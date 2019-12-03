PITTSBURGH — Dick's Sporting Goods is making headlines with its tightened gun policies once again.

The store is expected to stop selling hunting equipment along with rifles and ammunition at 125 stores in 2019, CBS affiliate KDKA reports.

Although the list has not been released, the affected stores will likely be the locations that aren't doing well, according to the news station.

The sporting goods store previously made a commitment to destroy all the assault-style firearms it pulled from its shelves back in April 2018, instead of returning them to manufacturers. The store also stopped selling firearms to customers under 21 years of age.

MORE: Dick's destroying all the guns it pulled from its shelves

Tightened gun restrictions were announced following the Parkland school shooting that happened earlier in the year.

But, Dick's hasn't been doing that well financially since gun sales were restricted. According to the New York Times, same-store sales have fallen 3.1 percent year-to-year.

KDKA reports Dick's Sporting Goods is also expected to drop the Reebok label, replacing it with a new, in-house private label.

What other people are reading right now:

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.