WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. — At the end of a new thriller, the fictional president issues a stark warning. “Our democracy cannot survive its current downward drift into tribalism, extremism, and seething resentment,” Jonathan Lincoln Duncan declares. “Our willingness to believe the worst about everyone outside our own bubble is growing, and our ability to solve problems and seize opportunities is shrinking.”

Does the actual former president William Jefferson Clinton — who wrote those words — believe that in the real world “our democracy cannot survive” without changing its current direction?

“Yes, if the trend continues,” Bill Clinton told USA TODAY in an exclusive joint interview with co-author James Patterson about their new book, The President Is Missing. “The whole American Constitution and representative democracy is built on sooner or later there coming a time of constructive compromise. You cannot constructively compromise with someone if you feel that their identity is less legitimate than yours and if you believe that your seething resentment makes compromise a sell-out.”

The conclusion by U.S. intelligence agencies that Russia meddled in the 2016 election is now drawing not constructive compromise but an increasingly partisan reaction. In the novel, the cyber threat posed is much broader, threatening not only election systems and candidate emails but also the nation’s electrical grid and, well, just about everything else that depends on technology. Consider this: The code name for the case is “Dark Ages.”

Could that actually happen?

“One hundred percent,” Patterson said.

“With every advance in information technology, and the prospect of the combination of nanotechnology, robotics, drones, this whole thing is just going to continue to mutate.” said Clinton, who conferred with cyber-experts while working on the book. “There’s almost no aspect of our national life that cannot be wrecked by this.”

Stranger than truth?

Clinton and Patterson acknowledge that one problem they had collaborating on a Washington thriller in the Age of Trump was this: It’s hard to devise fictional turns that sound any stranger than today’s reality.

A president threatened with impeachment? Check. Russian meddling in U.S. affairs? Check. Congressional scheming over intelligence affairs for partisan gain? Check. Beautiful Abkhazian super-assassin code-named Bach?

OK, that last one exists only in The President is Missing, being jointly published Monday by Little, Brown and Knopf. But still.

“I think the danger of that is — I saw this unfold — something jaw-dropping new happens every day; you have to report on it, and pretty soon people get pretty exhausted listening to it,” Clinton said. "Then if you've got a false attack the other way and you repeat it for 50 days, people remember what's false and can't remember what's true."

Clinton’s aside — “I saw this unfold” — is a somewhat oblique reference to the 2016 White House campaign that defeated wife Hillary Clinton and elected Donald Trump.

Neither combatant is mentioned in the novel; this is no roman a clef with characters standing in for them. But the repercussions of the real election echo in the story of a center-left president from a Southern state (North Carolina, not Arkansas) who goes missing from the White House to deal with a catastrophic terrorist cyber-attack.

In the interview, Clinton also cautioned Democrats who believe a "wave" is building in the November elections, even akin to the midterms of Clinton's first term, in 1994, when the president's party lost control of the House and Senate.

"Well, it was building, big time," Clinton said. "It's impossible to tell now just because there are so many other intervening narratives." The strength of the economy and the prospects for progress on North Korea are bolstering GOP hopes of being able to temper their losses.

Clinton and Patterson sat side-by-side on gold-toned ballroom chairs in a ritzy suburban hotel for a conversation that ranged from the perils of politics to the logistics of collaboration.

“This book is not political,” Patterson insisted. “The speech at the end, a little bit, but mostly no.”

He should talk to his co-author about that. “We hope you have a good time reading this thriller; have a great time,” Clinton said. “Then write your congressman, regardless of party, to do more on cyber-security.”

Let's just say it's unusual for a thriller to conclude with the text of a president address to a Joint Session of Congress in which he details the dizzying drama that has just unfolded and then calls for a new kind of politics to address election security, immigration reform, climate change, the opioid crisis and more.

'Rollin', Rollin', Rollin'

The two men, both 71 years old and famous in their own spheres, had never met when Robert Barnett, the Washington lawyer who represents each of them, proposed the idea of collaborating on a thriller. They had outlined most of the story by Election Day 2016, then wrote it over the next year. “We did a lot of paper, quite a few phone calls, some meetings,” Clinton said.

By now, they are comfortable enough with one another for Clinton to give Patterson a bear hug during a picture-taking session, and for the two men to sing the theme from the vintage TV Western Rawhide (“Rollin’, rollin’, rollin’ ") as they tried to remember the names of the characters.

“Who was the guy with the mole?” Clinton asked.

In writing their novel, Clinton, the 42nd president, tried to offer the authenticity that his political experience offered, from the practice sessions before congressional testimony to the maze of corridors beneath the White House that offered a potential secret exit — albeit one he said he never took himself to go missing.

Meanwhile, Patterson, the world's best-selling author, tried to keep the storytelling on track. At his insistence, they cut a passage Clinton had drafted that centered on whether the Department of Health and Human Services would approve a waiver under the health care law for a governor who had refused to agree to expand Medicaid. “By the time I got it right technically it was so complicated we had to bag it,” Clinton said.

“Occasionally the little side journeys got a little in the way,” Patterson said. “What was this book about again? I forget."

Clinton thanked him for the lessons learned. "I feel like I'm an old dog and this is a new trick," he said.

