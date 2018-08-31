Bon-Ton, the more than century-old department store chain that declared bankruptcy in February and shut its doors Wednesday, may be close to a comeback.

The rights to relaunch the retailer and its subsidiary brands are close to being acquired, according to people familiar with the matter who requested anonymity because the deal is not yet final.

The reinvented Bon-Ton would be a sleeker, more e-commerce focused business, these people told USA TODAY. While it will be centered around its website, there are also plans to reopen physical locations in Illinois, Colorado, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania.

Services like personal styling will be offered, and stores will be open for a shorter time most week days, and for extended hours from Thursday to Sunday. Former Bon-Ton employees would get first dibs on re-staffing those locations.

If given the green light by the bankruptcy court, Bon-Ton, and the retail chains under its corporate umbrella - Boston Store, Carson’s, Bergner’s, Elder-Beerman, Younkers, and Herberger’s – would be revived about seven months after Bon-Ton filed for bankruptcy protection.

Earlier Friday, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported that the websites of Bon-Ton and its subsidiary chains were giving clues that a return was imminent.

"We've got great news--Boston Store is coming back!'' said one. "Stay tuned for updates over the coming weeks. We appreciate your loyalty & look forward to being able to serve you again soon.

Great American Group's Scott Carpenter, president of Retail Solutions, which is leading the liquidation of Bon-Ton's assets, issued the following statement to the Journal Sentinel, "All of Bon-Ton Stores’ physical store locations will be closed as of today. The company’s intellectual property is in the process of being sold. We cannot speak to the purchaser’s future plans with the company. All inquiries should be referred to the buyer which will be disclosed once the transaction is closed."

The company, founded in 1898, had roughly 250 stores in 23 states throughout the Northeast, the Midwest and the upper Great Plains. But it stumbled in a new era in which consumers are used to fast fashion and door step delivery from Amazon and other retailers.

After failing to make a profit since 2010, the York, Pa.-based company filed for bankruptcy protection in February. Two months later, it was purchased by a group of its creditors and liquidators at an auction, and the company shuttered its stores just this week.

Contributing: Karen Pilarski and Tom Daykin, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel





Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com