Cardinal Donald W. Wuerl, Archbishop of Washington, imposes incense to bless the Trinity Dome on Dec. 8, 2017.

Matthew Barrick, Religion News Service

WASHINGTON – Federal prosecutors are launching a hotline for survivors of clergy abuse in the District of Columbia and the reports will be reviewed for possible criminal investigation as authorities sharpen their focus on the far-flung scandal that continues to rock the Roman Catholic Church.

The action by Jessie Liu, the chief federal prosecutor in the district, comes less than a week after Pennsylvania church officials acknowledged that federal authorities have opened a criminal inquiry into abusive priests in dioceses throughout the state.

Earlier this year, a Pennsylvania grand jury concluded that church leaders for decades protected more than 300 "predator priests" in six state dioceses.

More than 1,000 young victims were identifiable from the church's own records, the report found. Virtually every case, however, was too old to prosecute, Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro said in August while outlining the panel's findings.

Church leaders in Philadelphia and Allentown confirmed last week that they had received federal grand jury subpoenas for information related to the allegations of abuse and pledged to cooperate.

For church leaders in the District, the Pennsylvania report already has had lasting implications.

Earlier this month, Pope Francis accepted the resignation of Cardinal Donald Wuerl.

Wuerl, who also served as Pittsburgh's bishop for 18 years until 2006, was among those named in the Pennsylvania report as failing to flag known abusers. The cardinal has denied any wrongdoing.

In July, the pope also accepted the resignation of retired Cardinal Theodore McCarrick, a former D.C. archbishop who faces allegations of sexually abusing a minor nearly 50 years ago when he was a priest in New York.

In the District, survivors are being urged to call the Clergy Abuse Reporting Line at 202-252-7008, or to send an email to USADC.ReportClergyAbuse@usdoj.gov established in the Superior Court Division's Sex Offense and Domestic Violence Section.

"All reports will be reviewed and a team of experienced criminal investigators, prosecutors and victim advocates ... will determine whether any criminal charges can be brought or victims services provided," according to statement issued by Liu's office.

