Boston Store's website on Friday was displaying a message suggesting the bankrupt store has comeback plans.

Screen grab,

Bon-Ton Stores Inc. closed for business this week, but someone operating its websites is confusing customers by saying the stores will return.

The websites for Boston Store, Bon-Ton, Carson's, Bergner’s, Elder-Beerman, Herberger’s and Younkers department stores have messages proclaiming their comebacks.

The Boston Store website states, "We’ve got great news — Boston Store is coming back!”

A representative for Bon-Ton couldn't be reached for comment.

It is unclear who is operating all the websites, which remain registered to Bon-Ton Stores Inc., through GoDaddy.com.

Of course, there is a monumental gap between having the wherewithal to operate websites and having the resources to lease or own brick-and-mortar retail stores, much less to stock them with merchandise to sell.

Bon-Ton filed for bankruptcy Feb. 4, and was unable to find an investor willing to keep the company going. As a result, it was purchased in an April bankruptcy auction by a group of liquidators and some Bon-Ton creditors.

The Younkers webpage, like the Boston Store website, displayed a message friday suggesting the shuttered stores were making a comeback.

Screen grab,

The closure of Boston Store has left massive holes — at least temporarily — in five Milwaukee-area malls: Bayshore, Brookfield Square, Mayfair, Southridge and the Grand Avenue.

Mark Naughton, general counsel for Tiger Capital Group LLC, which is liquidating the former Bon-Ton assets, didn't respond to a request for information about bostonstore.com and the other websites.

Meanwhile, a Chicago attorney representing Kohl's Department Stores Inc. on Thursday filed a notice of appearance in the Bon-Ton bankruptcy case.

Representatives at Kohl's couldn't be reached for more information about why the Menomonee Falls-based retailer has an interest in the bankruptcy case.

Other bankruptcy court filings show various former Bon-Ton stores throughout the country being taken over by other retailers.

The Journal Sentinel has reported that Dillard's Inc., a Little Rock, Ark.-based department store chain, is considering opening stores at recently closed Boston Store buildings at Brookfield Square, Mayfair and Southridge Mall, according to sources familiar with those discussions.

Also, department store chain Von Maur is evaluating former Bon-Ton sites as possible locations for expansion, an executive at the Davenport, Iowa-based chain told the Journal Sentinel this month.

