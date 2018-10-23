A Canadian rapper known for pulling stunts on his YouTube channel died Saturday in British Columbia after falling from the wing of an airplane while filming a music video, according to reports.

As Jon James McMurray, 34 — known by his stage name, Jon James — walked further out onto the wing of the small Cessna plane, the aircraft began a downward spiral that the pilot couldn’t correct, according to statements from the rapper’s manager, Ryan Desrochers, reported in the Canadian news outlet Global News.

“His final act included performing an airplane stunt that included rapping while walking on the wing. He had trained intensely for this stunt; however, as Jon got further out onto the wing of the plane, it caused the small Cessna to go into a downward spiral that the pilot couldn’t correct,” Desrochers said.

“Jon held onto the wing until it was too late, and by the time he let go, he didn’t have time to pull his chute. He impacted and died instantly.”

The Globe and Mail in Toronto reports that the team and pilot landed safely.

A GoFundMe page was set up on Monday to raise money to help get Jon James' "stuff out there to the world in the right way” and pay for a celebration of his life.

“He touched and lifted so many people in his brief stay here,” the GoFundMe page states. “He also documented everything he did relentlessly. His close friends and family want to make something incredible with what fee left us. It’s what he would have wanted most of all.”

James also was known as McFee.

