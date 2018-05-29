Paul Adams, Kelly McCutcheon Adams, daughter Tess, 11, and son Riordan, 8.

Kelly McCutcheon Adams

Kelly McCutcheon Adams never has been one to shy away from talking about death.

Having worked as a social worker in such settings as emergency rooms and hospice centers, the 46-year old from Essex Junction, Vt., is no stranger to conversations about end-of-life planning. But when it came time to have those tough conversations with her own family members, it wasn’t so easy.

The first conversation took place when McCutcheon Adams was pregnant. She and her husband Paul discussed who would be named a guardian for their child if something were to happen to them.

“It was honestly one of the worst conversations we’ve ever had because you are having a conversation that is predicated on the idea that you are both dead,” McCutcheon Adams says.

Next, McCutcheon Adams talked with her parents about their health and financial wishes if they couldn’t make decisions on their own. Finally, she and Paul discussed what would happen if the unthinkable happened to one of them before they reached a ripe old age.

Many people see the value in discussing plans for their finances, legal matters and health care if they were to die or become incapacitated. Yet those conversations often do not take place, says Kate DeBartolo, director of The Conversation Project, an initiative of the Institute for Healthcare Improvement focused on helping people share their wishes for end-of-life care. “We’ve found that over 90% of adults in the U.S. believed that this is important to do but only about 30% of them are doing it,” DeBartolo says.

It is not unusual for people to put off conversations that may bring up negative emotion, says Karimah Ware, a licensed clinical psychologist based in Washington. When talking about death and dying, no matter how far off, people may feel fear, sadness and grief. Yet end-of-life planning can make the grieving process easier since your loved ones would not have to grapple with tough decisions.

Paul Adams, daughter Tess, 11, son Riordan, 8, and Kelly McCutcheon Adams.

Kelly McCutcheon Adams

For those ready to broach these serious topics, the Conversation Project offers a starter kit that can help. Here’s what else you need to know.

*Think about who you’d want to carry out your wishes: There are two legal documents anyone 18 or older should have, says Dan Prebish, director of Life Event Services for Wells Fargo Advisors in St. Louis. A financial power of attorney lets you appoint someone to make legal and financial decisions for you if you are incapacitated. A health care power of attorney lets someone make decisions about your medical treatment if you can’t make them.

If you have children, you should appoint a guardian to physically take care of them if you couldn’t. Some people may choose to appoint a separate person “who would manage the money for that child,” Prebish says. A will would provide instructions about what would happen to your property and your assets after you die. Also, consider digital assets, and make sure someone is authorized to handle any online accounts you may have.

*Come up with answers for the life stage you’re in: When DeBartolo and her husband got married, she began a discussion about end-of-life planning. “He originally answered every question the way he would if he was 85 with Alzheimer’s in a nursing home, because in his mind that was what ‘end of life’ looks like,” DeBartolo says. “I said ‘that would be great if we get to that point. I need to know what you would want right now if something unexpected happened on your way to work.’ ” Also, know that your wishes may change at various life milestones, such as marriage, parenthood and divorce.

*Designate a time and place to talk: Make time to let loved ones know your wishes concerning your finances, legal matters and health care. McCutcheon Adams and her mother kept putting off their discussion when her mother would visit. Finally, they decided a change of scenery might help and they drove to a park. Once they were alone sitting on a park bench, “it was an incredibly fruitful conversation,” McCutcheon Adams says.

*Make conversations inclusive: Make your wishes known to everyone you think would take a vested interest. If family members later have to wonder why one person was chosen to make financial decisions, for example, over another, it could cause conflict, says Neel Shah, an elder law attorney and financial adviser at Beacon Health Solutions in Monroe, N.J. Communicating your end-of-life wishes can determine “whether family members have an amazing relationship with each other or whether a wedge is driven between them,” Shah says.

Ideally these discussions are held before a crisis. “We want to have these conversations around the kitchen table and not in the ICU,” DeBartolo says.

More: 5 places where you may want to retire

More: Are you financially compatible with your mate? Here are 5 ways to find out.

More: 5 summer kitchen gadgets that put the fun in functional

Tips for managing the conversation

While end-of-life planning may not be pleasant, Ware offers tips to make discussions easier.

*Avoid surprises: Make sure both parties are emotionally available by easing into the conversation rather than bringing it up unexpectedly.

*Be present: Whether you turn your cellphone off or drive to a different location, remove distractions that can derail the discussion.

*Use active listening techniques: Let the other person know you’re engaged in the conversation by “making eye contact, leaning forward and asking clarifying questions,” Ware says.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com