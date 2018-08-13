An electronic screen displays Apple stock at the Nasdaq MarketSite, Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018, in New York. Apple has become the world's first publicly traded company to be valued at $1 trillion. The milestone marks the triumph of stylish technology that has redefined what we expect from our gadgets ever since two mavericks named Steve started the company 42 years ago. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan) ORG XMIT: NYML102

Mark Lennihan, AP

The race to $1 trillion is over, with Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) having recently become the first U.S. company to achieve a 13-figure market capitalization. The Cupertino, California-based tech giant has come a long way since the late Steve Jobs helped found the company in the 1970s, and despite its immense size, Apple continues to grow at a substantial rate that many see creating lasting opportunities for investors down the road.

Yet as you can see below, Apple is far from the only company approaching the $1 trillion market cap mark. Many thought that Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) might beat Apple to the finish line, and fellow tech behemoths Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL)(NASDAQ: GOOG) and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) weren't too far behind.

What's particularly impressive about Amazon is how far it has come so quickly. Apple is no slouch, with a 125 percent rise in market cap since 2013. But Amazon's market cap has risen almost sevenfold in just five years, outpacing the nearly sixfold increase for Facebook, Microsoft's tripling, and Alphabet's near-triple over the same period. Between the company's e-commerce marketplace and its cloud services division, Amazon has plenty of potential for future growth as well.

Apple might have won this race, but there are several stocks that are likely to join it in the near future. Moreover, if past trends continue, Amazon's in a good position to be the first past the $2 trillion mark. Of course, after nearly 10 years of bull market gains, the threat of a sizable stock market decline taking all of these companies away from the $1 trillion level is also a serious possibility.

John Mackey, CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Teresa Kersten is an employee of LinkedIn and is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. LinkedIn is owned by Microsoft. Dan Caplinger owns shares of Alphabet (A shares) and Apple. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Alphabet (A shares), Alphabet (C shares), Amazon, and Apple. The Motley Fool has the following options: long January 2020 $150 calls on Apple and short January 2020 $155 calls on Apple. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

