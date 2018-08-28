Outside front of Chipotle restaurant with a sunset reflecting in the window.

Chipotle

Chipotle Mexican Grill is expanding its delivery partnership with DoorDash.

The fast-casual restaurant’s largest delivery partnership rolled out nationwide in late April, but now consumers can order their burritos for delivery directly from the Chipotle app or Chipotle.com.

To mark the launch of direct delivery with DoorDash, Chipotle is offering free delivery on orders of $10 or more through Sept. 12.

No coupon code is needed to get free delivery, and as with many companies' promotions, the deal could end early at Chipotle's discretion, according to Tuesday's announcement.

Curt Garner, Chipotle chief digital and information officer, said in a statement that fans have long been requesting delivery, part of a growing trend.

According to research firm The NPD Group, revenue from food deliveries jumped 20 percent in the past five years, and the overall number of deliveries increased 10 percent in the same period.

In May, Chipotle reported an increase of nearly 700 percent in delivery orders in the week after the DoorDash partnership began when it offered the same free delivery offer.

More: Chipotle is launching a 7-month program with a boot camp to help food entrepreneurs grow

More: Where to get a pumpkin spice fix: Hint, the fall flavor isn't just available at Starbucks

More: Expanding esports industry looks inward – and ahead – after Jacksonville shooting

Restaurants, from quick-service chains such as Panera Bread to sit-down eateries such as Applebee's, are ramping up or diving into delivery to meet the demand of diners who increasingly want everything dropped at their door.

With the expanded relationship with San Francisco-based DoorDash, Chipotle delivery is now available in 70 markets and the 1,800-plus Chipotle restaurants DoorDash currently serves.

Christopher Payne, chief operating officer of the 5-year-old technology company, said in a statement this was a “momentous partnership.”

“Our expanded partnership leverages our strong logistics platform, which enables Chipotle to further the brand’s commitment to make its delicious food available to their customers wherever and however they want it,” Payne said.

DoorDash also delivers IHOP, Red Lobster and White Castle and has exclusive delivery partnerships with Wendy's and The Cheesecake Factory.

Recent 'record breaking' offers

Chipotle officials have said recent promotions have been more popular than anticipated and "record breaking."

Last month, the Chipotle website and app crashed during a National Avocado Day free guacamole offer from the volume of customers trying to cash in. Chipotle says July 31 was the "highest recorded digital sales day in company history," and a second day of free guac was added.

Then, on Aug. 18, Chipotle offered a buy-one-get-one free deal aimed at students. The back-to-school promotion was scheduled to be available for online and in-store offers but was switched to in-store only.

“Due to such strong demand, the online code had some hiccups mid-day Saturday, but we continued the promotion for in-store customers only,” Chipotle spokeswoman Laurie Schalow said in a statement to USA TODAY, adding it was the busiest weekend in company history.

Schalow said the company was "working to ensure our systems can handle the level of demand we’ve been seeing in recent months.”

Contributing: Charisse Jones

Kelly Tyko is a consumer columnist and retail reporter for Treasure Coast Newspapers and TCPalm.com, part of the USA TODAY NETWORK. Read her Bargainista tips at TCPalm.com/Bargainista, follow her on Twitter @KellyTyko and email her at kelly.tyko@tcpalm.com. Sign up for her weekly newsletter at www.tcpalm.com/newsletters.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com