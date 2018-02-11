The calendar may say Nov. 2 and it may be 72 degrees in Orlando but it's officially Christmastime in the Magic Kingdom.

Santa's elves – by which we mean Disney World employees – were hard at work on between Wednesday night and Thursday, putting up all of the amusement park's holiday decorations. By Thursday morning, all the autumn leaves, straw and carved pumpkins were gone from Main Street, replaced by wreaths of holly and poinsettias.

"And just like that, it’s Christmas! We were in the park last night until 1:30 am and went back this morning at opening and it’s all festive!!" @rinacinderella noted on Instagram.   "It’s not fully decorated yet but holiday music is back and I am all for it!!" 

This is how the park looked just one day earlier:

She wasn't the only one excited to see the sudden change of seasons.

"November 1st in the Disney fam means CHRISTMAS TIME!" proclaimed @wdwcouple. "We were at the park this last weekend and Sleeping Beauty’s castle was already getting covered in snow🌲🎅🏼☃️"

The 2017 holiday season brings the return of the nighttime spectacular "Jingle Bell, Jingle BAM!" to Disney's Hollywood Studios. The facade of the Chinese Theater comes alive with state-of-the-art projections, and guests will experience special effects, fireworks and even snow on, above and around the theater. "Jingle Bell, Jingle BAM!" will run Nov. 9 to Dec. 31, 2017. (David Roark, photographer)
Presented in the America Gardens Theatre at Epcot, Candlelight Processional is one of the most beloved holiday traditions at Walt Disney World Resort. Featuring a joyous retelling of the Christmas story by a celebrity narrator, accompanied by a 50-piece orchestra and a glorious mass choir, this festive performance takes place annually in November and December. Show times are at 5, 6:45 and 8:15 p.m. Epcot is one of four theme parks at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kent Phillips, photographer)
EPCOT LIGHTS UP THE HOLIDAY NIGHTS: The giant Christmas tree at Epcot, seen with the park's iconic Spaceship Earth attraction behind it, is the centerpiece of the holiday celebration at the theme park in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. It's all part of the Walt Disney World theme park's annual "Holidays Around the World" celebration, in which international traditions of the season unfold all throughout World Showcase. (Garth Vaughan, photographer)
Toy soldiers parade down Main Street, U.S.A., at Magic Kingdom during "Mickey's Once Upon a Christmastime Parade." The festive processional is one of the happy highlights of Mickey's Very Merry Christmas Party, a night of holiday splendor with lively stage shows, a unique holiday parade, Holiday Wishes: Celebrate the Spirit of the Season nighttime fireworks, and snow flurries on Main Street, U.S.A. The special-ticket event takes place on select nights in November and December in Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Ryan Wendler, photographer)
For the holiday season, Jungle Cruise transforms into 'Jingle Cruise' for Magic Kingdom guests with festive decor in the attraction queue and boathouse, holiday names for the Jungle Cruise boats and a slew of seasonal jokes from the Skippers to their passengers. This seasonal takeover of the attraction first debuted at Walt Disney World Resort in 2013. (Kent Phillips, photographer)
Guests will be transported to a magical winter wonderland as they visit Disney Springs during the holiday season. Each neighborhood in Disney Springs has been transformed into a unique holiday wonderland for the season's greetings, each reflecting the neighborhood's role in the waterfront town. Disney Springs is the shopping, dining and entertainment venue at Walt Disney World Resort located in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. (Todd Anderson, photographer)
Guests will be transported to a magical winter wonderland as they visit Disney Springs during the holiday season. Each neighborhood in Disney Springs has been transformed into a unique holiday wonderland for the seasonÕs greetings, each reflecting the neighborhoodÕs role in the waterfront town. Disney Springs is the shopping, dining and entertainment venue at Walt Disney World Resort located in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. (Kent Phillips, photographer)
