress Kristen Stewart cheating on Robert Pattinson "like a dog." In 2013, rapper Mac Miller was called an "ungrateful dog." In 2015, Trump said conservative political commentator Glenn Beck had been "fired like a dog" by Fox News. 

And later in 2015, just a couple months out from announcing his presidential campaign, he called media mogul Arianna Huffington a "dog who wrongfully comments on me."

Trump has drawn criticism in particular for the insults he's lobbed at women and people of color.

"You’ve called women you don’t like fat pigs, dogs, slobs, and disgusting animals," then-Fox News host Megyn Kelly told Trump at the first GOP candidate debate in 2015.

"Only Rosie O'Donnell," he retorted.

Omarosa Manigault Newman through the years
01 / 16
Omarosa Manigault Newman, 43, former White House Director of Communications for the Office of Public Liaison, left her White House job this week under disputed circumstances. She says she was not escorted from the premises after a difficult discussion with Chief of Staff John Kelly.
02 / 16
The former reality TV personality was a contestant on Donald Trump's show 'The Apprentice' in 2004. In this July 25, 2017 file photo, Omarosa Manigault, adviser to President Donald Trump, arrives for a Make America Great Again rally at the Covelli Centre in Youngstown, Ohio.
03 / 16
Her position as director of communications for the White House Office of Public Liaison ends effective January 20. When Chief of Staff John Kelly took the helm in the White House Manigault, Manigault-Newman's ability to reach the President directly was greatly curtailed. Part of her role was to be a liaison between the White House and the black community.
04 / 16
President Donald Trump (R) is joined by Vice President Mike Pence, White House Director of Communications for the Office of Public Engagement and Intergovernmental Affairs Omarosa Manigault (L) and other staff members during a meeting with the Congressional Black Caucus Executive Committee at the White House. During the 2016 presidential campaign, Trump asked African Americans to support him, saying, "You're living in poverty, your schools are no good, you have no jobs, 58 percent of your youth is unemployed -- what the hell do you have to lose?"
05 / 16
Donald Trump does the standard presidential dance, kissing a baby at Greater Faith Ministries International in Detroit, as Omarosa, the campaign's director of African-American outreach, looks on.
06 / 16
Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway left, and Director of Communications for the Office of Public Liaison Omarosa Manigault, 2nd left, and White House communications director Mike Dubke, right, listen as a reporter asks a question during a joint press conference in the East Room of the White House.
07 / 16
Omarosa Manigault, speaks with reporters during the Cocktails and Convention reception hosted by the Black Republican Caucus of Florida, in Cleveland, OH. She does not enjoy great support in the black community.
08 / 16
While the dramatic in-your-face competitor was eventually fired in Donald Trump's reality show, the two hit it off and she has remained extremely loyal to Trump. Omarosa speaks to the media to show her support for Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump after he wins the New York Primary at Trump Towers in Manhattan on April 19, 2016.
09 / 16
Omarosa Manigault strikes her pose at the 47th NAACP Image Awards on Febr. 5, 2016 in Pasadena, Calif.
10 / 16
Cast members of 'The Surrel Life 4' on VH-1 from left: Sandy Denton AKA Pepa, Carey Hart, Jose Canseco, Omarosa, Janice Dickinson, Caprice and Bronson Pinchot
11 / 16
One might say she's fearless! Omarosa Manigault-Stallworth gets into the action in "Gross Obstacle Course" competition in the TV show 'Fear Factor.'
12 / 16
Omarosa makes an entrance on the red carpet for the Emmy Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. She made such an impact on Trump's show she's famous enough to go by her first name only.
13 / 16
You've made it when you become a character on 'Saturday Night Live.' Fired 'Apprentice' candidate Omarosa, portrayed by Maya Rudolph, is repeatedly struck in the head by falling objects (culminating in a sidewalk garbage can) when she visits Saturday Night Live's "Weekend Update" with Tina Fey (left) and Jimmy Fallon (right).
14 / 16
Omarosa Manigault-Stallworth from Washington, DC is pictured on 'The Apprentice.' She played an unabashed villain in the show.
15 / 16
This is a frame grab from the television show "'The Apprentice.' Left to right are Ereka Vetrini marketing manager and Omarosa Manigault-Stallworth, during the show.
16 / 16
The female contestants from NBC's new reality show 'The Apprentice,' appear in this undated publicity photo. Jessie Conners, left, Katrina Campins, Eveka Vetrini, Omarosa Manigaul-Stallworth, Heidi Bressler, Kristi Frank, Amelia Henry, and Tammy Lee.
