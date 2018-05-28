Fun cars for summer A car built around fun: the Fiat 500 convertible 01 / 15 A car built around fun: the Fiat 500 convertible 01 / 15

A model poses beside the all-new Jeep Renegade

Frederic J. Brown, AFP/Getty Images

It's just about time for summer. That's when classic cars emerge from their winter slumber in protective garages and small cars get fanciful.

Yes, there are cars that are saddled with responsibility, the big kid-toting SUVs and large sedans that business people drive. Then there are cars that shuck it all and just want to have fun.

The fun ones come in all sorts -- small with sunroofs, convertibles, high-powered performance cars, even SUVs that have lots of style and seem young at heart.

Some fun cars are relatively new, like Toyota's C-HR SUV while others have been around for decades, like the Volkswagen Beetle or Ford Mustang. Any way you cut it, they represent different forms of fun.

