40 tempting treats from hotel breakfast buffets
01 / 40
Try the hoppers, a local breakfast favorite, at Anantara Peace Haven Tangalle or Anantara Kalutara in Sri Lanka. Both serve them made of a crisp, bowl-shaped crepe and served in either sweet or savory styles with the option of adding an egg to the middle. They also serve string hoppers, known as Idiyappam, which are a lacework of noodles made out of the same rice flour or wheat flour.
02 / 40
Quinoa may be all the rage these days, but wait until you try the quinoa pancakes on the buffet at Palazzo Dama’s PACIFICO restaurant in Rome. These fluffy treats are sweet and savory with the “superfood” baked into this breakfast favorite.
03 / 40
True Southerners know to pair the homemade pimento cheese from The Beach Club at Charleston Harbor Resort & Marina with one of its flaky, buttery biscuits. Chew slowly or you may end up piling your plate high with these yummy creations.
04 / 40
The Ritz-Carlton New Orleans has a crafty section of its Crescent City Buffet Breakfast offering a “create your own mimosa” station available between 6:30 a.m. and noon on weekends. Among the options to add to a glass of bubbly are eight different mixes and plenty of fruit garnishes.
05 / 40
Mangú, a traditional Dominican dish, is served on the buffet of Bella Vista restaurant at the all-inclusive Iberostar Grand Bávaro in Punta Cana. It consists of boiled, mashed plantains seasoned with salt and butter or olive oil. Mangú is typically topped with sauteed onions and served with fried eggs and fried salami.
06 / 40
Lavish breakfast spreads are one thing in a restaurant, but completely another when served in the wilderness. The bush breakfast prepared at Elewana Loisaba Tented Camp in Kenya includes freshly prepared omelets with Loisaba braised beef, tomatoes and Gruyere cheese, a variety of fruit and cereal, and piping hot coffee and Kenyan tea, all served amid natural surroundings.
07 / 40
Congee is a traditional breakfast staple in many Asian countries, but at The Temple House in Chengdu, China, there are some special toppings specific to the region. These include spicy fermented tofu from the Leshan area (fermented for half a year and made with local spices and peppercorn), Lao-Gan-Ma spicy bean curd, salty preserved leaf mustard, and pickled olive. The Chengdu tea eggs are soaked and cooked in tea leaves with herbs and spices for 12 hours.
08 / 40
Relais Santa Croce, part of Baglioni Hotels in the heart of Florence, serves delicious vegan pastries and traditional krapfen (a German pastry similar to a doughnut, but without the hole). It is typically coated in sugar and filled with a fruit jam.
09 / 40
The Resort at Pedregal in Los Cabos prepares handmade tamales to be served daily at the buffet. Everyday there are different varieties such as mole, chicken, pork and vegetarian. Guests can take a cooking class to learn how to make their own and customize with fillings like beans, eggs and meat, and homemade salsas like tomato, chile and tomatillo.
10 / 40
Texas pecan and cinnamon chip waffles are served on the 18 Oaks buffet at the JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa. They are coated in Ranger Creek Bourbon maple syrup made using the local distillery's whiskey.
11 / 40
This isn’t just any breakfast waffle. It is a staple at the DoubleTree Beach Resort by Hilton Hotel Tampa Bay-North Redington Beach made by infusing the famous DoubleTree Cookie in waffle batter.
12 / 40
Matcha concha, on the breakfast buffet at The Cape, a Thompson Hotel, in Los Cabos, is made from a warm, sweet bread infused with matcha in the shape of a seashell. These are sold in markets across Mexico in different colors.
13 / 40
AC Hotels by Marriott thrives off its Spanish heritage and offers a hand-cut carving station for its artisanal La Quercia Prosciutto using a signature Berkel slicer at breakfast each morning. This was a guest favorite all over Europe and is now being expanded across North America at its nearly 40 hotels.
14 / 40
India’s ITC Hotels offer a Signature Morning menu at the brand’s signature The Pavilion restaurant using seasonal ingredients from area farmers. These Jaggery Brittle Finger Millet and Charoli Nut pancakes use heritage grains indigenous to the country. ITC has properties across India including Agra, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Mumbai and New Delhi, among others.
15 / 40
No, you’re not in Japan. This is Terranea Resort in Rancho Palos Verdes, Calif. Every Sunday, breakfast at bashi restaurant comes in the form of fusion bento boxes that mix international favorites like Bagel Bentos, traditional Japanese, and even a kids’ egg and sausage box. Bet you’ve never had Mexican chilaquiles with fresh avocado in a bento box?
16 / 40
The Pitaya bowl at the Hyatt Regency Huntington Beach Resort & Spa’s Watertable restaurant and gastro bar is piled high with frozen bananas, strawberries, mangoes, bee pollen, shaved coconut, and edible flowers.
17 / 40
Try Bun Bo Hue at the La Residence Hotel & Spa in Hue, Vietnam, which is the traditional breakfast dish in town. It has a base of congealed blood with a combination of red, annatto seed-colored oil, lemongrass stalks, shrimp paste, chili and a myriad of spices. Thin rice noodles are cooked separately and combined in the bowl with the broth and topped with an assortment of sliced meats and pork bits. It’s delicious, but certainly an acquired taste.
18 / 40
Get your sweet tooth on at the breakfast buffet of Wynn Las Vegas where a three-pool chocolate fountain offers up 39 different dipping options from fresh fruit to “rice krispy treats.”
19 / 40
Copenhagen’s Hotel Nimb, a member of Small Luxury Hotels of the World, offers a modern take on traditional øllebrød. Danes eat a lot of smørrebrød, an open-faced sandwich made with sourdough rye bread, but when it gets dry, they soak it in beer overnight and use it to make porridge for the next morning. The hotel serves it with whipped cream and fresh fruit from the buffet.
20 / 40
If you think a restaurant buffet can be exciting, how about one set up in your room? At Ponte Vedra Inn & Club and sister property The Lodge & Club, the staff can set up a private buffet ensuite with everything from homemade pastries and cold-pressed juices to an omelet station with your very own chef.
21 / 40
The Motuleños eggs are a typical breakfast from the Mexican Yucatan and served on the breakfast buffet of the Banyan Tree Mayakoba. Its savory combination includes eggs, fried toast, tortilla, black beans, a sauce prepared with tomatoes, ham and peas, plantains, and panela cheese.
22 / 40
At Fusion Maia Da Nang, the breakfast buffet includes a condiment bar that rotates through 40 different healthy boost sprinkles to customize your meal like spirulina gomasio, sunflower rose, paprika and vegan parmesan. Popular in Vietnam is “muoi ot,” a mix of salt and chili used to garnish fresh fruit. Recipe cards on how to make these garnishes at home are available on the buffet, too.
23 / 40
Try the chocolate cremeux, cocoa crumble, olive oil, and salt with caramelized bread served in an eggshell at the SLS Hotel Beverly Hills’ weekend breakfast buffet. It’s delicious!
24 / 40
The famous Chongqing Noodles from Chongqing, China (one of the largest cities in the world) are a popular treat on the breakfast buffet of the JW Marriott Hotel Chongqing. It is considered a staple snack with a spicy broth, chewy noodles, and garnishes including vegetables, spices and chili oil.
25 / 40
Guests will find baskets in their rooms to use at the nearby farmhouse where they can select freshly laid eggs each morning to take to the omelet station at the Six Senses Yao Noi. The experience of roaming around with happy chickens, who enjoy classical music played specially for them daily, is a guest favorite.
26 / 40
Costa d’Este Beach Resort & Spa, Gloria and Emilio Estefan's resort in Vero Beach, Fla., serves up a delectable Mojo Pork Eggs Benedict on its special buffet, which takes a Cuban spin to the traditional eggs benedict dish.
27 / 40
At the Four Seasons Amman, the breakfast buffet dishes up piping hot mana’eesh including cheese, zaatar (thyme) and meat. This traditional breakfast dish is a local favorite, and the hotel is known for its creative takes on mana’eesh including this one with minced lamb tomatoes, onions, garlic, fresh chili, pomegranate molasses, labneh and mint.
28 / 40
Parador Alcalá de Henares outside of Madrid serves the traditional Spanish dish of “migas” shown here with eggs, “morcilla” (blood sausage) and grapes. Migas (crumbs) are typically made from day-old bread and ingredients can include paprika, olive oil, garlic, chorizo and bacon.
29 / 40
COMAL at Chileno Bay Resort & Residences, part of Auberge Resorts Collection, offers a market-style display of yogurts and pastries plus a dozen toppings and spreads to go with it including fresh fruit compotes, ghee and burnt honey butter, among many others.
30 / 40
Bánh Xèo is Vietnam’s answer to pancakes and is accompanied by fish sauce, garlic, chili and a fistful of fresh herbs instead of maple syrup. It is served on the buffet of The Anam in the up-and-coming destination of Cam Ranh. It is served on a banana leaf and eaten by breaking it into bite-sized pieces and rolling them in lettuce leaves with sprigs of cilantro and Vietnamese mint.
31 / 40
Many buffets have fresh fish at breakfast, but the InterContinental Fiji Golf Resort & Spa puts its colorful, smoked wahoo on the spread. Given how expensive it is to import certain ingredients to the islands, the hotel freshly catches and prepares local wahoo on a regular basis. Guests love having something fresh straight from the sea.
32 / 40
Ludwig’s at The Sonnenalp Hotel in Vail, Colo., serves a Monte Cristo-Fried Cinnamon Swirl Ham and Cheese Sandwich with lingonberry and fruit. That’s sure to be hearty enough to keep you energized on the slopes.
33 / 40
Try traditional ackee and saltfish, considered to be the Jamaican national dish, for some local flavor at the Hyatt Ziva and Zilara Rose Hall properties. The ackee fruit is also popular with vegetarians for its similarity to scrambled eggs. The buffet has plenty of Scotch Bonnet pepper to add to your dishes, but be careful as it is among the spiciest in the world!
34 / 40
Ever tried Magellanic lamb salami? Even if you’re a hard-core carnivore, chances are that you probably have not until you book a stay at The Singular Patagonia, which is open seasonally. The locally sourced lamb salami is high in protein and Omega 3 and low in fat and cholesterol.
35 / 40
Andaz Delhi serves “vadas,” a savory fried snack, on its buffet along with an assortment of dips including sambar, chutney and yogurt, as part of its traditional Indian breakfast spread.
36 / 40
Try the bakso at the Shangri-La Jakarta. Bakso are usually served in a bowl of beef broth with yellow or rice noodles and Chinese green cabbage. The hotel’s culinary team spent time researching various restaurants, street stalls, and traditional markets to formulate the best and most authentic recipe.
37 / 40
White Chocolate Bread is a breakfast buffet staple of all Club Med resorts in North America. Gooey white chocolate is baked evenly into the bread so that it doesn’t burn in the oven. It can be eaten by itself, paired with cheese, or as part of a sandwich.
38 / 40
At The Assemblage John Street in New York, the health-focused breakfast buffet features numerous Ayurvedic dishes and plant-based elixirs (the hotel has a no-alcohol policy to promote better guest well-being). On the buffet is this breakfast taco filled with scrambled organic eggs, olive tapenade, house-pickled red onion, cilantro and Aleppo pepper.
39 / 40
Nihari, served on the Shangri-La New Delhi breakfast buffet, is a stew from the Indian subcontinent consisting of slow-cooked meat. It originated in the royal kitchens of Awadh in modern-day Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, India, and is known for its spiciness and taste.
40 / 40
Traditional Bahamian Conch chowder with Johnny Cakes are served on the buffet in the Regatta Food Hall of the new Grand Hyatt Baha Mar in the Bahamas.
636696839912781205-Cinnabon-Sweet-Roll.PNG
The Holiday Inn Express brand has partnered with Cinnabon to bring an exclusive recipe for Cinnabon Sweet Rolls to all Holiday Inn Express hotels in the USA. This sweet bakery treat will be offered daily on the complimentary Express Start Breakfast Bar.
InterContinental Hotels Group

Breakfast is traditionally the most eaten meal in a hotel, and hotels invest a lot of time and effort to discover the most popular menu items. But how much leeway and budget does a chef have on creating the breakfast menu? It turns out that big brands do things much differently than independent hotels.

Branded brekkie

When planning a breakfast menu for hundreds of hotels, it’s more complex than ordering boxes of cereal and fresh fruit. Items must be affordable and available across a variety of geographic locations. Hotels must be equipped to serve dishes to meet brand standards.

Hotels try to build their breakfast offering around a brand’s attributes and targeted customers. Westin, for example, has a SuperfoodsRx menu, in line with the chain’s wellness ethos. Vince Barrett, vice president of food and beverages/rooms at New Castle Hotels & Resorts, which operates the Westin Portland, Maine, and Westin Jekyll Island Resort and Spa, says that Westin properties must offer at least six “super food” items at each meal (things like avocado, wild salmon, walnuts and blueberries). A team of chefs and wellness experts helps to decide what should be included.

Aloft Hotels’ new Re:fuel grab-and-go breakfast pots offer healthier, on-trend alternatives like poached eggs and avocado over quinoa or sweet potato hash with cheddar grits. Most Aloft properties do not have restaurant kitchens, and this is a convenient workaround for providing substantial morning food that can be heated without having a full-service restaurant.

At Holiday Inn Express properties in the U.S., guests are treated to Cinnabon “Sweet Treats,” a recipe created just for the brand’s free morning buffet.

A look at the new Holiday Inn Express free breakfast
01 / 10
Holiday Inn Express hotels in the USA are rolling out new complimentary breakfast items. The Express Start Breakfast bar offers a full range of breakfast items including egg white omelets, Chobani yogurt, whole wheat English muffins, oatmeal, cereal and a one-touch pancake machine.
02 / 10
The Holiday Inn Express brand has partnered with Cinnabon to bring an exclusive recipe for Cinnabon Sweet Rolls to all Holiday Inn Express hotels in the USA. This sweet bakery treat will be offered daily on the complimentary Express Start Breakfast Bar.
03 / 10
The Holiday Inn Express brand has partnered with Cinnabon to bring an exclusive recipe for Cinnabon Sweet Rolls to all Holiday Inn Express hotels in the USA. This sweet bakery treat will be offered daily on the complimentary Express Start Breakfast Bar.
04 / 10
The Holiday Inn Express Sart breakfast bar offers a wide variety of hot and cold options including a rotation of egg and meat selections, biscuits, fruit, the brand's proprietary cinnamon roll and Smart Roast coffee.
05 / 10
The Holiday Inn Express Start Breakfast bar offers family-style serving vessels. The Express Start Breakfast bar now offers oatmeal and syrup served in family-style containers. Syrup will be served in small pitchers and Quaker oats are freshly cooked in an oatmeal kettle.
06 / 10
Holiday Inn Express has updated its signature pancakes with a vanilla flavor.
07 / 10
Holiday Inn Express hotels in the USA are rolling out new complimentary breakfast items. The Express Start Breakfast bar offers a full range of breakfast items including egg white omelets, Chobani yogurt, whole wheat English muffins, oatmeal, cereal and a one-touch pancake machine.
08 / 10
Holiday Inn Express serves egg white omelets every day on the breakfast bar. This new offering rolled out in January of this year.
09 / 10
Using the new Rationale oven, staff are able to cook raw, fresh products. For guests, this new breakfast experience offers fresh—not frozen—meat and egg products.
10 / 10
Holiday Inn Express recently rolled out seasonal coffee creamers and seasonal muffins as well.

How do hotels choose what to offer?

IHG conducted focus groups when planning breakfast for its new “avid hotels” brand. It performed in-house “take-rate experiences,” where the number of items guests take during a complimentary breakfast is tallied to get a clear picture of what items are popular.

More: IHG signs hotel deals for new brands; Hilton names luxury collection

Research by Courtyard by Marriott shows guests are increasingly demanding fresh options when it comes to breakfast. Following hotel trials, it is adding ingredients such as avocado, kale, basil and acai to the latest revamp of its Bistro breakfast menu.

Hilton Garden Inn recently overhauled its breakfast menu, adding things like avocado toast at select properties. In coordination with Food Network, it’s putting new menu items to the test, giving foodies the chance to vote on options like Deviled Egg Toast. Some hotels serve local dishes, like the Huevos Rancheros and Smoked Salmon platters at Hilton Garden Inn Los Angeles Marina Del Rey, or fresh Sea Bass Ceviche at Hilton Garden Inn Panama, a favorite of locals.

Hotels have also come out in full force to woo Chinese travelers, especially at breakfast. For example, the Hilton Huanying program, available at 150 properties in 39 countries that Chinese visitors most frequent, serves two types of congee, a dim sum selection, fried rice or noodles, and Chinese tea each morning.

IHG has its Zhou Dao program, which is available at 150 hotels globally (including Holiday Inn Express, InterContinental, Kimpton and Staybridge Suites brands) and dishes up familiar Chinese breakfast foods.

Langham Hotels serves a Chinese breakfast menu at all of its hotels worldwide and even has a Corporate Director of Chinese Cuisine that oversees the brand’s various menus.

More freedom at smaller hotels

Chef David McCann of Dromoland Castle, a member of Preferred Hotels & Resorts in County Clare, Ireland, explains that as an independent luxury hotel, he has greater freedom to buy key ingredients for his menu.

McCann says the kitchen specially stocks Marmite in case any of the castle’s British guests request it. He can bake the castle’s famous Irish Soda brown bread daily while providing a range of gluten-free and vegetarian dishes without having to remain within brand parameters set by corporate food and beverage departments. His quinoa cassoulet, served with poached egg and locally sourced St. Tola cheese, is a seasonal product that he can serve when the cheese is available. Larger brands are more likely to buy ingredients in bulk, limiting the freedom to source local or seasonal items.

Sonesta ES Suites, a smaller hotel company with breakfast buffets at its extended stay hotels, gives general managers autonomy to customize what they offer. At the Sonesta ES Suites in Auburn Hills, Michigan, the manager added items like kim nori seaweed, steamed rice and traditional tea to cater to a consulting team from Korea staying for three months. The general manager of the Sonesta ES Suites South Brunswick in Princeton, New Jersey, often brings in bagels from a popular local bakery to give guests a taste of the area’s food scene.

10 great American breakfast destinations
01 / 42
Good Enough To Eat has been a neighborhood fixture on New York's Upper West Side for nearly 40 years.
02 / 42
Good Enough To Eat's pancakes are big, thick and fluffy despite being made with a multigrain mix, and the strawberry butter is delicious.
03 / 42
Good Enough To Eat's superlative corned beef hash is served with big cubes of meat and potatoes as a side.
04 / 42
Here the standout corned beef hash is served as a main with eggs and delicious biscuits.
05 / 42
Franklin's famous Puckett's Grocery & Restaurant has expanded to five Tennessee locations, including nearby Nashville and Chattanooga.
06 / 42
Puckett's Southern Stack is pulled pork over sweet potato pancakes with fried apples and an egg.
07 / 42
The King’s French Toast doesn’t look like much at first…
08 / 42
But if you open it up you’ll find the toast is generously stuffed with bananas and peanut butter, Elvis style.
09 / 42
Bubba’s Benedict is actually a play on biscuits and sausage gravy.
10 / 42
Country fried steak is served with Puckett’s superlative biscuits.
11 / 42
Hash House A Go Go has grown to 11 locations, including four in Las Vegas, and this one at Mohegan Sun in Connecticut.
12 / 42
Hash House A Go Go is famed for its breakfasts, and one specialty is the namesake Hash, in several varieties (this is meatloaf), each served in a square cast iron skillet.
13 / 42
Farm Benedicts are another popular category of signature breakfast dishes at Hash House A Go Go: this one has fried chicken, fresh spinach, bacon, tomato, mozzarella, chipotle cream and scrambled eggs atop a biscuit, all on top of griddled mashed potatoes.
14 / 42
For more than 30 years, Bally’s Sterling Brunch (now served at BLT Steak) has poured Perrier Jouet Grand Brut Champagne and served unlimited caviar.
15 / 42
At the decadent Sterling Brunch, iced seafood selections include crab claws, jumbo shrimp and fresh shucked oysters on the half shell.
16 / 42
Unique features of the Sterling Brunch include its sushi, sashimi and caviar stations. This plate includes tuna and salmon sashimi, unagi (cooked eel) sushi, and caviar with all the trimmings. There is also a dim sum station, and the gyoza (Japanese pork dumplings) is part of that.
17 / 42
The most popular item at the Sterling Brunch is the lobster tail, which regulars come back for again and again, shown here with a filet mignon and Alaskan King Crab claw.
18 / 42
The Bake Shop is in a small strip mall of sorts at the base of one of the ski lifts at Alaska's Alyeska Resort.
19 / 42
The Bake Shop sweet rolls are loved, but it takes a lot of skiing or hiking here to work one off. The restaurant is not shy about butter either.
20 / 42
You know the food is made from scratch here, especially the delicious ham steak.
21 / 42
The main event at The Bake Shop is a stack of five very thin sourdough pancakes.
22 / 42
Lake Tahoe's Red Hut Cafe has grown to six locations in Nevada and California.
23 / 42
Waffles -- stuffed with all sorts of things -- have been the signature dish at Red Hut Café for more than 50 years.
24 / 42
A waffle full of pieces of bacon is popular at the Red Hut Café.
25 / 42
The basic waffle has been made with the same house recipe for more than half a century.
26 / 42
Students at The Culinary Institute of America (CIA) run the Apple Pie Bakery Café at the main campus in Hyde Park, N.Y.
27 / 42
A wealth of sweet treats and first-rate breads in every shape and style make it hard to choose at the Apple Pie Bakery Café.
28 / 42
Exceptional breakfast pastries include a blueberry Danish, kugel, caramel and coconut doughnut, pound cake and croissant.
29 / 42
Three to four Danish variations are made daily.
30 / 42
A variety of fresh doughnuts, such as salted caramel and coconut, are displayed.
31 / 42
Coffee is served in a French press pot with an hourglass timer to tell when it’s ready.
32 / 42
In Atlanta, Ria's Bluebird is a mural-covered, artsy enclave of hipster heaven that mixes southern tradition with hippie flair.
33 / 42
Ria’s serves modern takes on southern classics like this delicious shrimp and grits, with organic grits, big shrimp, and a combination of heat from spicy peppers and sweetness from an unusual addition – maple syrup.
34 / 42
Ria’s version of another southern classic, biscuits and gravy, is served with delicious homemade square biscuits and a lighter, more peppery take on country-style gravy.
35 / 42
The signature pancakes are dense but not heavy, rich and delicious, served here with toasted Georgia pecans.
36 / 42
The best pancake topping offered is sweet and addictive caramelized bananas.
37 / 42
A classic Branson, Mo. spot, BillyGail’s Café was originally a gas station.
38 / 42
BillyGail's signature dish is “hubcap pancakes,” which easily overflow on a full-sized plate, but are thin and very light in texture.
39 / 42
Another house specialty is French cakes, pancakes dipped in egg batter and cooked like French toast. This order is stuffed with bacon – lots of it.
40 / 42
At Bill’s Luncheonette in Chester, N.J., the classic Jersey Breakfast features Taylor ham on roll with egg and cheese, served with hash browns.
41 / 42
Bill’s Mr. D sandwich combines Taylor ham, eggs, Swiss and fried onions on a sub roll.
42 / 42
Taylor ham is a processed pork-based meat in the Spam family, sliced from round deli loaves then griddled or grilled until crisp.
Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com