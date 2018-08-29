A specific lot of blood pressure medication has been recalled after a bottle from that lot was found to be mislabeled, according to a Food and Drug Administration statement.

fda_logo.jpg
Kellogg Co. (NYSE: K) announced on Thursday that it would be recalling roughly 1.3 million cases of its Honey Smack cereal due to a the potential for Salmonella contamination. The U.S. Food &#38; Drug Administration (FDA) is working with Kellogg to issue the recall after preliminary evidence linked the product to more than 60 illnesses.
Wikimedia Commons

The bottle was supposed to contain Hydrochlorothiazide Tablets USP 12.5 mg — a medication used to treat high blood pressure. Instead, they contained Spironolactone Tablets USP 25 mg — used to treat  congestive heart failure, cirrhosis of the liver and other ailments.

The FDA says that the effects of mixing up the medications depends on the individual, but can range from "limited" to "life-threatening."

Accord Healthcare Inc. voluntarily recalled a single lot of the drug, PW05264, after investigations revealed it was the only lot that was possibly affected.

Accord’s Hydrochlorothiazide Tablets USP 12.5 mg can be identified by a visual guide. The tablets are supposed to be light orange or peach in color and round. They have a "H" and a "1" on opposite sides.

For people in possession of Accord Hydrochlorothiazide tablets that do not match this description, the FDA recommends checking with a pharmacy or healthcare provider.

Accord says there have been no reports of adverse incidents relating to this recall, according to the FDA release.

The day in pictures
01 / 09
Iranian victims of the earthquake mourn and try to get closer to the body of a relative around the wreckage of their home in Pole-Zahab, Iran on Nov. 13, 2017. A 7.2 magnitude earthquake that struck Iran's Kermanshah province bordering Iraq has killed over 328 inhabitants and left at least another 3,950 injured, Iranian authorities said.
02 / 09
President Trump, center, reacts as he does the "ASEAN-way handshake" with Vietnamese President Tran Dai Quang, left, and Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte on stage during the opening ceremony at the ASEAN Summit at the Cultural Center of the Philippines, Nov. 13, 2017, in Manila, Philippines. Trump initially did the handshake incorrectly. Trump is on a five-country trip through Asia traveling to Japan, South Korea, China, Vietnam and the Philippines.
03 / 09
Police hose down protesters as they try to march to the venue of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit in Manila on Nov 13, 2017, where President Trump is attending. World leaders are in the Philippines' capital for two days of summits.
04 / 09
(From L) Mayor of Paris Anne Hidalgo, French President Emmanuel Macron, his wife Brigitte Macron, former French President Francois Hollande and former Interior Minister Bernard Cazeneuve release balloons at Paris 11th district town hall on Nov. 13, 2017, during a ceremony marking the second anniversary of the Paris attacks of November 2015 in which 130 people were killed. France on Nov. 13, 2017 marks two years since its worst ever terror attacks, when jihadists killed 130 people in Paris and injured hundreds of others.
05 / 09
Indian schoolgirls are covered in a sheet in an effort to protect themselves from heavy smog as they are driven to school on a scooter after three days off due to the air pollution in Amritsar on Nov. 13, 2017. Large swathes of north India and Pakistan see a spike in pollution at the onset of winter due to crop burning and the fact that cooler air traps particulates close to the ground, preventing them from dispersing -- a phenomenon known as inversion.
06 / 09
This general picture taken by a drone camera shows Indonesian officers from Nature Conservation Agency (BKSDA) and environmental activists trying to refloat nine stranded sperm whales in Banda Aceh on Nov. 13, 2017.
07 / 09
Pakistan Coast Guards officials throw bottles of liquor before crushing them on the outskirts of Karachi on Nov. 13, 2017. The Pakistan Coast Guards, one of the drug control agency, destroyed hundreds of illicit liquor bottles and drugs smuggled into the country.
08 / 09
An Afghan laborer unloads a sack of coal from a truck at a coal yard in Kabul on Nov. 13, 2017.
09 / 09
A nordic walker passes an alley of trees near the village of Marktoberdorf, Germany, after a first onset of winter in Bavaria with temperatures near the freezing point on Nov. 13, 2017.
Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com