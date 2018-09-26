Behind the scenes at Delta Air Lines

A computer issue at Delta Air Lines forced the carrier to hold its domestic flights on the ground across the nation for more than an hour Tuesday.

The incident delayed flights, but it was not immediately clear how many flights -- if any -- were canceled as a result of the glitch. Delta said in a statement at 9:18 p.m. ET that the issued had been resolved.

"Delta teams have restored all IT systems after a technology issue briefly affected some of our systems this evening," Delta's statement said. "All groundstops have been lifted."

.@Delta teams have restored all IT systems after a technology issue briefly affected some of our systems this evening. All groundstops have been lifted. — Delta News Hub (@DeltaNewsHub) September 26, 2018

Prior to that, the carrier faced queries from delayed passengers about the problem. In response, Delta confirmed the technical issues were system-wide, with domestic flights on a "ground stop."

International flights were still going, the tweet read.

Delta confirmed the incident in a statement posted to its website.

"Delta IT teams are working diligently to address a technology issue impacting some of our systems," the company said. "We have issued a Delta groundstop as we work to bring systems back up as quickly as possible. There has been no disruption or safety issue with any Delta flight currently in the air. We apologize to all customers for this inconvenience. "

Hi Holly. Our computer tracking system is temporarily down. I suggest you reach back again in about an hour when our system should be back up and we will be able to assist you. *TKR — Delta (@Delta) September 26, 2018

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Delta Air Lines' logo, seen inside an Airbus A330 long-haul jet, at Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport on April 29, 2016.

Jeremy Dwyer-Lindgren, Special for USA TODAY

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com