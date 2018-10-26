Ap Trump Halloween A Usa Dc
In this 2017 photo, President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump celebrate Halloween on the South Lawn. A Change.org petition is asking Trump to "Join the Saturday Halloween Movement" and change the day Americans celebrate Halloween.
Pablo Martinez Monsivais/ AP

Nothing beats giving kids a bunch of sugary treats on a school night, said no parent ever.

But is changing the day we celebrate Halloween from Oct. 31 to the last Saturday in October the answer?

Thousands of people seem to think so.

As of Friday morning, nearly 8,000 people had signed a Change.org petition to President Donald Trump, urging him to "Join the Saturday Halloween Movement," which calls on the government to change the date Americans celebrate Halloween.

The petition was started by the Halloween & Costume Association, a nonprofit that represents the costume and Halloween industries.

In the petition, the association argues that changing the date would make it a "safer, longer, stress-free celebration."

More: Halloween on a Saturday would be a game changer for parents and kids

More: Trunk or treat! Parents are dressing their cars in costumes for Halloween tailgating

No word yet from the White House if Trump is on board.

According to History.com, Halloween’s origins date back to the ancient Celtic festival of Samhain (pronounced sow-in). The Celts, who lived 2,000 years ago in the area that is now Ireland, the United Kingdom and northern France, celebrated their new year on November 1.

This day marked the end of summer and the harvest and the beginning of the dark, cold winter, a time of year that was often associated with human death. Celts believed that on the night before the new year, the boundary between the worlds of the living and the dead became blurred. On the night of Oct. 31 they celebrated Samhain, when it was believed that the ghosts of the dead returned to earth.

The petition offers these stats and tips:

  • There are 3,800 Halloween-related injuries each year. Talk to your kids about safety before they head out;
  • 82 percent of parents don’t use high visibility aids on their costume. Be sure to incorporate reflective tape, glow sticks, finger lights or light up accessories;
  • 63 percent of children don’t carry a flashlight while they are tick-or-treating. Grab a clip-on light if you don’t want to carry one!
  • Children are more than twice as likely to be hit by a car and killed on  Halloween. Discuss safety, pre-plan a route, stay on sidewalks and use crosswalks;
  • 65 percent of parents don’t discuss Halloween safety with their children. Talk with your kids and offer ways to ensure a fun and safe experience;
  • 70 percent of parents don’t accompany their children trick-or-treating. The petition advises parents to put on a costume and tag along;
  • 51 percent of millennials say Halloween is their favorite holiday. "Why cram it into two rushed evening weekday hours when it deserves a full day?" the petition asks.

More: Mexican celebration Day of the Dead comes to life for American retailers

More: Halloween costumes that crossed the line and how to avoid picking one

