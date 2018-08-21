Title: DONHAM
Carolyn Bryant Donham, 84, seen in this image from video taken in August 2004 by a "60 Minutes" video crew, is quoted in a 2017 book, “The Blood of Emmett Till,” as saying she lied about Till accosting her in 1955. Her admission has led to calls for the case to be reopened.
JACKSON, Miss. — Timothy Tyson’s book on Emmett Till became a bestseller thanks to the bombshell quote he attributed to Carolyn Bryant Donham — that she lied when she testified about Till accosting her.

Donham’s daughter-in-law, Marsha Bryant, who was present for the two tape-recorded interviews Tyson did with Donham, said her mother-in-law “never recanted.”

Adding to the intrigue: The quote Tyson attributed to Donham isn’t on the recordings.

Unfortunately, people believe her 84-year-old mother-in-law played a role in Till’s murder when “she had nothing to do with it," Bryant said. "They think she should die or go to jail forever. They think what happened to Emmett Till should happen to her.”

Donham's then-husband, Roy Bryant, and his half-brother, J.W. Milam, grabbed Till from his great-uncle's home Aug. 28, 1955, near Money, Mississippi, carried him away and killed him. Both men are now dead.

Till's murder appalled Donham, and she never wanted it to happen, Marsha Bryant said. Donham was not available for an interview.

In his book, The Blood of Emmett Till, Tyson wrote about Donham's memoir recounting "the story she told at the trial using imagery from the classic Southern racist horror movie of the Black Beast rapist. But about her testimony that Till had grabbed her around the waist and uttered obscenities, she now told me, ‘That part’s not true.’ ”

The recordings of Tyson's interviews with Donham are now in the hands of the FBI, which is reexamining Till's killing, the author said.

“It is true that that part is not on tape because I was setting up the tape recorder,” Tyson said.

When Donham began to mutter something about “they’re all dead now anyway,” he said he snatched up his notebook and began taking notes, which the FBI since has subpoenaed.

He shared a photo of the notes with the Jackson (Miss.) Clarion Ledger. They read: “That pt wasn’t true. … 50 yrs ago. I just don’t remember. … Nothing that boy ever did could justify what happened to him.”

Marsha Bryant said she feels Tyson acted “unethically” in dealing with the book she was writing with her mother-in-law, More Than a Wolf Whistle: The Story of Carolyn Bryant Donham

“He had access to the book because he was my editor,” she said. “We allowed him to interview Carolyn, and he helped me edit.”

Tyson’s book, The Blood of Emmett Till, includes information from that memoir.

Tyson called Marsha Bryant’s claim that he was editor of the book “bull----.”

Notes that Timothy Tyson took
Notes that historian Timothy Tyson took in his interview with Carolyn Bryant
Special to the Clarion Ledger

The family handed him about 30 pages and “persuaded me to leaf through this short, very flimsy, utterly unpublishable memoir," he said. "They asked for advice on how to get a memoir published, and I gave them some garden-variety advice.”

He told them he didn’t want to be involved as an editor and didn’t line edit the book, he said.

The family knew nothing about Tyson’s book until it was released, Marsha Bryant said. But Tyson said he told the family years ago that he might do a book.

He promised the family to deliver the interviews and documents to the Southern Historical Collection at the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill library archives, he said.

When he first mentioned this, Donham “seemed queasy about that,” he said.

But once he explained that the materials would not be available until her death, “that did satisfy her,” he said.

Marsha Bryant said the family never agreed to put the memoir into the archives.

According to Carly Miller, a spokeswoman for the collection, Tyson gave them an unpublished version of Donham’s memoirs as an addition to the Timothy Tyson Papers, which contain his research materials.

"Mr. Tyson specified access restrictions to the papers: They were not to be released for 20 years or until the death of Ms. Donham," she said.

Tyson said he contacted Marsha Bryant about five years ago, asking if he could conduct another interview with Donham.

“She told me Carolyn wasn’t doing well and couldn’t talk to me,” he said. He asked if she wanted his father, a pastor, to come by.

He quoted her as saying Donham became upset whenever she heard his name, explaining that “she’s afraid you’re going to write a book and ‘I’m going to be famous again.’ ”

He said he then told Marsha Bryant, “I’m working on a book, but I’m pretty sure she’ll not be with us when it’s published" because of Donham's continuing poor health.

When the book did come out, Tyson heard from Marsha Bryant.

082118emmett Till
The weighted body of Emmett Till, 14, of Chicago was found Aug. 31, 1955, in the Tallahatchie River near the Delta community of Money, Mississippi.
The Associated Press

“She told me there were people on their front porch and pictures of their house on Internet,” Tyson said. “She was none too happy. She didn’t take exception to any of the facts.”

Marsha Bryant disagreed.

“We told him the truth,” she said. “And he wrote she recanted.”

The idea that Donham would say those words to a stranger is ridiculous, Marsha Bryant said.

“Why would she recant to somebody she just met?” her daughter-in-law asked. Asked if the family is planning litigation, she would not comment.

In 2007 a majority-black grand jury in Greenwood, Mississippi, declined to indict Donham, considering charges from manslaughter to accessory after the fact. Despite the FBI's re-examination, those familiar with the case doubt any prosecution will come of it.

082118carolyn Bryant
Carolyn Bryant in a 1955 photo when she was at the center of the trial of Emmett Till's alleged killers. After a divorce and second marriage, she is now known as Carolyn Bryant Donham.
Gene Herrick, AP

Marsha Bryant said Donham has never wavered from the story she has told since 1955 when she and her husband operated a general store in Money, about halfway between Jackson, Mississippi, and Memphis.

But Donham's story has differed over the years. 

In 1955, she shared with a defense lawyer for her husband and Milam that as soon as Roy Bryant, then her husband, returned from a work trip, she told him what happened in the store with Till.

But since then, she repeatedly has said someone else told Roy Bryant first.

“I didn’t say anything, and one of the reasons I didn’t ever say anything more about it was because I was afraid that, what I was worried about was he’s gonna go find and beat him up,” she told FBI agent Dale Killinger.

Investigations from civil-rights leader Dr. T.R.M. Howard and author Devery Anderson each concluded that Roy Bryant learned of what happened at the store from someone other than his wife.

In 1955, she went on the witness stand to testify, and the judge concluded her testimony was inadmissible. With the jury out, she had told the courtroom and reporters present that Till grabbed her on the hips and told her that he had sex with white women before, using an obscenity.

Davis Houck, co-author of Emmett Till and the Mississippi Press, said if Donham is saying she didn't recant in her interview with Tyson, "we're left with a familiar story: A predatory black 'man' threatened to rape her on the evening of Aug. 24."

He sees two problems with that:

  • Her court testimony differs greatly from her initial statement in which she said Till grabbed her hand, asked for a date, said goodbye and whistled.
  • When Till's killers arrived at the house of Mose Wright, Till's great uncle, they asked for "the boy who did the talking at Money," the Mississippi community where the Bryants' general store was located. They didn't ask for the one who touched Donham.

If she indeed recanted, "we are, at long last, asked to see her as a pawn in the defense attorneys' strategy," Houck said.

In the end, Donham and Tyson "answer the same question: Who was Emmett Till?" he said. "Their very different answers continue to hang over the familiar, if mute, photographs of the Chicago child whose story has become a proxy for so many black boys and men in our present moment."

The Emmett Till Case: Gallery
01 / 32
Emmett Till is seen with his mother, Mamie Till Mobley.
02 / 32
This is an undated file photo of Mrs. Carolyn Bryant, who was a storekeeper in Money, Miss., in 1955. Mrs. Bryant was involved in an incident in the small rural community that resulted in the lynching death of a 14-year-old boy named Emmett Till.
03 / 32
Bridge on Tallahatchie depicts the river where Emmett Till's corpse was recovered.
04 / 32
Emmett Till was brutally murdered in 1955 when he went to visit his family in Money, Miss., and allegedly whistled at a white woman in a country store.
05 / 32
Emmett Till
06 / 32
In this Sept. 22, 1955 file photo, a cotton-gin fan is presented as evidence in the trial investigating the death of 14-year-old Emmett Louis Till, in Sumner, Miss., on Sept. 22, 1955. The fan had been tied around the boy's neck with barbed wire when his body was found in the Tallahatchie River near the Delta community of Money, Mississippi, on August 31, 1955. The case is one of nearly one hundred unsolved racial killings that has been prosecuted under the FBI's Cold Case Initiative. Hopes were raised, say family members of the victims, but justice has not followed.
07 / 32
A large crowd gathers outside the Roberts Temple Church of God In Christ in Chicago, Ill., Sept. 6, 1955 as pallbearers carry the casket of Emmett Till, a 14-year-old boy who was slain while on a visit to Mississippi. The Justice Department said Monday, May 10, 2004, that it is reopening the investigation into the murder of Till, whose death while visiting Mississippi was an early catalyst for the civil rights movement. (AP Photo/Chicago Sun Times, File)- - Caption: Outrage: A large crowd gathered outside the Roberts Temple Church of God In Christ in Chicago, Ill., on Sept. 6, 1955, as pallbearers carried the casket of Emmett Till, a 14-year-old boy who was slain while on a visit to Mississippi. Almost 50 years later, the criminal investigation is being reopened.
08 / 32
Mourners pass Emmett Till's casket in Chicago Sept. 3, 1955. Till, slain in Mississippi, was one of hundreds of blacks who were lynched in the United States from post-Reconstruction to the 1960s civil rights achievements. His mother insisted on an open casket and a public viewing that drew tens of thousands.
09 / 32
This photo was taken outside the Tallahatchie County Courthouse during the 1955 trial involving the brutal beating and killing of Emmett Till. (Credit the Mississippi Dept. of Archives and History).
10 / 32
Robert Hodges, then 17, testified in the trial that he found a body in the Tallahatchie River on August 31, 1955. Mose Wright, the uncle of Emmett Till, said that the body was that of his nephew.
11 / 32
The 1955 file photo shows the ring belonging to Emmett Till that was presented as evidence taken from his body. His face was beaten so severely that the ring helped identify his body.
12 / 32
Mose Wright, a LeFlore County farmer, was the uncle Emmett Till came from Chicago to visit in the summer of 1955. Wright testified in the murder trial of Roy Bryant and J.W. Milam that they were the two men who took till from Wright's home in the early hours of August 28, 1955.
13 / 32
This 1955 file photo shows Willie Louis (right), then called Willie Reed, who testified in the Emmett Till lynching case in Mississippi. AP FILE - In this Sept. 29, 1955 file photo, Willie Reed, right, a witness in the Emmett Till murder case in Mississippi, stands outside the door of his apartment in Chicago under guard by Detective Sherman Smith. Reed, who changed his name to Willie Louis and told no one of his connection to the case, not even his future wife, was brought to Chicago by friends after his testimony in the trial. His wife, Juliet Louis said Wednesday, July 24, 2013, that her husband died July 18, 2013 at a hospital in Oak Lawn, Ill. He was 76.
14 / 32
The 12 men in the front rows at the courthouse in Sumner, Miss., comprised the all-white jury which in1955 acquitted Roy Bryant and J. W. Milam, charged with the kidnapping and murder of Emmett Till. Till was a 14-year-old black youth from Chicago, who got into deadly trouble while visiting relatives in this rural Mississippi community.
15 / 32
Roy Bryant, right, and his half-brother, J. W. Milam, second from right, walk down the steps of the Leflore County Courthouse in Greenwood, Miss., on Sept. 30, 1955, after being freed on bond in the kidnapping and murder of Emmett Till. Bryant and Milam eventually were acquitted of murdering the 14-year-old black youth in a trial which drew international attention that fall.
16 / 32
At right, deputy sheriff G. Melton. Federal investigators unearthed a concrete vault containing Emmett Till's casket at a suburban Chicago cemetery Wednesday, June 1, 2005, hoping to find clues into his 1955 slaying in Mississippi that became a key event in the civil rights movement. The two, now dead, later confessed to beating and shooting Till, saying in a Look magazine article that they killed the teenager because he had whistled at Bryant's wife.
17 / 32
J.W. Milam, left, and Roy Bryant, right, sit with their wives in a courtroom in 1955. Milam and Bryant were acquitted in the murder of Emmett Till. FILE - In this Sept. 23, 1955, file photo. J.W. Milam, left, and Roy Bryant, right, sit with their wives in a courtroom in Sumner, Mo. Milam and Bryant were acquitted of murder in the slaying of Emmett Till. Wheeler Parker and Deborah Watts, cousins of Till, said authorities should take a fresh look at the killing of Till since Carolyn Donham, then wife of Roy Bryant, who was at the center of the case, is now quoted as saying she lied in a new book.
18 / 32
Mamie Till Mobley, mother of Emmett Till, weeps at her son?s funeral in Chicago in 1955. Chicago Sun-Times via AP File photo/Chicago Sun Times-via AP In this 1955 file photo, Mamie Till Mobley weeps at her son's funeral in Chicago. The woman at the center of the trial of Emmett Till's alleged killers has acknowledged that she falsely testified he made physical and verbal threats, according to a new book. FILE- In this Sept. 6, 1955 file photo, Mamie Till Mobley weeps at her son's funeral in Chicago. The woman at the center of the trial of Emmett Till's alleged killers has acknowledged that she falsely testified he made physical and verbal threats, according to a new book. Historian Timothy B. Tyson told The Associated Press on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, that Carolyn Donham broke her long public silence in an interview with him in 2008.
19 / 32
The open casket of 14-year-old Emmett Till helped expose violence against blacks in the 1950s. This handout photo received 05 May 2005 shows the body of 14-year-old Emmett Till, a black youth killed in 1955 in Mississippi reportedly after he whistled at a white woman. His body will be exhumed in coming weeks for an autopsy, court sources said 05 May 2005. The murder case of Emmett Till, which helped launch the US civil rights movement, was reopened last year after new information came to light including a documentary by Keith Beauchamp. Federal authorities will exhume the body, buried near Chicago, so that an autopsy can identify the precise cause of death, prosecutor Joyce Chiles said. The youth, who had been raised in the north where racial tensions were less intense, was visiting an uncle in the south. When he stopped in a local store he reportedly whistled at the young white wife of the white owner. Abducted in the middle of the night a few days later. Till's disfigured body was found in the Tallahatchie River days later.
20 / 32
This image shows Emmett Till's mangled face after his body was shipped from Mississippi to Chicago for burial in 1955. Till was beaten and shot in the head before his body was tied with barbed wire to a cotton gin and thrown in the Tallahatchie River.
21 / 32
Emmett Till's photo is seen on his grave marker in Alsip, Ill. Till's killing was a galva- nizing event in the civil rights movement. Emmett Till's photo is seen on his grave marker in Alsip, Ill. Till's killing was a galvanizing event in the civil rights movement.
22 / 32
Grave markers are seen scattered on the floor of a shack at the Burr Oak Cemetery in Alsip, Ill., Friday, July 10, 2009. It is same room that the original glass-topped casket of lynching victim Emmett Till was found rusting by Cook County officials investigating at the cemetery where four workers are accused of digging up bodies to resell plots. The 14-year-old Chicagoan was killed in 1955 after reportedly whistling at a white woman during a visit to his uncle's house in Mississippi. Nearly 100,000 people visited the casket during a four-day public viewing in Chicago. When Till was exhumed in 2005 during an investigation of his death, he was reburied in a new casket. The original casket was supposed to be kept for a planned memorial to Till.
23 / 32
The grave marker of Emmett Till has a photo of Till and coins placed on it during a graveside ceremony at Burr Oak Cemetery marking the 60th anniversary of Till?s slaying. The grave marker of Emmett Till has a photo of Till and coins placed on it during a gravesite ceremony at the Burr Oak Cemetery marking the 60th anniversary of the murder of Till in Mississippi, Friday, Aug. 28, 2015, in Alsip, Ill.
24 / 32
The sign that marks where Emmett Till's body was found in the Tallahatchie River has been riddled with bullets. The sign that marks where Emmett Till's body was found in the Tallahatchie River has been riddled with bullets.
25 / 32
A swift current moves through the Tallahatchie River, May 10, 2004, in Money, Miss. The river was a graveyard for the tortured and disfigured body of 14-year-old Emmett Till in 1955. The Justice Department said Monday, it is reopening the investigation into the 1955 murder of Till, whose death while visiting relatives in Mississippi was an early catalyst for the civil rights movement. Allegedly Till, a Chicago youth, whistled at a white woman in the store. Roy Bryant, the store's owner and his half brother J.W. Milam, went to the home of Till's granduncle, abducted the teen, drove him to a neighboring county and killed him.
26 / 32
Simeon Wright was with his cousin, Emmett Till, a 14-year-old from Chicago when they visited a store in Money in August 1955. Wright was present, too, when two men abducted Till, who later was beaten and shot to death. His killers were never punished. Simeon Wright was with his cousin, Emmett Till, a 14-year-old from Chicago when they visited a store in Money, Miss., in August 1955. Wright was present, too, when two men abducted Till, who later beaten and shot to death. His killers were never punished.
27 / 32
The shed where Emmett Till was murdered on private property in Drew, Miss.
28 / 32
- -An FBI Evidence Response Team member watches as a vault containing the coffin of Emmett Till is loaded on a truck at the Burr Oak Cemetery in Alsip, Ill., Wednesday, June 1, 2005. Federal investigators unearthed the vault at the suburban Chicago cemetery, hoping to find clues into his 1955 slaying in Mississippi that became a key event in the civil rights movement. Till, an African-American, was abducted and killed in August 1955 in Mississippi, reportedly for whistling at a white woman. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)- -CAPTION: New study: An FBI worker watches as a vault containing the coffin of Emmett Till is loaded onto a truck in Alsip, Ill., Wednesday for further study in the teenager's 1955 death. RAN B & W
29 / 32
An FBI Evidence Response Team member watches as a vault containing a coffin, believed to hold the remains of Emmett Till, as it is loaded onto a truck at the Burr Oak Cemetery in Alsip, Ill., Wednesday, June 1, 2005. The Justice Department announced plans last year to reopen the investigation into Till's death, nearly 50 years after the 14-year-old's murder helped galvanize the civil rights movement, and the Cook County medical examiner will conduct an autopsy on Till's remains to help gather evidence. Till was abducted and killed in August 1955 in Mississippi, reportedly for whistling at a white woman.
30 / 32
Mamie Till Mobley stands before a portrait of her slain son, Emmett Till, in her Chicago home on July 28, 1995. Since Emmett's lynching 40 years ago, Mobley has been committed to making sure that his death is remembered and never repeated. Till was beaten and shot to death for allegedly whistling at a white woman in a small Mississippi town. (AP Photo/Beth A. Keiser)
31 / 32
In this circa 1950 photograph taken in Argo-Summit, Ill., Emmett Till (left) sits on a bicycle beside his cousin, Wheeler Parker (right) with his passenger, Joe Williams.
32 / 32
Emmett Till

