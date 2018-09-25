Here’s a challenge that seems simple enough, but is eye-opening at the same time.

The Department of Homeland Security wants to know if you can count how many times a yellow backpack gets passed around in a new video.

You can watch the video below, or by clicking here.

NOTE: Spoilers below

The challenge is actually a creative way to remind you to be vigilant of your surroundings.

While viewers are focused on counting how many times the backpack changes hands, the scenery in the background changes, a student switches his appearance and a woman drops off what could be a suspicious package.

DHS launched the challenge as part of its first “If You See Something, Say Something Awareness Day,” which is Tuesday, September 25. It's one of several videos the department has produced, hoping to make people more aware of their surroundings.

Police departments around the country—and right here in St. Louis—are sharing the video, asking everyone to take the challenge.

So, how did you do?

