Getty Images

Mark your calendars and set reminders: September will be a busy month on the made-up food holiday and deal front.

Besides Labor Day, September brings National Guacamole Day, National Cheeseburger Day and one of the most popular days of the year, National Coffee Day.

September also is Better Breakfast Month, National Honey Month, National Rice Month and National Potato Month.

Hungry yet?

September also brings the official start of fall on the 22nd and more pumpkin spice, a continuation of the early seasonal change that began in late August.

Bookmark this page because it'll be updated frequently with new deals.

More: Get free Chick-fil-A nuggets with the chicken chain's smartphone app through Sept. 29

More: Burritos to the door: Chipotle offering free delivery through DoorDash through Sept. 12

More: Where to get a pumpkin spice fix: Hint, the fall flavor isn't just at Starbucks

The deals

Here are the best deals, big days and ongoing specials, available at participating locations. To be on the safe side, check with your closest location before heading out.

Sept. 1: International Bacon Day, Gyro Day

This crispy made-up holiday is celebrated each year on the Saturday before Labor Day. This bacon day shouldn't be confused with National Bacon Day held Dec. 30, which is expected to have more deals.

Some businesses have special bacon products in honor of the day. For instance, in Menifee, California, the Mason Jar Brewing Company, is releasing a bacon maple porter called "Spank Yer Hog."

National Gyro Day also is Saturday, Sept. 1. Here are deals for both occassions:

Rubio's Coastal Grill: Get the Shrimp & Bacon Burrito or any Grilled Gourmet Two Taco Plate for $6 with a beverage purchase and coupon at participating locations.

Snooze: Calling itself an “A.M. Eatery and the leader in all day breakfast,” Snooze will donate 10 percent of its proceeds to food banks and nonprofits. It will also have three custom creations including a bacon cocktail, bacon Benedict and bacon pancake.

Super Snack Time: The company created by Harley Morenstein, from the YouTube series Epic Meal Time, is giving away samples of a new product, Bacon In A Bottle, to anyone who visits www.supersnacktime.com and signs up for the giveaway.

Taziki's Mediterranean Café: Order a gyro through the Taziki's mobile app for a chance to win free gyros for a year. Only one will win and the winner will be announced Monday, Sept. 3.

The Halal Guys: For National Gyro Day, rewards members get double bonus points on any gyro order at participating locations.

White Castle: This deal is for Kevin Bacon, his relatives and anyone else whose name includes bacon, or has bacon in their address or anywhere on their ID. Those who meet this criteria are entitled to a free $3 Bacon Threesome with their ID and a coupon. The Columbus-based fast-food chain recently released limited-time $3 Bacon Threesomes, which include three options of bacon-loaded sliders, available through Oct. 31.

Have “Bacon” anywhere on your ID (last name, city, street name etc)? It’s your lucky #InternationalBaconDay! Get this coupon and your ID to White Castle® on 9/1 for a FREE $3 Bacon Threesome. Click here for coupon: https://t.co/KcXN8GHbOT pic.twitter.com/QafIciLXee — White Castle (@WhiteCastle) August 25, 2018

More: Bacon tea? Bacon cotton candy? 20 bacon-flavored foods the world doesn’t need

More: Can bacon make everything on Chipotle's menu better? We may soon find out

Sept. 1-3: Labor Day weekend

Baskin-Robbins: Get a sample of its Pumpkin Cheesecake Cappuccino Blast at participating locations nationwide from 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 2. Plus, small Cappuccino Blasts are $2.99 in September and October.

BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse: Through Sunday, Sept. 2, the chain has a coupon for $10 off a $40 food purchase, which can be used when dining in or on takeout and delivery orders. For online orders, use promo code 10OFF40. On Labor Day, get half off any large deep dish or tavern-cut pizza as part of the chain's brewhouse special.

Boston Market: On Labor Day, the chain has a $29.99 deal that includes a whole rotisserie chicken, half rack of ribs, four sides and four pieces of cornbread. No coupon necessary.

Burger King: With a $15 minimum purchase, get free delivery through Monday, Sept. 3 through DoorDash from participating Burger King locations. Place orders with the DoorDash app or website.

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit: Through Sunday, Sept. 2, get $3 Pulled Pork Classic Sandwiches and $6 Westerners with a coupon posted at www.dickeys.com.

Firehouse Subs: Saturday, Sept. 1 through Monday, Sept. 3, get a free medium sub with a coupon and purchase of a medium or large sub, chips and drink.

Fogo de Chão: Through Monday, Sept. 3, kids 12 and under eat free with purchase of a full-priced meal.

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse + Wine Bar: For the long weekend, the restaurant has a three-course Celebration menu starting at $39.

Long John Silver's: Through Monday, Sept. 3, buy one any variety platter, get one free with this coupon posted on the chain's Facebook page.

Rock Bottom Restaurant and Breweries: Through Monday, Sept. 3, get two-for-$20 growlers.

Wendy's: In select markets, orders $10 or more can be delivered for free through DoorDash on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through Nov. 25.

More: Your favorite stores are having amazing Labor Day Weekend sales

More: Expect relief at the pump with gas prices predicted to fall after Labor Day

Sept. 5: National Cheese Pizza Day

This day comes after many other pizza days this year, including National Pizza Day in February and Pi Day on March 14. More cheesy days are expected to be announced soon.

Boston’s Pizza Restaurant & Sports Bar: The chain will be running a Facebook contest where one fan will win free pizza for one year. To enter for one pizza a month for 12 months, fans should like, comment and share Boston's National Cheese Pizza Day post that will be posted at www.facebook.com/BostonsPizzaUSA.

Cicis: Get a $5 large one-topping pizza to go with an offer included in the MyCicis app. The National Cheese Pizza Day deal continues through September.

Fired Pie: Get half off a cheese pizza with the purchase of any drink at all locations. Also in September for every $1 donated to No Kid Hungry at Fired Pie, get a voucher for a free Pookie to use on a future visit within 30 days.

PT’s Taverns: Three-cheese flatbread pizzas will be $8 on Sept. 5.

Sept. 6-9: Free shake deal at Potbelly

Potbelly Sandwich Shop: Free Shake Friday is a three-day event at Potbelly. With an entrée purchase at participating locations, get a free shake when you say #FreeShakeFriday. Perk members also will have the perk in their accounts.

Sept. 9: Grandparents Day

White Castle: Take $3 off any Castle pack with a coupon posted at www.whitecastle.com/summer-savings.

Sept. 15: Double day

It's National Double Cheeseburger Day and National Cheese Toast Day (see below for National Cheeseburger Day on Sept. 18).

Sizzler: The fast-casual chain is celebrating National Cheese Toast Day by giving away free samples of its signature Cheese Toast from noon to 2 p.m. No purchase required. The chain also is hosting a #CheeseToastSelfie social media photo contest through Sept. 30. Learn more at www.sizzlercheesetoast.com.

Hey @ChipotleTweets - heard you are giving free guac today! We give it away for free on entrées 365 days a year (no coupons needed). So we wanted to make sure you didn’t make the rookie mistake of running out. Happy Smashing! #freetheguac #NationalAvocadoDay pic.twitter.com/yDJyEZ4AYR — Qdoba (@qdoba) July 31, 2018

Sept. 16: National Guacamole Day

The deals are forthcoming but did you know that Qdoba Mexican Grill has free guac everyday? The fast-casual chain started giving away free guacamole with orders of burritos, tacos and quesadillas in 2014. Queso is another freebie.

Sept. 18: National Cheeseburger Day

If National Cheeseburger Day is anything like National Burger Day, which was held in May, we can expect a long list of specials.

BurgerFi: Locations nationwide will be offering $1 cheeseburgers with the purchase of a cheeseburger.

Culver's: Although there's not a nationwide promotion, individual locations may offer specials. One way to check is by calling your closest location and some may post specials on the location's details page at www.culvers.com.

PT’s Taverns: Get a single cheeseburger for $4, a double cheeseburger for $6, a triple cheeseburger for $8 and a quadruple cheeseburger for $10 Sept. 18.

White Castle: The fast-food chain known for its sliders calls Sept. 18 Cheese Slider Day and it’s giving away a free cheese slider with any purchase and a coupon at www.whitecastle.com/summer-savings.

Sept. 20: Free Queso Day at Moe's

Sept. 20 also is National Pepperoni Cheese Pizza Day and deals are expected.

Moe’s Southwest Grill: The fast-casual chain is hosting Free Queso Day Sept. 20 along with a contest for a chance to win free queso for life. Enter Sept. 1-16 by checking in with the Moe’s app or by visiting Moe’s Facebook page where you can enter your email address on a pinned post. The winner will be announced on the big day.

Sept. 22: First day of fall

The change of seasons is typically a good deal day. Spring brought us cool freebies and the first day of summer had an assortment of treats.

Bruegger’s Bagels: The chain starts its National Coffee Day deal on the first day of fall. Members of Bruegger’s Inner Circle rewards program can get a free coffee. Sign up at www.brueggers.com.

Sept. 29: National Coffee Day

These caffeinated deals are percolating and many more are expected.

Amora: The coffee subscription service will give free two bags with every National Coffee Day purchase. One of the free bags will be Amora’s new Pumpkin Spice coffee.

Barnes & Noble: All Barnes & Noble Cafes will offer a free cup of tall hot or iced coffee all day Sept. 29.

Bruegger’s Bagels: This National Coffee Day special starts on the first day of fall, Sept. 22, and runs through Sept. 29. Members of Bruegger’s Inner Circle rewards program can get a free coffee. Sign up at www.brueggers.com.

The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf: At participating locations, get a free regular coffee with the purchase of a food or bakery item Sept. 29.

Corner Bakery Café: It’s a two-day deal at the fast-casual chain. All locations will offer a free any size hand-roasted coffee or cold brew (where available) with any purchase on Sept. 28 and Sept. 29.

Peet’s Coffee: The chain will have an in-store and online offer. Get 25 percent off on one pound of beans and a free drip coffee or tea at participating Peet’s coffeebars. For online purchases at www.peets.com, get 25 percent off all regular, non-subscription, one pound bean purchases with promo code COFFEEDAY18.

White Castle: Get a free small coffee with any purchase and a coupon at www.whitecastle.com/summer-savings.

Kelly Tyko is a consumer columnist and retail reporter for Treasure Coast Newspapers and TCPalm.com, part of the USA TODAY NETWORK. Read her Bargainista tips at TCPalm.com/Bargainista, follow her on Twitter @KellyTyko and email her at kelly.tyko@tcpalm.com. Sign up for her weekly newsletter at www.tcpalm.com/newsletters.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com