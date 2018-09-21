In this file photo taken on March 26, 2018, a Border Patrol agent apprehends illegal immigrants shortly after they crossed the border from Mexico into the United States in the Rio Grande Valley Sector near McAllen, Texas.

Several members of Congress are questioning Customs and Border Protection about the agency's hiring practices and whether its officials missed any "red flags" on Juan David Ortiz, the supervising Border Patrol agent who stands accused of killing four women and attacking another this month in a deadly crime spree in southern Texas.

Eighteen members of the House of Representatives — all Democrats, most from border states — sent a letter to CBP Commissioner Kevin McAleenan this week requesting detailed information about the crimes Ortiz is charged with, whether he was on duty or used government resources while committing them, and whether the agency failed to identify any changes in his conduct.

"Like you, our priority is to provide for the well-being and safety of the populations we serve," the members wrote. "To do so, we must learn from any mistakes made in this case."

That followed a separate request from Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Texas, whose border district includes Laredo where all the attacks took place, for an analysis of CBP's hiring practices.

The massive agency, which includes Border Patrol, has been plagued by charges against its agents for years, including arrests for murders, cooperation with drug cartels, and a wide variety of other crimes. A recent report by the Government Accountability Office stated that a total of 20,333 misconduct cases — including criminal offenses — were brought against employees of Customs and Border Protection from 2014 through 2016.

Yet the agency, which has been struggling to retain and recruit job applicants to perform the difficult work of patrolling the rugged border region, has been exploring ways to ease qualification requirements to meet President Donald Trump's calls for more agents on the ground.

The number of Border Patrol agents has fallen in each of the past four years, leaving the department nearly 7,000 agents short of its target of 26,370, according to a June report from the GAO. That has prompted the department to ease physical fitness standards, and to push for legislation to exempt some applicants from taking a legally-required polygraph test when they start with the agency.

During a meeting with USA Today's editorial board on Monday, McAleenan said the agency remains "absolutely committed" to polygraph examinations, which he described as an "effective tool" to root out criminals. But he said such exams should not be required for certain applicants who have proven their "trustworthiness" in other careers, including former military members, and federal, state, and local law enforcement officers who have passed previous polygraph exams and maintained clean service records.

Despite such reassurances, Cuellar said Ortiz's case, and others like it, show that gaps remain in the hiring process that need to be further explored. Culler said he spoke with McAleenan this week and insisted that all agents must receive "the appropriate psychological screening to ensure that no person who is capable of these type of actions is allowed to join or remain in the ranks."

CBP spokeswoman Jennifer Gabris said the agency would not comment on the questions posed by members of Congress this week, saying only that it would respond directly to the representatives.

U.S. Border Patrol Chief Provost Carla L. Provost told reporters in Texas on Monday that Ortiz was a “rogue individual” and not representative of the thousands of agents who work in the region.

When reporters questioned her about Border Patrol hiring practices, Provost defended the agency.

"We have very, very stringent standards on hiring," she said. "It is of utmost importance to all of us that we hire the right individuals."

Ortiz, 35, a former Navy corpsman and 10-year veteran of CBP, was arrested Sept. 14 after one of his alleged victims escaped and alerted police. Law enforcement officials say Ortiz quickly confessed, saying he wished to "eradicate all the prostitutes" and befriended sex workers before allegedly shooting them execution-style and dumping their bodies in rural areas.

Ortiz has been charged with killing Melissa Ramirez, 29; Claudine Ann Luera, 42; Guiselda Alicia Cantu, 35, and Nikki Enriquez, 28, a transgender woman. All died between Sept. 3 and Sept. 15, their bodies found within miles of one another outside the Laredo, Texas, city limits. They all worked as sex workers in the area.

