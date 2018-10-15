Chance the Rapper, in Las Vegas in 2017, promised $1 million toward mental health services in Chicago.

CHICAGO – Chance the Rapper dashed fans hopes that he might run for mayor of Chicago.

Instead, he held a news conference at City Hall Tuesday to endorse Amara Enyia in the 2019 race to replace Mayor Rahm Emanuel.

The Grammy Award-winning artist, whose real name is Chancelor Bennett, raised hopes on Monday when he tweeted a photo of a media advisory: "Chance the Rapper to hold press conference regarding Chicago mayoral election," with an additional comment from Chance: "City Hall pull up."

It came the same day as news that the Chicago-born rapper took a second job as a Lyft driver.

The Chicago Tribune reported that the hip-hop artist, who has given millions of dollars to Chicago Public Schools, recently went undercover as a driver for the rideshare service to make a video that encourages riders to donate to the city's public schools arts programs.

The video shows Chance, wearing shades and a maroon hat, telling riders his name is John. Then he reveals his true identity and encourages riders to use the Lyft app's feature called Round Up and Donate that allows users to support his charity, The New Chance Fund, or others of their choice.

During the Tuesday news conference, Chance put a fork in any political aspirations fans may have for him, saying he "probably won't ever be running for mayor" himself, despite becoming more politically active in recent years.

He says he supports Enyia because they "share a vision for what Chicago could be." He says they both want to help "people on the bottom."

More than a dozen people have said they're running in the February election.

