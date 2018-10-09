First look: Inside Cunard Line's revamped Queen Mary 2

It's deal time again at Cunard, the U.K.-based cruise line that operates the iconic Queen Mary 2.

The three-ship company is offering free upgrades from an ocean-view to a balcony cabin with new bookings of select 2019 sailings.

Under the terms of the Three for Free offer, as it's being called, customers also will get free gratuities, and those staying in Grill suites will receive a free drinks package.

The deposit required to hold a cabin also has been reduced by $150.

Fares for New England and Canada cruises included in the promotion start at $1,199 per person. Trans-Atlantic voyages on the Queen Mary 2 are available starting at $1,299.

All of the sailings that are part of the promotion will take place between May and December of 2019. Cabins must be booked by Nov. 19.

The offer only is available to residents of the United States, Canada, Bermuda and Mexico. Reference promo code N1A.

