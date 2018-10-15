Chance the Rapper, in Las Vegas in 2017, promised $1 million toward mental health services in Chicago.

Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images for Showtime

CHICAGO – Chance the Rapper is so serious about raising money for arts education programs in Chicago that he took a second job as a Lyft driver to spread the word.

The Chicago Tribune reports that the Chicago-born Grammy-winning hip-hop artist, who has given millions of dollars to Chicago Public Schools, recently went undercover as a driver for the rideshare service to make a video that encourages riders to donate to the city's public schools arts programs.

The video shows Chance, wearing shades and a maroon hat, telling riders his name is John. Then he reveals his true identity and encourages riders to use the Lyft app's feature called Round Up and Donate that allows users to support his charity, The New Chance Fund, or others of their choice.

The same day the video made the rounds, Chance the Rapper also tweeted a photo of a media advisory that hints he may run for mayor: "Chance the Rapper to hold press conference regarding Chicago mayoral election," with an additional comment from Chance "City Hall pull up."

City Hall pull up pic.twitter.com/RO31aO9bPI — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) October 15, 2018

More: Chicago Bulls join Chance the Rapper, pledge $1 million to Chicago Public Schools

More: Chance the Rapper, Google team to bring computer science to Chicago public schools

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com