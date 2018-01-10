Primera Air, which expanded into the United States earlier this year and recently announced more flights for next summer, is going out of business.The European budget carrier said in a statement on its website that it is ceasing operations as of Tuesday, Oct. 2, but it effectively shut down Monday, Oct. 1.

Primera canceled seven flights between the United States and Europe scheduled for Monday, stranding passengers. Those flights, according to flight tracking service FlightAware and Washington Dulles officials: London Stansted-Washington Dulles and Washington Dulles to London; Paris to Toronto and Newark Liberty; London Stansted to Newark Liberty; and Toronto and Newark Liberty to Paris.

"On behalf of Primera Air team, we would like to thank you for your loyalty,'' the statement said. "On this sad day we are saying goodbye to all of you.''

It did not provide information on ticket refunds.

A spokesman for the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority, which oversees Washington Dulles, said travelers who have tickets on Primera should visit PrimeraAir.com for more information. The website has not been updated with any refund information.

Primera launched year round service between Dulles and London in August, with five weekly flights, and had plans for more.

The airline's shutdown comes less than than two months after no-frills Primera touted three new U.S.-Europe routes, with fares as low as $149 each way. The airline planned to fly to Brussels from Boston, Newark Liberty and Washington Dulles.

Primera, based in Latvia, announced an expansion into the United States in August 2017. The airline announced six flights from Newark Liberty and Boston to London, Birmingham, England, and Paris on Airbus A321neo planes. The flights began earlier this year.

Europe's 30 biggest airlines (by 'available seat miles')

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com